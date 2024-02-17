Royce O’Neale fits like a glove in Phoenix

Phoenix landing Royce O’Neale wasn’t the sexiest move at the trade deadline, but it’s already proven to be impactful in a short amount of time. What second-round picks??

Suns fans have already jumped on board if they weren’t before the trade. He’s been an instant fan favorite in the Valley, and for good reason.

PHX let’s get it!! Good team win pic.twitter.com/mfxihxEN5O — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) February 14, 2024

The Numbers

He’s made the most of his time as a Sun, holding a +54 in his first 65 minutes with the Suns. The “small sample size” argument and one of the opponents being the worst team in the NBA should be noted, but it’s an encouraging start for a rejuvenated role player.

O’Neale has 9 stocks in 65 minutes played and has shot 6-14 (46%) from three-point range during his first three games. Phoenix is 2-1 in those contests with the lone loss coming in the heartbreaker to the Warriors in the final moments.

The impact he’s made offensively isn’t jumping off the page, but he has hit his open shots (clutch ones at that) and helped with ball movement.

His secondary playmaking and quick decision-making aid the flow of the ball in the offense, making his fit seamless thus far.

The veteran has posted a 40.9 Net Rating and 85.1 DRTG in 55 non-garbage minutes. As noted in the tweet below, opponents are shooting an eye-popping 14% when defended by him. His intensity and effort on the defensive end have noticeably sparked some energy into the team.

Royce O'Neale has fit Phoenix like a glove



in Royces 55 non garbage time minutes so far, the Suns have a 40.9 Net rating and an 85.1 DRTG (yes I'm not kidding)



Opponents are shooting 14% when defended by him (per 2nd Spectrum), and he has 9 STL+BLK in just 3 games



Highlights⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sH65X5bKXm — RB (@RyB_311) February 15, 2024

The toughness and veteran leadership from O’Neale are much-needed attributes for a Suns team that lacked that stable presence from their role players. Little things like pushing Durant up the court from the help side and communicating where others should be reinforces the defense.

His defensive versatility is evident when looking at the film. The point-of-attack defense has been tenacious, his timing on rotations is on point, and he understands positioning like a true pro.

The communication he’s provided both verbally and physically can be felt just by observing some of their defensive rotations these past few games. That’s the backline job that Jae Crowder would often embrace during his time in Phoenix in a similar role.

In their blowout win over Detroit on Valentine’s Day, O’Neale was a ridiculous team-high +37. He only played 24 minutes but made an impact on both ends.

Head coach Frank Vogel commented on Royce’s play, stating: “He (Royce) has been a huge addition for us, had another terrific game tonight. Does all of the little things, (he) really excels at the little things. He’s a great talker and you feel his physicality out there.”

Vogel on the All-Star break: “Rest, and recover.”



Also his thoughts on Royce O’Neale’s game, being a plus-37. pic.twitter.com/2dzk6S01U0 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) February 15, 2024

Royce's communication could be the glue or missing piece this team needs to gel together completely. There will indeed be an integration process where they’ll have to feel each other out and form chemistry of course.

That being said, things seem to be clicking and trending in the right direction heading into the All-Star Break.

RELATED: For more Royce O’Neale discourse, check out Rod Argent’s “Inside the Suns” piece where they debate whether or not O’Neale should start.

Great work by James Jones and company to acquire O’Neale with how limited they were from an assets standpoint.