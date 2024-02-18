SBN Reacts: The Phoenix Suns rostered improved and their defense should follow suit

Improving isn’t easy, no matter what you’re attempting to accomplish. When you speak in the context of roster improvement in the NBA, with millions of dollars at play and a complex salary and luxury tax structure, it is challenging. You seek the ultimate balance, combining talent with chemistry, and ability with scheme.

James Jones and the Phoenix Suns, who were buyers at the trade deadline, had to operate within the second apron restrictions while trying to improve a roster that needed assistance. The bench was underperforming. Their defense was inconsistent, as was their shooting. The players who signed as free agents this past offseason didn’t provide the assistance that was expected.

Change was needed. Therefore, change occurred. Out were Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, and Jordan Goodwin. In were Royce O’Neale and David Roddy.

In this week’s Suns Nation Reacts, we asked a couple of questions. The first of which was whether or not the team got better at the deadline. The result is a resounding “yes”. 98% of those polled believe the Suns improved at the deadline.

Since their acquisitions, we’ve had three games, and early returns are positive. Royce has provided a veteran identity to the second team unit and established himself firmly in the rotation, despite Frank Vogel suggesting he would ease him into activities.

The impact? It’s being felt.

Royce O'Neale has fit Phoenix like a glove



in Royces 55 non garbage time minutes so far, the Suns have a 40.9 Net rating and an 85.1 DRTG (yes I'm not kidding)



Opponents are shooting 14% when defended by him (per 2nd Spectrum), and he has 9 STL+BLK in just 3 games



Highlights⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sH65X5bKXm — RB (@RyB_311) February 15, 2024

We’ve seen O’Neale’s impact on both ends of the floor. His assistance on the defensive end is an area in which Phoenix was in dire need of improvement. The Suns have also reportedly signed Thaddeus Young, another player who can assist the second-team unit on the defensive side of the ball.

Our second question was more broad and it dealt with the defensive side of the ball. Remember, part of the reason Frank Vogel was hired to coach such an offensively elite trio of shooters was his defensive resume.

25 games into the season, the team had a 115.4 defensive rating, which ranked 20th in the NBA. It was his highest defensive ranking through 25 games in his coaching career and second-worst ranking relative to the rest of the league. That has changed to 114.5 and the team has moved up to 14th in the league.

Note that, through 55 games, the team now has a 114.5 DEFRTG, which ranks 14th in the league. Improvement has occurred. https://t.co/7KqCOXeSPl — John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 16, 2024

If the season ended today, the improvement of six places (from 20th to 14th) would tie Frank’s best in-season improvement, matching what occurred with the 2017-18 Orlando Magic.

So where will the Suns end in regards to defensive rating at the end of the year? 65% believe as a top ten team.

Vogel believes the team is headed in the right direction, and Kevin Durant is a catalyst.

“Kevin Durant right now is playing on an All-Defensive team level on that side of the ball,” the head coach said recently after a game. “It’s wildly impressive to myself and to our coaching staff, not only wanting to guard the other team’s best player but doing a great job on those guys.”

For reference, the line of demarcation currently is 113.5, as that is where the Grizzlies currently sit at 10th place in defensive rating. In the three games since acquiring O’Neale and Roddy, Phoenix has a 106.0 defensive rating, 5th best in the Association.

Post All-Star Break we should see the addition of Thad Young, who could further assist with overall defense and rebounding. The path that lies ahead is littered with potholes and trip hazards, as the schedule will not lend any favors to Phoenix. But if the defense has truly improved, they will dictate pace rather than be a victim of it.

