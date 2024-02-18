Breaking down the Suns’ offensive and defensive stats quarter by quarter

One of the laments fans have had this season regarding the Sun is how bad they often play in the 4th quarter. The eye test alone will tell you they’ve been bad in the 4th but I got curious as to just how bad they’ve been and how their 4th quarter stats compared to their stats in other quarters. I started off just looking at their offensive, defensive, and net rankings per quarter and was pretty shocked at some of the extreme differences between quarters!

I won’t attempt an analysis as to why these differences exist, for now I’m just going to lay out the stats for you. First, I’ll start off with the team’s offensive, defensive and net rankings for the entire season and then break it down into halves and then quarters.

Entire Game Stats

Offensive Rank — 9th

Defensive Rank — 14th

Net Rank — 10th

Not too shabby but not great considering the expectations many fans had before the season began. I feel safe in saying that most of us expected a better offensive showing after acquiring the Big 3 but it’s understandable considering the injury problem the Suns had to deal with at the beginning of the season plus having so many new faces on the team. Virtually no one really expected team chemistry to develop instantly.

As for defense, it’s not terrible but not great. Most of us expected defense to be an issue... at least at first. A middle-of-the-pack ranking on D is far from acceptable for a championship contender but Frank Vogel was supposed to be a great defensive coach and eventually get the team’s defense to shape up as the season went on. Right? Well, as we dig in deeper, I think you’ll see that the Suns can and do play much better defense... at times.

Now let’s take a look at their stats by half.

1st Half

Offensive Rank — 2nd

Defensive Rank — 11th

Net Rank — 3rd

In the 1st half, the offense generally hums along very well and the defense is passable overall with the team usually playing very good D in the 2nd quarter after starting out sub-par in the 1st Q as you’ll see in the 1st and 2nd quarter stats later. As you certainly already know, the 1st half isn’t usually the problem. The 2nd half stats give the first indication as to where the Suns’ problems lay.

2nd Half

Offensive Rank — 21st

Defensive Rank — 15th

Net Rank — 19th

Before digging deeper into the 2nd half stats, here are the team rankings in the 1st and 2nd quarters.

1st Quarter

Offensive Rank — 6th

Defensive Rank — 21st

Net Rank — 10th

Points — 30.3 (6th), Opp Points - 29.0 (19th)

2nd Quarter

Offensive Rank — 3rd

Defensive Rank — 5th

Net Rank — 2nd

Points — 30.6 (5th), Opp Points — 28.4 (11th)

If those 2nd quarter stats don’t make your eyes pop, I don’t know what would. The jump in the defensive rank shows that the Suns can play top-notch defense when they set their minds to it. Why they usually come out sluggish on D in the 1st quarter is a mystery and as you can see from the 3rd quarter stats below, that doesn’t happen in the 3rd and it is also their best offense quarter.

3rd Quarter

Offensive Rank — 1st

Defensive Rank — 7th

Net Rank — 2nd

Points — 31.3 (2nd), Opp Points — 28.2 (10th)

Through the first three quarters, the Suns are a very good if not great team. In the 4th quarter though, somehow this team seems to inexplicably turn into possibly the worst team in the NBA.

4th Quarter

Offensive Rank — 30th

Defensive Rank — 26th

Net Rank — 30th

Points — 24.7 (30th), Opp Points — 28.2 (15th)

How can a team that ranks 6th, 3rd, and 1st in offense in the first 3 quarters of a game suddenly have the worst offensive ranking in the entire NBA in the 4th!?! Turnovers aren’t the culprit as the Suns are fairly consistent in TOs throughout each quarter. Rebounding is a part of the problem as they rank 17th for entire games but fall to 29th in 4th quarters (offensive rebounding only falls from 24th to 29th but still falls). Defense is also part of it but it’s the HUGE drop in offense that is the main problem.

The Suns rank 3rd overall in FG percentage (49.9%) but when the 4th quarter rolls around, it falls to 28th (44.9%)! Three-point percentage drops from 7th (38.7%) to 29th (32.3%). The Suns are also dead last in FG attempts in the 4th.

The Suns’ opponents all know this - and more - which keeps them fighting throughout the game. Even when they fall behind, they know that the Suns are likely going to fall flat in the 4th and give them a chance to pull out a win which makes surviving the 4th even harder for the Suns.

Whatever is wrong with this team in the 4th, the stats from the first three quarters indicate that it should be fixable... at least the offensive collapses should be. The new additions to the roster, especially Royce O’Neale will hopefully help in this. In a very small sample size (the Suns’ last 3 games), the Suns’ offensive rank in the 4th quarter was up to 20th and their defensive rank jumped to 5th with Royce in the rotation. It could very well just be a blip on the radar but it gives us a small sliver of hope that things might be on their way to improving.