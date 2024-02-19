Suns Week 17 Stock Exchange: The legacy of James Jones, All-Star Weekend, and official egos

Just two games last week for the Phoenix Suns, and both resulted in wins. Important wins, at that. Every win is important. Think back to early on in the season. The Suns — at home — dropped two consecutive games to the San Antonio Spurs. If those games weren’t important, then they wouldn’t matter in the standings. But they did and they do. The Suns would be 35-20 if they had taken care of Wemby and the Spurs. And 1 game out of the fourth seed.

Ah, the “what if” game. On a long enough timeline, it all evens out. Or at least we say it does to justify early-season follies. That’s the approach of the Suns Stock Exchange, where we try to spot the trends, bring you the info, and give our take on what’s hot and what’s not.

One thing you can’t argue are statistics, so here is what went down last week:

Week 17 Record: 2-0

Week 17 OFFRTG: 117.8 (9th)

Week 17 DEFRTG: 114.5 (14th)

Week 17 NETRTG: +3.3 (10th)

The game against the Sacramento Kings, which resulted in a 130-125 win, meant plenty to the standings. With the win, Phoenix moved into fifth in the Western Conference. Had they lost, they would have dropped to eight. That is how razor-thin the margins are this season.

Then it was Detroit and Monty Williams. Though the Suns won by only 16 points, it wasn’t close. It was, at least from a viewing standpoint, the easiest game we’ve seen this year. Phoenix was without Bradley Beal, who suffered a hamstring early in the Kings’ game, and Devin Booker, who was ejected early from the game.

Hmmm. Early ejection? Sounds like a topic for the SSE (a.k.a. my weekly rant).

GM James Jones: Stock ↑

You read it throughout the week and have seen it covered from multiple angles right here on Bright Side: the addition of Royce O’Neale has been seamless and the value he has provided makes this team stronger. It has only been three games, but the two in which he played in Week 17 showcased his tenacity, confidence, and physicality.

All three of these attributes were noticeably absent prior to his arrival. The next three to four weeks will be extremely revealing as to O’Neale’s true impact. We will learn whether or not his addition and performance since arriving is sustainable.

Adding a player who will be part of your playoff rotation during the trade deadline is a clear win for James Jones. It is something that we might not give him enough credit for, either. When Phoenix has had the chance to be buyers on the market, Jones has made moves and they haven’t always been strictly for ancillary players. He added Torrey Craig twice, and Craig was part of that postseason rotation. Twice.

Critics focus on the blunders that Jones has made at the trade deadline. Choosing Josh Jackson instead of De’Aaron Fox. Choosing Deandre Ayton instead of Luka Dončić. Choosing Jalen Smith instead of Tyrese Halliburton. These glaring draft day mishaps are not unique just to Jones. He’s not the only GM to pass up on talent.

The other transactions that he’s made, from Chris Paul’s arrival to Kevin Durant to Bradley Beal, have made the organization stronger. And the additions that he’s made at the trade deadline have helped the team get stronger as well.

Yes, we will forever be haunted by some unfortunate pics on draft day, but that should not be the holistic legacy of James Jones.

All-Star Lame: Stock ↓

It’s happening. I’m getting old. I’m becoming the “stay off my lawn” guy, although my front yard is all rock because I live in Arizona and do not want to subject grass to the rigors of trying to survive our summers. But still, get out of my rocks!

All-Star Weekend. It’s a celebration of the sport and an opportunity to honor the past. But the Dunk Contest is lame and the game itself is boring. Ooooo. And LED court! The bright green fluorescent reflection doesn’t make me squint while I try to watch neon basketballs go through the hoop. Eyeroll.

These virtual courts for a three point contest are a bad idea, @NBA.



Anybody who shoots a lot of threes can tell you how important normal lighting is for consistency.



We know you got paid to promote a soft drink to light the court like this, but keep it professional. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/k6NXPTZiXB — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 18, 2024

I love that the NBA does whatever it can to be innovative. I do. I love that they try. But tried and true works, and what they do at the All-Star Weekend doesn't. The best part of the weekend? They got rid of captains picking players and returned to the East vs. West format. You know, like the old days! The best part is when they try something that worked for years.

Fixing the game itself is a challenge. It’s become a half-court three-point launching contest. Which makes sense. Being ultra-competitive can lead to injury, and no one wants to get hurt in an exhibition game.

“We did enough pre-game speeches on how we’re trying to fix it,” Devin Booker said after the game. “Make it more competitive. I just think the evolution of the game, ‘ring culture’, has people more focused on their team than the All-Star Game.”

Okay. You can hang out on my rocks. It’s just an All-Star Game, after all.

Officials Egos: Stock —

What? This is not a down arrow? How could that be?! Simple. It’s a trend we see too often in the NBA, so it feels as if it has become the status quo.

I’ll start with empathy.

The human element that officials bring to a professional basketball game is something that has always been part of the game. They’re not robots. They’re not perfect in every call they make, nor should we expect them to be. It’s impossible. The game, which moves faster than it ever has, is manipulated by those who foul-bait and play on that human element.

It is an unbelievably difficult job and it’s something I would have no desire to ever pursue professionally. No matter what decision you make, someone doesn’t like it. I’m a Libra. I’m a people pleaser. It would be a personal hell for me.

BUT...

Sometimes the officials allow their personal feelings to dictate their actions without consequence. What’s the quote? “Emotions make smart people look stupid.”? We witnessed that on Tuesday night when Devin Booker was tossed from the game halfway through the first quarter.

KD asks, “who got ____?”



Book replies, “I did…” then points to a teammate and says, “so he could help.”



Karl Lane and JT Orr said these were “disparaging remarks… made towards a game official.”



The NBA has a clear integrity problem with their refs and does not seem to care. pic.twitter.com/suuqG5wFio — PositiveVibesOnly (@SoSaysJ) February 15, 2024

An emotional knee-jerk reaction made by J.T. Orr resulted in Booker’s ejection. Did he mishear Booker? Was there something said personally towards the official? Per the pool report, which occurred after the game, crew chief Karl Lane stated, “The second technical foul was for disparaging remarks he made towards a game official, and then he was ejected for the second one.”

I’m not justifying verbal abuse of anyone. If players are being derogatory to the officials, there are processes in place — technical fouls — to negate that.

What I am saying is slow down. Process it. Don’t respond emotionally. Too often we see actions taken where the official is assuming intent, like in this instance. We’ve seen the audio. Booker is going after an official. But Orr assumed he was and responded emotionally.

There needs to be consequences to these actions. Players get thrown from games for their actions. Shouldn’t those who officiate those players have a system for transparent accountability as well?

People pay to see the players, not your sensitive egos @NBAOfficial — John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 15, 2024

Week 18 will begin in Dallas on Thursday followed by a game in Houston on Friday. Yes, right out of the gate Phoenix faces a back-to-back. They will finish the week at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hope they got their rest in. They’re going to need it!

Have a great week, Bright Side.