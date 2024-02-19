Suns Injury Update: Bradley Beal on pace to return Thursday against Dallas

Bradley Beal has been going through it this season. The Phoenix Suns guard has had back issues, a rolled ankle, a fractured nose, and most recently a strained hamstring. The latter kept him out of the Suns’ final game before the All-Star Break, a 116-100 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Beal has been donning a mask for three weeks now to protect his nose, which was obliterated when he took an offense foul off of the elbow of Miles Turner.

Bradley Beal went back to the locker room after getting hit in the face. pic.twitter.com/XZ6K3iMMAf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 27, 2024

He’s been playing through the pain and getting used to the mask. In the nine games since the injury occurred, Beal has averaged 19.1 points and 5.4 assists.

Beal confirmed that he did indeed need to have his nose reset, stating, “Luckily we got All-Star break coming up, I’ll have to make a decision whether I’m doing a little bit of a little nose job or not, or wait ‘til the offseason.”

Per The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin, Beal has had a procedure conducted on his nose.

A nose is one thing, but a hamstring injury is much different. Beal has had soft tissue issues plague him throughout his career. Against the Kings last Tuesday, Beal exited in the first quarter after appearing to tweak his left hamstring.

Thankfully, it did not look bad. It didn’t occur while he was aggressively sprinting up and down the court. It occured on a 17-foot jump shot.

“We’ll call it a hamstring strain,” head coach Frank Vogel said after the game. “He’ll be out tomorrow but they don’t think it is too serious. Hopefully, with the break, he doesn’t miss too much time.”

Rankin also stated that, “Sources inform The Republic Beal is on track to return Thursday in Phoenix’s first game out of the break at Dallas in the first of a back-to-back.”

This is great news for the Suns as they prepare to embark on the hardest remaining schedule in the NBA. We will continue to monitor both Beal’s beak and hammy as we near Thursday’s tipoff versus the Dallas Mavericks.