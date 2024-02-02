Suns Injury Report: Grayson Allen is available tonight against the Hawks

Grayson Allen has been a key contributor for the Phoenix Suns this season. He has been deadly from beyond the arc. Like, best in the league deadly. Who knew that when the Suns made the trade to rid themselves of Deandre Ayton they’d be getting back a guy who sharp shoots to the tune of 49.8% from three-point range?.

Not I!

Allen has gone from somebody who, due to his contract and unrestricted free agency this upcoming off-season, was one of the most viable players to be moved to somebody you simply can’t touch. He’s too valuable to the team. He brings too many intangibles, obviously from his shooting, from toughness and willingness to attack the cylinder standpoint as well.

He has found himself to be the ideal fit next to the Suns’ Big Three and Jusuf Nurkic.

He hasn’t missed much time this season and he started every game that he’s appeared in thus far. He did miss the last game, however, as he tweaked his ankle in the Suns’ victory over the Miami Heat last Monday.

Grayson steps on Okogies foot here pic.twitter.com/IqdcSDWxfe — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 30, 2024

He exited the game, did not return, and then was listed as questionable against the Brooklyn Nets.

“Grayson is one of the toughness guys in the league,” Frank Vogel said prior to the Suns game against the Nets. “Everybody knows that.” Allen was a game-time decision but ultimately sat out.

The team did well in his absence, as Eric Gordon filled his shoes and in turn Josh Okogie filled the shoes of Gordon. It was nice to see the next-man-up mentality come to fruition. But we also would like to see GA back.

The Suns released their injury report yesterday, and there was no questionable designation next to Allen’s name. Or probable. He simply was not on it.

Grayson Allen is not listed on the Suns' injury report for tomorrow's game in Atlanta.



Bol Bol has been upgraded to probable. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 1, 2024

The assumption is that he will play tonight against the Hawks, and he better. We don’t want the Phoenix Suns getting fined for not reporting an injury like we saw recently with the New Orleans Pelicans — who failed to include Trey Murphy III on their injury report Saturday vs. the Bucks and were fined $25,000 — or the Philadelphia 76ers — who were fined $75,000 for not reporting Joel Emiid’s absence against the Denver Nuggets.