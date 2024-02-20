Peeking ahead at 3 draft prospects the Phoenix Suns should consider in the 2024 NBA Draft

The Phoenix Suns have 27 games left in the regular season. Beyond that is the postseason, a place that can bring the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. In between now and then, however, the world will tune in to basketball, just not of the professional variety.

It may be just February 20th, but March Madness is knocking at the front door. We might not be ready to let her in, but we can at least check our Ring camera and acknowledge that she is outside.

March Madness has not meant much to the Suns over the past few seasons. As James Jones has built his contender in the desert, he has not paid much attention to what is occurring at the college ranks. The team did not have a first-round pick in 2023. Or 2022. Or 2021. It has not been since the 2020 NBA Draft that the Suns have drafted in the first round.

That will change this season as the team possesses their first-round pick, although it will be the worst available between the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and themselves. Given that the Wizards are 9-45 and the Grizzlies are 20-36, it appears that the Phoenix pick will fall wherever they land in the standings.

If the season were to end today, the Suns would be picking 22nd overall.

It’s All-Star Break time, and with the Madness upcoming, I thought I’d throw a couple of names out there for you to pay attention to. It couldn’t hurt, right? We don’t have much else to talk about today, so why not revisit what it’s like to do some prospect scouting, eh?

I don’t watch much college basketball, personally. It’s all NBA, all the time for me. It’s hard to do the ‘one-and-done’ thing. Therefore, I’m relying on the mock draft experts and seeing what they have to say about who they believe the Suns will be drafting.

I’ll start by acknowledging Kevin O’Connor from The Ringer. His mock draft not only is well put together — it is insightful and a great synopsis of incoming players — but it is also easy to consume. While I will use other mock draft sites to see who the Suns are projected to pick, KOC’s is where I will quote from a scouting standpoint.

Based on mock drafts, here is who you can watch this March!

The Ringer: Yves Missi, Baylor, C

Deliverables: 7’0”, 235 lbs.

Shades of: Jalen Duran

Attributes: Lob threat, shot-blocking, rebounding, hustle

2023-23 Stats: 11.1 PPG (64.6 FG%, 57.9 FT%), 5.6 RPG, 1.6 BPG

Baylor is currently ranked 11th in the AP Poll, which means that Baylor is a team we will most certainly see in the tournament. At 19-6, Baylor has been churning out NBA talent over the past few seasons. Keyonte George, who has been a solid rookie for the Utah Jazz, was the 16th overall pick from Baylor a season ago.

Other players in the NBA from BU? Ish Wainright. Heard of him? He played tight end there. The Suns’ own Royce O’Neale went there, as well as Jeremy Sochan, Davion Mitchell, and Taurean Prince.

From The Ringer’s Mock Draft:

PLUSES Built to thrive in any defensive scheme. With a strong frame, vertical pop, and long arms, he offers rim protection whether he’s dropping in the pick-and-roll or sliding over as a help defender. He’s also alert and quick, making him a threat to disrupt on the perimeter. He can rack up deflections and steals, or switch screens to defend multiple positions. He has the hands and coordination to catch tough passes, absorb contact, and finish. He also has the athleticism to fly up for lobs. He’s an advanced screener for his age, too, and he always rolls hard. Relentless rebounder posting a prolific offensive rebounding percentage for a potential first-round prospect. On defense, he consistently boxes out despite having the inherent athleticism to sky over defenders. MINUSES Learning the rule of verticality is the next step in his development. He will need to tone down his fouling in the NBA. He bites at pump fakes, and in general is too eager to go for blocks around the rim. Hackable free throw shooter who also lacks touch away from the hoop. Not much of a passer. He needs to do a better job of seeking kickout opportunities after offensive boards rather than forcing it back up. He isn’t asked to do much playmaking on the perimeter for a reason. Questionable conditioning. He plays just a hair over 20 minutes per game. He’ll need to prove his full-throttle style of play can translate with a more significant workload.

CBS Sports: Donovan Clingan, UConn, C

Deliverables: 7’2”, 265 lbs.

Shades of: Roy Hibbert

Attributes: Shot blocking, interior scoring, off-ball defense, rebounding

2023-23 Stats: 12.3 PPG (64.4FG%, 54 FT%), 6.5 RPG, 2.2 BPG

Clingan is the anchor of the UConn Huskies team that ranks 1st overall in the AP Poll right now. They are 24-2 and have a chance to make a deep run in the tournament as they attempt to win their first national championship since...last season.

Clingan is in his sophomore year after coming off the bench for the national champs last season. He is leading the Big East in field goal percentage at 64.4%, as well as player efficiency rating (35.4), box plus/minus (13.6), total rebound percentage (18.7), block percentage (11.2), and turnover percentage (6.4).

From The Ringer’s Mock Draft:

PLUSES Intimidating rim protector with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. He can block shots without even leaving his feet. Opponents avoid him when he’s lurking near the paint, not just because he’s imposing but also because he tends to be in the right position. Has the potential to be an excellent drop defender in the pick-and-roll. He’s mobile and does a solid job of flipping his hips to contain penetrating players. Fundamental post defender who typically avoids committing silly fouls by leaving his feet or reaching. He will occasionally take a step toward the opponent to get a stronger contest and get called for touch fouls, but overall he’s disciplined for his age. Stout rebounder who boxes out and swallows up boards. Dunks everything around the basket. UConn calls designed plays to get him lob dunks, something that will immediately translate to the NBA. He has great awareness in the paint. When point guards probe inside, he relocates to open space to make himself free for a pass. Whether he’s in the dunker spot, rolling after a ball screen, or sprinting up the floor, he has soft hands for catching tough passes and good coordination for finishing. Bigs his size are often clumsy, but he has no issue with high or low passes. Good passer out of post-ups. He delivers the ball with precision. At the high school level, he often drew doubles and was comfortable handling them to find the open man. MINUSES Borderline hackable free throw shooter. He has also not shown the ability to hit shots outside the paint after sealing off defenders under the rim. His per-minute impact has waned with a greater role as a sophomore, perhaps due to his conditioning. He also had a preseason injury to his right foot that later caused him to miss time. Lacks the advanced post moves that would separate him from being just a catch-and-finish specialist. He’s a slow-footed perimeter defender who will need to prove he can defend in space to have scheme flexibility. NBA teams will pull him out of the paint and test him.

NBADraft.net/Tankathon: Bobi Klintman, Cairns Taipans (NBL), PF

Deliverables: 6’10”, 265

Shades of: Jared Dudley, Channing Frye

Attributes: Positional versatility, on-ball defense

2023-23 Stats: 9.7 PPG (44 FG%, 36 3PT%, 79 FT%), 4.8 RPG

Okay, this isn’t one that you will see in the NCAA Tournament. From Sweden originally, the 21-year-old has been playing Australia’s NBL. But when you have two different sites projecting that the Suns will take him, I thought it was worthwhile to include him.

From The Ringer’s Mock Draft:

PLUSES Switchable defender who can use his length and quick hands to contest shots, even if he gets beaten. He frequently blocks jumpers. Capable of going coast-to-coast after snagging defensive rebounds. He can spark transition changes and shows tons of flair passing in the open floor. Flashes shot-creation skills. He’s capable of making one-handed cross-court kickouts or smooth dishes to cutting bigs at the basket. Even if he’s not a primary ball handler, his passing vision translates to transition and closeout opportunities. And within the flow of the offense, he tends to make good decisions when whipping the ball around the floor. Projects as a high-floor contributor as long as his shooting numbers translate to the pros and continue to improve. He’s good at spotting up from all spots behind the arc and has relaxed mechanics and smooth footwork. MINUSES Lacks strength. Getting stronger would also aid his versatility on defense since he tends to get overpowered by bigger players in the post. Being able to play as a small-ball 5 would boost his stock. Needs to improve his lateral quickness so that he can play in switch-heavy schemes. He gets beaten too often one-on-one because of both improper positioning (showing the player a lane to drive through) and a lack of burst when sliding to contain an attack. Struggles to turn the corner on drives due to his lack of a quick first step or second gear off the dribble. And his below-average explosiveness in traffic hinders his ability to finish inside, despite his size. Inconsistent as a perimeter scorer. He’d bene

Based on projections, it is clear that those conducting their mock drafts believe the Phoenix needs size and they will obtain it via the draft.

It’s early and you may not care about the draft as of yet, which I totally get. Again, I’m not a huge college basketball junkie. Knowing a couple of names does make it more intriguing, however, to enjoy the spoils of the madness.

But with the Suns slated to have a G League team next season, this draft gains more importance. The organization is going to have an opportunity to develop whoever they draft. If they aren't good enough to play with the big boys yet, minutes can be provided at the G League level.

We will see what Phoenix can do, wherever they land.