Suns viewership up 94% year over year since Ishbia took ownership

If you build it, they will come. That is, essentially, the philosophy Phoenix Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia has had since purchasing the team one year ago. “Money follows success every single time,” Ishbia recently stated on the Pat McAfee Show.

Ishbia has made numerous changes since arriving in Phoenix. He empowered his GM to make trades that would positively impact the organization, not worrying about cost. He invested in a state-of-the-art workout facility specifically for his WNBA franchise, the Phoenix Mercury, which is more than 65,000 square feet. He is bringing a G League affiliate back to the Suns’ organization, something previous ownership parted ways with back in 2020.

And he made Suns games available to the local market for free, opting out of a deal with Diamond Sports Group, and putting the majority of games on Arizona Family 3TV. He then provided complimentary TV antennas for those who could not access the game.

“I got all love from the fans because they used to have to pay,” Ishbia said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I said, ‘We’re done with it. Give it to the fans for free.’ They not be able to watch a game. It’s their team, not my team. No money coming our way on that. It’s the right thing to do.”

The move is paying off. With more access to the team, more people are watching the Suns. Putting a quality product on the hardwood matters as well. Names like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal create excitement and a reason to tune in, and with a 33-22 record coming out of the All-Star Break, the buzz is ramping up as the team prepares for a postseason run.

Ishbia’s theory of making the Suns available to the masses is proving to be correct, and it may be a model for other franchises to follow. Per the Sports Business Journal, Suns’ viewership is up +94% year-over-year.

“I think more NBA teams will follow it as well,” Ishbia said to McAfee.

The Denver Nuggets, who won a championship last season amidst TV contract disputes between Altitude RSN and Comcast, lead the way with +139% viewership, and the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves are second with +107%. Their stellar record makes it an easy reason to understand why their viewership has increased.

And then there are the Suns with +94%.

It is a validation of what Ishbia has been attempting to accomplish. Making the product easily available, combined with ensuring that the product is competitive, leads to engagement. Money can be made back with advertisers, and as the rise in viewership continues, so too can the price they charge for that advertisement.

Maybe this means we can get a little bit more variety in our commercials during the game? I don’t know how many more times I can hear “you do you” with funky music. Regardless, it shows the business acumen of the man at the top. Will every decision Ishbia makes be the right one? No. But he has the fan base in mind when he is making those decisions, which is important.