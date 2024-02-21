The Suns have a tough road to travel on the way to the playoffs

It’s All-Star Break time and when the regular season resumes the Phoenix Suns will have 27 games remaining to determine their final record and their playoff seed. Although they’re currently tied with New Orleans record-wise (33-22), for the time being, they get the number 5 ranking in the West due to them owning the tiebreaker between them (for now).

They are also 3 games behind the 4th place Denver Nuggets, 4 games behind the 3rd place LA Clippers, 4.5 games behind the 2nd place OKC Thunder, and 6 games behind the #1 Minnesota Timberwolves. With only 27 games remaining, it will be tough but not impossible for the Suns to move up in the rankings and hopefully have home-court advantage for at least one playoff series. After checking several different internet resources, they all agree on one thing that stands in the Suns way in moving up in the standings... they have the most difficult remaining strength of schedule in the NBA.

In their remaining games, 19 of them are against teams with records above .500 and the Suns have been only 15-15 vs opponents with records of .500 or above. 11 of those 19 games are also away games. In fact, 15 of their total 27 remaining games are away games.

It’s easy to see why the Suns have the most difficult remaining SOS.

While this may all sound daunting and convince some that they have no chance of moving upward in the standings, there is one good thing about their schedule. Eight of those remaining games are against the 4 teams (2 against each one) ahead of the Suns in the Western Conference standings and every win against one of them brings Phoenix one full game closer to catching - and passing - that team in the standings.

That gives the Suns some measure of control over their fate in that they don’t have to rely solely on other teams to beat them to catch up and hopefully move ahead. The Suns also have two games left between them and New Orleans - whom they are currently tied with - and winning at least one of those is essential to make sure they keep the tiebreaker over them. That’s all I’m going to say about the teams that aren’t above the Suns in the West. Why? Because if the Suns can win at a pace to close the gap between them and the top 4 teams, the teams below us are going to have to do even better to try and pass them. That’s not impossible either but that’s also another topic for another time.

As well as the games left vs the Suns, the West’s top four also play each other a total of 7 times. In those games, they will get the chance to beat up on each other which will hopefully help in knocking at least one of them down in the standings a bit. Of the four, LAC has the 7th toughest schedule remaining so my money is on them being the most likely candidate to fall. Denver is the closest for the Suns to pass but they also have the easiest remaining schedule of the 4 (24th toughest). Minnesota and OKC have it almost as easy with the 22nd and 23rd toughest schedules respectively.

1st - Min: 22nd toughest schedule with 3 games vs Den and 2 games vs LAC

2nd - OKC: 23rd toughest schedule with 1 game vs LAC

3rd - LAC: 7th toughest schedule with 2 games vs Min, 1 game vs OKC, 1 game vs Den

4th - Den: 24th toughest schedule with 3 games vs Min, 1 game vs LAC

While I admit that getting the #1 or #2 seed is virtually impossible (unless the injury bug seriously hits one of the top 2 teams), moving up a spot or even two in the rankings isn’t. By no stretch of the imagination am I claiming it’s going to be easy though. In fact, it’s going to be very difficult the way the Suns’ remaining schedule is laid out, but those 8 head to head games with the top 4 teams give them a better chance of moving up if they can take advantage of those opportunities. And of course they also can’t afford to take any of their “easy” games lightly. To make it further up the ladder, they certainly must not lose any more games that they have no business losing. Going 8-0 against the top 4 teams would do little good if they also go 4-4 in their remaining games vs sub-.500 teams.

The Suns are just going to have to stay focused, play their best in every game and especially find a way to fix their 4th quarter problems if they want this to happen. Nothing less will do considering the strength of their remaining schedule. If they can’t do that, then they will likely have to rely on that fickle lady “luck” to move up let alone make it far into the playoffs when that time rolls around. While I’d love to have luck on our side, I’m hoping that the Suns will just step up, play at their best in each of these final 27 contests and make the other teams have to rely on luck instead.

Suns Remaining Schedule (sorted by difficulty)

Toughest games (19 vs teams with above .500 records, 11 are away games)

2 vs Minnesota (1 home & 1 away)

2 vs OKC (1 home & 1 away)

2 vs LAC (1 home, 1 away - also a B2B)

2 vs Denver (both away)

2 vs Boston (1 home & 1 away)

2 vs Cleveland (1 home & 1 away)

2 vs New Orleans (1 home & 1 away)

1 vs Dallas (away)

1 vs Milwaukee (away)

1 vs Philadelphia (home)

1 vs Sacramento (away)

1 vs LAL (home)

Easiest games (8 vs teams with .500 records or below, 4 are away games)

3 vs Houston (2 home & 1 away)

2 vs San Antonio (both away)

1 vs Toronto (home)

1 vs Charlotte (away)

1 vs Atlanta (home)

The gauntlet begins tomorrow when the Suns travel to Dallas to take on the surging Mavericks who will be looking to add another W to their current 6-game win streak.