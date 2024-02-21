The Top 8 Must-See Phoenix Suns games to watch down the home stretch

The Phoenix Suns enter the home stretch of the regular season, post All-Star Weekend, 5th in the Western Conference with a record of 33-22 (18-11 at home, 15-11 on the road, 19-15 against the West). Per Tankathon the Suns have the toughest schedule remaining, through their final 27 games. Two games against Boston, as well as with Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Clippers, and Nuggets.

I asked Kevin Durant during All-Star Weekend about whether they speak on the strength of their schedule internally:

It’ll certainly test all that they’ve established through the first third of the season, allow them opportunities to see how they stack up against teams sure to be in the way, in some capacity, come April, May, and June, and also present them with film against the league’s bests — all presenting different styles of challenges, both at home and on the road.

Let’s take a look at the games I have circled on the schedule, through the finish line.

1.) February 22nd, @ Dallas Mavericks

A matchup that has potential for pyrotechnics from both teams, this is also a Mavericks team that’ll uniquely test the Suns.

Compiling enough stops to stop a Doncic-led attack is a league-wide riddle to solve, as, oftentimes, he can upend an opponent’s game plan with either his scoring, playmaking, or both. In addition to that, he’s arguably the league’s most scheme-proof individual talent.

The Suns will, again, be able to test their defensive connectedness and abilities in scrambling, against the multi-faceted attack of Luka, in addition to the Mavericks (finally) being healthy and whole — making for a true test to assess and gauge.

The Mavericks and Doncic ran amok in their Christmas meeting in Phoenix, winning 128-114. Last time out, however, after taking an early jab from the Mavericks, the Suns responded with a pyrotechnic-like run in the middle quarters, to ultimately gain control and win 132-109 on the road.

Dallas comes out of the break tied with a league-best six-game win streak, including 3-0 with the likes of PJ Washington Jr., and Daniel Gafford, in the fold providing an infusion of athleticism, size, activity on the margins, and vertical spacing that all complements the attack of Doncic/Irving.

Of note: last time out, the Suns put Durant on Lively II and made the Mavericks’ most impactful pick-and-roll tandems actions a switch, while stashing Nurkic on Derrick Jones Jr., who set what felt like more on-ball screens that game than he had all season.

Mavericks searching offensively with Durant on Lively, have already seen plenty Jones Jr screening to bring Nurkic in — to which the Suns are conceding the switch with activity behind & around it



Look at Beal (again) as a rotational defender, up to task — then Durant's activity pic.twitter.com/Toto1cwnxB — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) January 25, 2024

Durant was then able to switch-and-hit in scenarios where Doncic manipulated access to Nurkic, or play with activity behind a double on the ball.

Will be intriguing to see how the Suns flip matchups and operate scheme-wise, should the Mavericks rock with the starting lineup used in their last two games — with Washington Jr in place of Jones Jr.

2.) March 3rd, vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Suns have had but one singular matchup with the Thunder this season, which was a 111-99 Thunder win on November 12th in Phoenix. The Thunder saw 35 from Gilgeous-Alexander and 31 from Jaylen Williams. Meanwhile, in this one without Booker, the Suns coughed up the rock 17 times, 10 more than the Thunder, and the Thunder were also +12 in paint points.

Seeing the Suns at full strength against the Thunder and their active, connected, and chaos-inducing top-end defense (112.9 defensive rating ranks 4th, 95.0 defensive rating in the halfcourt ranks 3rd) will be intriguing.

Additionally, seeing the Suns defend against their ultra-modern system of drives-galore with 5-our spacing and its litany of scripted cuts — led by MVP candidate SGA — makes for great on-court entertainment.

The Thunder also have to deal with the (hopefully healthy) Suns too, which’ll be fun to gauge.

3.) March 9th, vs. Boston Celtics

Yet to see Boston this season, the league’s most scheme versatile group is sure to challenge the Suns in ways only they can. Whether it’s flipping matchups, using Holiday/Tatum on Nurkic — making all screens he sets a switch and riddle to solve — or having Holiday in the middle of their zone defense, it’s going to be a chess match with the high-end talents on display in this one.

That’ll also be an ABC Saturday spotlight game.

There will be plenty to glean from this one, as it’ll serve as a great precursor to their matchup in Boston, just five days later on the road.

4.) March 11th, @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Here is another top-tier team that the Suns have yet to clash with. Cleveland is sure to challenge the Suns with their defensive activity. They presently have the league’s 2nd best defensive rating (111.0) and half-court defensive rating (94.5).

They fly around in a connected manner have sustained production under J.B. Bickerstaff’s coaching, and look like a formidable opponent.

The shooting and movement of Max Strus, in addition to Georges Niang and his spacing, have been a great complement to the primary talents of Mitchell, Mobley, and Garland.

5.) March 17th, @ Milwaukee Bucks

The Suns hold a 1-0 series lead against Milwaukee this season, although when they played it’s safe to say that the Bucks weren’t at their best. Khris Middleton went out early with an injury and the ever-pesky Jrue Holiday was out as well.

This St. Patrick’s Day affair with be in Cream City. The Bucks will be looking to right the ship under Doc Rivers while looking for some revenge from February’s matchup in Phoenix.

6.) March 27th, @ Denver Nuggets

Though the Suns are down 0-1 in the season series, it’s with yet another team they’ve yet to see healthy this season. Gauging just where this team is come this game will take on a bit more meaning, relative to the succession in which it is scheduled.

The Nuggets are the reigning champions and are playing some solid basketball even while seemingly in cruise control.

Seeing the Suns cycle through small balls, fly around making rotations, and seeing if they can do so in a sustained and connected manner, will be relevant. How both coaches look to do battle, as well as how the players match up with each other, will be very intriguing.

7.) April 10th, @ Los Angeles Clippers

The second of a home-road back-to-back, occurring in the second to last week of the regular season against an opponent that’s posed problems, at what will surely be a crucial juncture of the season… this one’s sure to have implications in some capacity for one of these two teams, if not both.

The playoff-style quick succession of games against each other is sure to be a final chance to gauge where the Suns are, against an opponent who could be a first-round matchup.

Bonus: *April 14th, @ Minnesota Timberwolves

For some reason, the final game of the season feels like it’ll be one that both teams will need.

They match up one time before that in early April on the 5th. Minnesota also has a historically great defense at the moment, with a league tops defensive rating (108.5) and in the halfcourt (91.9).

The Suns’ schedule is action-packed, kicking off the final third of the season on the road, on Thursday. The team will be challenged accordingly, which can create a sense of urgency nightly that could result in them playing some of the best basketball of the season.