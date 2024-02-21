Suns Reacts Survey: With 27 games left to go, how many will the Suns win?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Here we go.

The “second half” of the season for the Phoenix Suns kicks off tomorrow. Is it weird that they do the All-Star break two-thirds of the way through the season? Probably. But who am I to judge? So the “second half” it is; the post-All-Star break push to the postseason.

The road that lies ahead is bumpy, as we’ve covered here at Bright Side. Potholes, plot twists, and hot takes. Nothing good in life is easy, and the way the scheduling works out, the Suns’ can become a battle-tested team if they survive. The Suns possess, relative to the opposing winning percentage, the toughest schedule remaining. And it’s not even close.

Per Tankathon, the Suns’ remaining opponents have won 56.4% of their games. Number two on that list is the San Antonio Spurs, whose opponents have won 53.5%. That is quite the gap.

27 games.

Looking at the Western Conference standings, Phoenix currently trails the Denver Nuggets by three games for the fourth seed. We know how important that seed is as it secures homecourt advantage for the First Round.

You might not think that homecourt advantage is nearly as important as it once was, and maybe you are right. Teams with homecourt advantage in the First Round last season were 4-4. But if you look at the First Round over the past ten seasons, it’s a different story. The team with the homecourt is winning at an 81.3% clip. If you remove last season’s anomaly, they win 85% of the time.

27 games.

Catching the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, or Minnesota Timberwolves will be no easy task. The Suns will have to put together an impressive run through their final stint of the season to do so. Thankfully they play each of those teams twice, which will allow them a chance to make up some precious ground.

That is what we are asking on this week’s Suns Reacts Survey. How many games will Phoenix win over the remaining 27 games? Let us know your thoughts below.