Game Preview: Suns back in action, travel to Dallas for battle against new-look Mavs

Who: Phoenix Suns (33-22) @ Dallas Mavericks (32-23)

When: 5:30 pm AZ Time

Where: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas

Watch: TNT, 3TV, and Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The NBA is back. It felt like a decade, but the All-Star Break has finally concluded.

The Phoenix Suns are in Dallas to take on the Mavericks in their first game after the All-Star Break. Sunday’s All-Star Game featured three players from these teams, including Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.

The teams will meet for the third time this season, with the teams splitting the first two contests. Phoenix last defeated Dallas 132-109 in January to avenge their Christmas Day loss at the Footprint Center.

Dallas was red-hot heading into the break on a six-game win streak. Phoenix has won two in a row and 7 of their last 10 games. Each team has added some ammunition to their rosters since then as they prepare for their playoff pushes.

Probable Starters

PHOENIX

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Bradley Beal

Devin Booker

DALLAS

Daniel Gafford

PJ Washington

Josh Green

Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving

Injury Report

Mavericks:

Dante Exum: OUT (knee)

Luka Doncic PROBABLE (nose)

Maxi Kleber: PROBABLE (nose)

Dereck Lively II: PROBABLE (nose)

Suns:

Bradley Beal: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Damion Lee: OUT (knee)

#Suns at #Mavs injury report:



Ever seen three guys with nose issues on the same team at the same time? pic.twitter.com/BF5RhjtS96 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 21, 2024

What to Watch For

Same Teams, Different Looks

Phoenix and Dallas each brought in a pair of contributors for their playoff push at the trade deadline and via the buyout market.

Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington joined the Dallas frontcourt, and have provided an instant spark to the squad.

The last time Gafford played against Phoenix (as a member of the Wizards) he posted a monster 26-point-17-rebound game.

Phoenix added Royce O’Neale at the trade deadline and officially announced the addition of Thaddeus Young on Tuesday. The two veteran forwards bring toughness and leadership to the Suns’ locker room.

Welcome to the squad, Thad! pic.twitter.com/F3rhjA3nV6 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 20, 2024

They could use them both against a bigger, revamped Mavericks frontline. Here’s to the new guys.

Booker vs. Luka

The rivalry of Booker vs. Luka continues. They shared a laugh in their last meeting after an altercation initiated by Grant Williams took place.

The Suns ultimately won the game in what was a chippy contest between the teams during the NBA’s “rivalry week”. Devin Booker exploded for 46 points in the comfortable 132-109 win over Dallas. It is worth noting that Kyrie Irving did not play in this game.

Luka Doncic had an impressive Christmas performance dropping 50 points, 15 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks in their 128-114 win over the Suns. He put up 34-9-8 in their loss to the Suns on January 24th.

Efficiency, Efficiency, Efficiency...

This battle between rivals will come down to which defense can stack multiple stops together in key moments. Defense, rebounding, and preventing turnovers will be the keys for Phoenix in this one. If they check at least two of those three boxes (preferably all three), I like their chances.

Each offense can explode in a variety of ways. Dallas leans more on the three-ball and in the interior while Phoenix has a balanced attack with multiple mid-range killers.

The Suns rank 3rd in the NBA in field goal percentage and 6th in three-point shooting. Dallas is 13th in field goal shooting and 10th in three-point shooting this season. They come in at 3rd overall in the NBA in 3-point field goals made per game, so Phoenix will need to close out on the abundance of shooters that Dallas employs.

Prediction

Suns show up on the road in a big game and take care of business against Dallas again.

Suns 118, Mavs 117