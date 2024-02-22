Inside the Suns - Topics: Kevin Durant, Mat Ishbia, Thaddeus Young

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team.

Each week the Fantable - a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news.

Fantable Questions of the Week

Q1 - During the All-Star game, Charles Barkley said the following:

“No disrespect to Kevin (Durant). Kevin’s a follower. He’s not a leader.” ... “One of your guys has to step forward (and lead), he has to step forward, and for me, for Phoenix to be successful, it has to be Booker.”

What are your thoughts on Barkley’s statement?

GuarGuar: I think Barkley has some beef with KD going back to those Golden State years that still hasn’t been resolved. They’ve had some back and forth over the years. We all know Book is the face of the franchise but I wouldn’t go as far as to say KD is a “follower”. I think Booker is our most valuable player but KD is pretty much equally as important to this team’s chance to win. I don’t put much merit into those comments by Chuck.

OldAz: Barkley says many outrageous things and hyperbole is a staple of his post-playing profession. That being said, I understand what Barkley is saying here and don’t think he is wrong. KD is one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the game, probably well inside the top 10 of all time. But he did sign on with Golden State after they had already won, moved to Brooklyn in order to form a super-team and he did engineer a trade to Phoenix to play with Book. Nowadays, this is not abnormal and does not make speak to one’s leadership, but in Barkley’s era, this was not done. Phoenix pursued Barkley and he was the clear leader on that team of other good players. Only at the end of his career, when he was clearly past his prime, did Barkley resort to ring chasing by forcing a move to Houston.

But again, this is not about his leadership. KD is the ultimate Gym rat (as is Booker), and he has incredible physical gifts. However, his version of on court leadership is not traditional. He passes well and plays team basketball, and he certainly makes those around him better, which is “leadership”. However, he is not vocal and demonstrative or demand the ball like we are used to seeing leaders do (and coincidentally like Barkley did in his prime). Also, while KD can handle the ball, he is not the primary ball handler like so many other leaders seem to be. While he can take over a game with his greatness, he does not typically control the pace or style his team is playing. In fact we have heard KD complaining after some games where he was on a roll and simply didn’t get the ball enough. The “leader” Barkley is referring to would not wait until the post game presser to address this issue.

The type of leader Barkley is describing is typically limited to one on a team, and it creates problems when there are more than 1. For the Suns, the last few seasons it was CP3 which freed Booker up to grow his game and be the best player on the floor. Now, that leader clearly has to be Booker and it showed in their early season results when he was on and off the floor. KD is the best player on the team, but Booker has to be the team’s leader. This does not mean KD does not lead, and in fact, KD’s leadership style is what will make the partnership of Booker, Beal and KD ultimately the most successful.

Brrrberry: KD actually discussed this in an interview with his business partner in recent days and I’ve got no doubt he brings leadership to the roster. He leads through action more so than vocally and I tend to think that has the greatest effect anyhow. A lot has been made out of him supposedly being insecure and maybe he is on some level (aren’t we all), but he seems quite comfortable staying true to himself and what he’s naturally inclined to be. That’s a guy who exudes excellence and is 100% committed to his craft.

I understand where Barkley is coming from in that he thinks you need a hard ass or two around that really push everyone else, and I’m sure in certain situations having those types of guys can lead to good things but it’s a double edged sword. This is Book and KD team and we’ll go as far as they take us. Other than Jokic, Giannis and Butler I think all the other teams in the league are in the same spot in that they don’t necessarily have a superstar leading in the way that Barkley is referring to. Can the leadership by committee work? Guess we’ll find out.

Rod: He’s not wrong but also not right. I think KD just isn’t the type of leader that Charles thinks he should be. KD’s a low-key leader that’s more likely to pull someone aside and give some quiet advice than yell it across the court or get in someone’s face. I don’t think he’s the pushy type, which Charles certainly is, and Barkley probably equates that with assertiveness and leadership. Considering things Charles has said in the past, I think he tends to look at things as being black or white with no shades of grey in between and KD falls into those shades of grey as far as being a leader goes... or at least as far as Barkley’s definition of being a leader goes.

The part I think he’s at least partly right about is that Book needs to become the #1 team leader. It’s his team and will likely be his team well after KD finally moves on or retires.

Q2 - Team owner Mat Ishbia recently said:

“No fan cares about the owner’s luxury tax bill, no one cares about the money I spend. They care about winning. That’s all I care about too. Whatever it takes to win.”

What are your thoughts on this?

GuarGuar: It’s extremely refreshing to hear an owner say this. I have full faith in Ishbia to give us a chance to win a title most years under the Booker era. He’s backed up that talk so far too with the amount of money he’s spending this season. If only he could’ve been our owner during the Nash era… we probably would have at least one banner.

OldAz: He is 100% correct. We as fans need to appreciate having an owner who understands this and is that committed to winning. My only quibble with his comments was the unspoken inference that he may be driving many basketball decisions. I really hope that was just my ears being overly sensitive as many other owners in many sports have been willing to spend to win but gotten in their own way by not hiring good GMs and staffs and letting them make all basketball decisions.

Brrrberry: That might be the best statement I’ve ever seen an owner make in all my years following the NBA. Talk about awareness! I hope Ishbia never changes because the guy that he’s been since he bought the team is a dream from a fan perspective. I don’t like to think about what if but if Sarver had even 50% of the desire to win (and spend money to do it) that Ishbia appears to have we’d already have a championship or two here in Phx.

I was always jealous of the Warriors ownership group and their willingness to spend whatever it took to put together the best possible roster and now I don’t have to be. Taking on another 20M in LT $ to bring O’Neale into the fold, that’s a bill most owners wouldn’t absorb especially knowing the financial implications it likely has for next season. If he ends up signing O’Neale and Allen, the luxury tax is going to be STEEEP and it sure appears that he’s willing to go there. Big ups to Mat Ishbia!

Rod: Mat’s already backed that up by making the Suns the only team to actually increase their tax bill at the deadline. He’s paying to bring back a G League affiliate for the Suns and has plans to build a $100 million dedicated practice facility for the Mercury and a downtown campus for Suns and Mercury employees. It’s very refreshing to finally have an owner that doesn’t make decisions based on dollars instead of winning. The key for the Suns now is just making the best decisions possible on how to spend rather than whether to spend.

Q3 - How do you foresee the Suns using Thaddeus Young?

GuarGuar: I think we will mainly use Thad as a backup center. I think that’s where his greatest value is. We tried to use Metu as the backup 5 but it had limited success. Thad seems like a better defensive candidate for that role. He’s also pretty decent operating in the short roll on offense when one of our stars get trapped on a pick and roll. I don’t know if he cracks the playoff rotation but I expect Frank to give him a shot to prove himself during the next few weeks.

OldAz: Lately, Vogel has been shortening his bench to 8 or 9 players and often that 8th or 9th player is only getting a few minutes. With the arrival of O’Neale and assuming everyone is healthy I expect EG and O’Neale to always be among that top 8 with the extra spot and minutes depending on who is playing well and what the matchup is. That top 7 is very limited size wise so those extra minutes will usually include Eubanks, Bol or now Young. As result, I expect Young’s opportunities to integrate will mostly come at the expense of Eubanks. Eubanks and Young have similar size, weight and wingspan, and Drew has had a few really good games but also a lot of very average or below average games. I expect Young will get acclimated in practice and then get some shots in place of Eubanks with Vogel ultimately playing whichever is going good at the time so that both are ready when needed.

Brrrberry: I’m reticent to put much stock in any buyout acquisition but I think there’s a timeline that exists where he ends up playing a big role for us down the stretch and into the playoffs. He can definitely still hoop and I’m expecting he’ll carve out a role. All the things he’s best at, at this point in his career and things we need more of. Him and O’Neale are legit plus passers so having them on the floor should cut down on turnovers when they get comfortable within the system. Toughness, plus passing, some rebounding and opportunistic scoring along with another calming veteran presence that isn’t scared of the moment is what I’m expecting. Count me as a pleased fan with what we’ve done over the last couple weeks.

Rod: I believe most of his time on the court will be spent at center with perhaps a few occasional minutes at PF. At 6’8” he’ll be a bit small for a center but he’s close to the same size as Eubanks and has a lot more experience and a better outside shot which could make him a very handy sub. Because of this, I think that he’s more likely to take rotation minutes away from Drew than anyone else.

As always, many thanks to our Fantable members for all their extra effort this week!

Last Week’s poll results

Last week’s question was, “Your feelings about the announcement that the Suns will have a G League team again for 2024-25?”

80% - I love it!

20% - I don’t really care.

A total of 365 votes were cast.

Suns Trivia

Kevin Durant (28.19 ppg) and Devin Booker (27.49 ppg) are currently on pace to end the season ranked #1 and #2 on the Suns All-Time leaders list for Single Regular Season Points Per Game Average. Booker is also already in the top 10 on list 4 more times for averaging 26.79 ppg in 2022 (4th), 26.61 ppg in 2020 (5th), 26.56 ppg in 2019 (6th) and 25.55 ppg in 2021 (10th). His 27.8 ppg average in 2023 would have ranked 3rd but did not make the list because he only played in 53 games, 5 below the minimum number to be included in the all-time best stats (70%).

