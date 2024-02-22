The makeup of the Western Conference through the eyes of many who cover it

The Phoenix Suns. along with the rest of the league, resumes play today. The long All-Star Break is now over, rest and rejuvenation have occurred, and the focus returns to the homestretch of the NBA season.

With play resuming today, Bright Side reached out to media members across SB Nation and other platforms to see what they had to say about the Western Conference playoff outlook for the second half of the season.

(The following answers have been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.)

Who do you think is coming out of the West, and why?

Jack Borman, Canis Hoops Site Manager:

Phoenix. When they are healthy, they are by far the toughest team to defend in the West. If Frank Vogel can effectively stagger the Durant/Booker/Beal minutes and create high-octane two and three-man lineup combinations for 48 minutes, that will be a tall task for any defense. Surrounding them with great shooting in Grayson Allen, Damion Lee (if he can return) and Eric Gordon, solid play at the 5 with Nurkic and Eubanks, a high-level two-way player in Royce O’Neale, and an elite defender and energy creator in Josh Okogie makes the Suns the most dangerous team in the West.

Harrison Faigen, SB Nation NBA Manager:

If I had to pick one team right now, it’s hard not to go with the Nuggets given how we saw them roll through the playoffs last year. I know they’ve been faltering a bit during the regular season and clearly miss Bruce Brown a little, but if they’re healthy in the spring, it’s hard to pick against the Joker given how we’ve seen him be able to control the flow of basically every series he’s played in with anything close to a reasonably healthy roster around him.

Brendon Kleen, Locked on Suns Host:

I have to go with Denver until I see something truly concerning with them. I trust their offense possession to possession more than anyone in the NBA, I trust their 8-man rotation to be versatile and effective, and I still believe Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world right now. They have the belt until they lose it.

James Hansen, SLC Dunk Site Manager:

Even though I think teams like the Wolves, Thunder, and Clippers can give them a run for their money, Denver’s ability to have Jokic play 40 minutes and put up insane efficiency gives them a huge advantage and I think they might be rolling through the playoffs once again.

What team has the most pressure to win the West right now?

Kirk Henderson, Mavs Moneyball Editor-in-Chief:

My instinct says the Suns have the most pressure, just because of how much they gave up to build their current roster. But I think Bradley Beal’s injuries have resulted in depressed expectations. That leads me to the Clippers. The other Los Angeles team has found something in the form of health from Kawhi Leonard along with playing two other All-NBA caliber players James Harden and Paul George and a former MVP in Russell Westbrook lingering. The Clippers were BAD for a long stretch of the year and are still sitting at three in the West. They have some massive salaries and even more to pay should they re-sign Harden (and they have to, right?). That’s a lot of pressure to do *something*.

Jacob Rude, Silver Screen & Roll Site Manager:

I think it has to be one of the Clippers or Suns, and I’m leaning toward the Suns. Phoenix went all-in by acquiring Bradley Beal, and with Kevin Durant’s time at the top dwindling, their window is right now. The Clippers have a bit more wiggle room with Kawhi Leonard signed long-term now, but Paul George and James Harden’s futures are unclear, and the team could look drastically different when they open their new arena if things go awry in the postseason.

Borman:

Phoenix. New governor Mat Ishbia vowed to be aggressive when taking over the team, and he surely has. No team in the NBA is more all-in than the Suns. They are over the second apron, have no real assets to use in aim of improving the team moving forward, and are going to have to rely on ring chasers willing to take minimum salaries to fill out their roster around their big 3. While Kevin Durant has been incredible this year, he’s 35 and isn’t getting any younger.

What matchup do you want to see in the West playoffs the most and why?

James Piercey, The Dream Shake Staff Writer:

I’d like to see the Timberwolves and the Suns. Does Phoenix try to run the Wolves out of the gym with Durant at the 5? If so, how do the Timberwolves respond? We’ve seen Gobert struggle in those settings before, but he didn’t have a Jaden McDaniels next to him in Utah. Alternatively, Minnesota could look to match Phoenix’s spacing with Towns and take Gobert out. Towns can dominate Durant physically in theory - will the Suns have to go back to Nurkic?

Rude: My desire for drama and storylines overrides my desire to watch the highest level of basketball on this one. Give me a Suns-Warriors series. Draymond Green vs. Jusuf Nurkic, Steph Curry vs. Kevin Durant. Both teams are in a “win now” mindset. Give me all of that for seven games.

Faigen:

I think Lakers vs. Suns could be a lot of fun — who doesn’t want to see LeBron vs. KD in the playoffs one more time? — but if I’m picking as an objective observer, I have to say Wolves/Nuggets. The Wolves are a team I just can’t quite get myself to believe in, but they feel specifically built to stop Jokic as much as any contender, and I’d love to see them give it another go this year now that they are a little better and presumably healthier, and Denver is a tad weaker and more beaten down.

Out of the four teams in the play-in right now, what team is the most likely to have a long playoff run?

Henderson:

The Mavericks have two of the best big-game players right now, but that feels homerish. So I’ll go with the Kings if they can pull themselves together. Fox is a monster and strikes me as a guy primed for a big run, just with his ability to play with pace and hit any shot. Sabonis is the cookie monster of all sorts of box score stats, even if he’s a target on defense. The slower pace of the playoffs could hurt them, but of the four teams in that range right now, they’re the ones I want to play least.

Borman:

Dallas. They have the best guard in the conference, not named Steph Curry in Luka Dončić, a great Robin in Kyrie Irving that can take playmaking and scoring pressure off of Luka, and made a couple of great moves at the deadline to fortify their frontcourt by acquiring Daniel Gafford (who has been awesome in what we’ve seen from him in Dallas) and PJ Washington. With Dereck Lively II as a legit rim protector and Grade A rim-runner, Tim Hardaway as a sixth man capable of getting you 20-25 points once or twice in a series, and capable defensive wings in Josh Green and Dante Exum to fill in the gaps, Dallas has a very nice playoff rotation for a non-contender.

Kleen:

Golden State, without a doubt. Since Draymond Green returned to the lineup, the Warriors have been outright dominant. Jonathan Kuminga is finally looking like a future All-Star, and their small ball unit is holding together on offense and defense. The Warriors are also deeper than you think and have a top-10 player, which is more than most teams in the West can say.

Is what the Lakers and Heat did last season practical for other teams in the future?

Rude: Practical? No. Possible? Certainly. Both teams were very uniquely equipped for their runs. The Lakers were not the below .500 team they were most of the season after the trade deadline last season. The Heat have long been an outlier when it comes to conventional wisdom in the NBA. Heat Culture is both a meme and a reality. Do I think the Bulls or Jazz could make the type of run those teams did last season this year? No. But in the right scenario with the right teams, yes.

Faigen:

Yes and no. No it’s not, in the sense that a lot of things had to break right for those two teams to go on those runs, and most play-in teams don’t have players as good as LeBron or Playoff Jimmy. But yes in the sense that the league is insanely talented now, and until there is expansion, there are going to be play-in teams with awesome players who can dominate and generate some upsets with a few lucky breaks and the right matchups. Just look at the West play-in picture right now! LeBron, Steph and Luka all feel like they could go on a run like those teams last year almost through the sheer force of their greatness. It’s not something play-in teams should count on, making it impractical, but if you have those guys, you have a chance.

Henderson:

No, not with a seven-game series in each round. The shorter the series, the more likely the upset and the Lakers had two of the best players in the world finally playing at the same time and the Heat got hot for one series versus the Bucks then mucked their way through the rest of the games.

Who needs the One-seed the most?

Borman:

The Timberwolves. They may have the best road record in the West at 20-11, but being able to secure home-court advantage for the entire playoffs would be a big mental boost for a group that has been atop the standings for most of the season. For a team that hasn’t won a playoff series since 2004, that mental boost would be valuable — especially considering the collapses they had two years ago against Memphis. It would also likely ensure they do not face one of the Pelicans or Suns in the first round, which are probably their two toughest potential first-round matchups.

Henderson:

The one seed isn’t really necessary for any of the top four teams at the moment, they’re all good road teams as well. I think given the newness of the playoffs to the young Thunder, more home games throughout the playoffs could be beneficial just for some sense of normalcy during a time when the pressure ratchets up.

Rude:

If we’re limiting this to the top four teams currently after they separated themselves, then I would say one of the Wolves or Thunder, if only because I think the Nuggets and Clippers need it least. Both OKC and Minnesota are in unchartered waters, so I’m not sure if there’s a distinction between who needs it more. I’d lean maybe slightly toward the Wolves, but not with any strong conviction.

What will be the most important factor in deciding who comes out of the West?

Kleen:

Denver’s health. An underrated part of the Nuggets’ run last year is how healthy they were. Not a single player from their core rotation missed games in the postseason. Nikola Jokic never gets hurt, so I’m not expecting that, but what happens if someone like even KCP gets hurt for two games in the second round? Can they survive that? I’m curious what happens when the Nuggets deal with regular bad luck rather than the awful luck they had in 2021 and 2022 or the incredible luck they had in 2023.

Faigen:

Matchups. The West feels a lot like rock-paper-scissors. Like, take my Lakers, for example. If they come out of the play-in in the 7-8 bracket and catch the Thunder — who have no one who can come anywhere close to containing AD — I could see them pulling off an upset. But if Denver made a push and took the one seed, they’d likely (at worst) gentleman’s sweep Los Angeles again.

Hansen:

Besides health, who can either slow down or outscore the Nuggets. Jokic is in cruise control but will surely start putting things in high gear come playoff time. Can anyone compete with his level of efficiency, or punish his defensive liabilities? No one could last year.

Phoenix, Dallas, Sacramento, and New Orleans are all bunched up between 5-8; which needs to avoid the play-in the most and why?

Kleen:

New Orleans. The Pels just feel like the least consistent team to me. They are riding hot shooting from guys like Herb Jones and CJ McCollum that I’m not sure will sustain, they are very young, and we already saw what happened when Zion Williamson faced a game plan geared entirely toward stopping him in the NBA Cup. The Pels won a play-in game in 2022 (against a Kawhi and PG-less Clips team) and then lost to the Thunder last year. History isn’t really on their side.

Hansen:

Sacramento has probably the most porous defense. If they get in the play-in, they run the risk of a team taking advantage of their defensive liabilities and slowing them down enough to knock them out.

Piercey:

The Kings. Full disclosure: I’m not a Sabonis guy. I think that’s a brand of basketball that’s too easily exploited by good playoff teams. The Kings need every advantage they can get ahead of this year’s playoffs.

Lace ‘em up, tip ‘em off, and let’s get this season rolling once again. The Suns play tonight against the Mavericks in what will surely be a Western Conference showcase as the storylines are plentiful.

Enjoy the rest of the regular season!