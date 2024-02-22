Rapid Recap: Suns fall short in Dallas, 123-113

The Phoenix Suns dropped a tough one on the road in Dallas to a red-hot Mavericks team. The second half was all Dallas after the Suns took a three-point lead into the half.

The three-point shooting from Dallas along with the lack of perimeter defense from Phoenix was the ultimate difference in this one. It was a Luka Doncic masterclass, and the Suns missed Bradley Beal in this one.

That makes it 7 straight wins for Dallas and gives them the season series lead, which could play a factor in playoff seeding down the road.

Key Performers

Devin Booker — 35 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds on 13-21 FG in 39 minutes

Kevin Durant — 23 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist on 9-23 FG in 40 minutes

Luka Doncic —41 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds on 14-27 FG in 38 minutes

Kyrie Irving — 29 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists on 11-18 FG in 36 minutes

Game Flow

First Half

The Suns got off to a hot start, climbing out to an 8-0 lead in the opening moments after a Grayson Allen three.

Devin Booker was off to a scorching start, shooting 4-6 from the field with 10 points in the first several minutes.

Dallas closed the first quarter on a strong note, capitalizing on Phoenix turnovers which led to a Kyrie triple to give them a one-point lead.

Devin Booker sliced the defense in the closing seconds of the first quarter to give Phoenix a 33-32 lead heading into the second quarter.

End of 1Q: PHX 33, DAL 32

Booker: 12-3-3, 5-8 FG

Allen: 7 Pts, 4-4 FT

Durant: 4 Pts, 2-4 FG

Irving: 13 Pts, 5-6 FG



Mavs close 1Q on 8-2 run — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) February 23, 2024

The Suns scored 16 points in the first 5:15 of the second quarter, getting off to an electric start while pushing the pace.

The second quarter had Royce O’Neale’s paws all over it, connecting on a hustle bucket after a Nurkic save-in and a three to extend Phoenix’s lead.

No look, no problem ️ pic.twitter.com/0oURCRvhng — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 23, 2024

PJ Washington quickly answered with a three of his own in the battle of the new guys.

Things got chippy with a pair of elbows thrown to Booker and Durant late in the quarter.

The teams traded blows in a tightly contested quarter with a pair of runs from each squad. Phoenix took a 63-60 lead into the break.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 28 points on 19 shots. Doncic led Dallas with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists on 8-14 shooting.

Phoenix eclipsed 30 points in each of the first two quarters, scoring 33 in the opening period and 30 in the second.

Second Half

The Mavericks connected on three straight triples to begin the third quarter on a 9-0 run, leading to a Frank Vogel timeout with Phoenix trailing 69-63.

Back 2 back treys?



Why not? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/GSiZa7T1hT — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 23, 2024

The bleeding did not stop after the timeout, as the Mavs hit back-to-back threes to balloon their lead to 12, opening the third on a 15-0 run. Timeout number two (in a matter of minutes) by Vogel ensued.

The Suns then went on a run of their own to get back in it, led by Devin Booker hitting some sensational shots.

The Suns went on a 17-6 run after going small with KD at the 5 and Royce O’Neale at the 4. Dallas quickly responded going on a 12-3 run of their own.

Phoenix was outscored 36-28 in the third quarter. A massive corner three from Nassir Little closed the quarter on a high note with the Suns trailing by five, 96-91.

The Mavericks started the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to extend their lead to eleven, leading to another early quarter timeout from Frank Vogel.

Kevin Durant connected on a triple out of the timeout, only to see Dallas match it immediately.

The Suns put together a couple of small runs, only for the Mavs to match every punch thrown and then some.

Book brings the hustle pic.twitter.com/o7GuzE2M40 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 23, 2024

Phoenix fell short with a lack of connectivity on the defensive end. The Mavs’ hot shooting from deep was too much to overcome.

Up Next?

Tomorrow night we do it all over again in Texas, this time against the Houston Rockets.

Tipoff is at 6:00 pm AZ time at the Toyota Center.