Stephen’s Study: At Last, Thaddeus Young is a member of the Phoenix Suns

As the Phoenix Suns have worked to restructure their rotation from the deadline and in the buyout market, the dust has settled on the market, and they’ve struck as much gold as they possibly could, given what they had to work with.

“Thad is a highly respected veteran player who makes us a better team in our pursuit of winning an NBA Championship,” said James Jones, Suns president of basketball operations and general manager. “Thad is extremely intelligent and plays with a competitive intensity. His size and defensive abilities add versatility to our roster.”

In exchange for players that were clinging on for dear life in their rotation, they’ve added players with complementary skill sets to their Big 3, benefit but also add to the context for the Suns, and bring veteran “know-how,” with experience playing the roles they’ll be in, fortifying their rotation.

Royce O’Neale and Thaddeus Young were atop my “priority list” for the Suns, and they’ve brought both to the desert.

I’ve spoken recently about the addition of O’Neale, while also having done a film session, zooming in on the early returns of his debut, versus Golden State.

Plenty more to come on O’Neale and relatively soon, but for now, let’s focus on Thaddeus Young.

He’s appeared in 23 of a possible 52 games this season, in a 15 minutes per game role. He did, however, play in 16 consecutive games and started in six, in light of starting center Jakob Poetl’s absence due to injury. That stretch spanned from early January to early February, exactly a month.

In that window, he averaged 6.3 points on 62.3% from the field, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.2 fouls in 20.0 minutes. He shot 66.2% from two, with a majority of said attempts coming inside 10 feet.

Let’s take a look at him, through a Suns lens.

What He Brings, to the Suns’ Context

Though in his 17th season, the 6’8” forward infuses the Suns with an abundance of defensive versatility. I think the side of the ball where he’ll provide the most impact will be on defense.

Defensively

Thad Young has 21 stocks in 103 poss.



• 2.3% STL% — 96th %tile for Bigs

• 3.7 deflections/36 — 1st on Suns

• 4 charges drawn — 1st on Suns



Brings activity & awareness on/off-ball + size in rotation. & is great with catch & pass contests



Low risk, high reward on the margins pic.twitter.com/cRVwlJ6nQX — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 13, 2024

Though not as athletic and disruptive as he was in his prime, he’s still a fairly serviceable defender — and, even in his condensed role with the Raptors this season, would be one of the Suns most disruptive.

The lineups he’s likely to be featured in, especially with Durant next to him in the frontcourt, insulates him differently than he was in Toronto.

Toronto, by all accounts, is a bottom-third defense team. While the Suns have had their bouts, even with the early stretch of the season, they’re firmly a middle-third defense, teetering on the brink of top-10 should they continue trending upward.

Young is a piece that can help to further stamp their identity as a “timely stop” style team — especially in the secondary lineups where the Beal-Durant tandem is on without Booker, and the Suns have more reserves on the floor.

The lion’s share of his time this season, 42.4%, has seen him guarding forwards, and they’ve shot 49.1% from the field against him, on 55 attempts. The key here, however, is that they also have 13 turnovers when guarded by him, and shoot just 31.3%.

The other majority portion for him has seen him guarding centers 39% of the time, to which, they’ve shot 63.4% on 41 attempts.

Against guards, he’s defended well. They’ve shot just 46.6% from the field, on 58 attempts.

Where Nurkic and Eubanks come short in effectiveness defending outside of drop — with an example on both ends of the floor being last night vs Dallas, as well as recently vs both Sacramento, and Golden State — Young provides the versatility to also play drop, but his drop coverage hits differently because of his activity with his foot angles and hands.

☀️ Thaddeus Young is a Sun ☀️



Through a defensive lens, though he isn't at his peak, he still provides plenty value in areas where the Suns have needed it:



☄️ Versatility (in position & scheme)

☄️ Understanding positioning

☄️ Is Ever-Active



Let's talk about it



Sound On pic.twitter.com/VLeNm1DP99 — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 22, 2024

Additionally, he opens up the bag scheme-wise, to use Young consistently at the level of screens, adding to the level of chess in their pick-and-roll coverage. From the level of the screen, Young is often “up to touch,” with ambiguity as to whether he’s then dropping back, flat switching, or hedging out.

On the season, the Suns are 23rd in opponent turnover percentage, with the Suns forcing turnovers on just 13.1% of their possessions defensively — the league average is 13.6% on the season.

Since December 29th, with the league average in that window at 13.2%, the Suns have forced opponents to turn it over 13.7% of the time, which ranks 9th.

Chaos-inducing events tend to occur when he’s on the floor defensive, throughout his career.

His activity should induce more offensive possessions for the Suns — even if only somewhat incrementally, which still provides plenty of value. Even more, the types of chaos he causes often lead to either play in transition — where the Suns top-end talents all flourish, especially Durant, Allen, and Booker — or will enable flow into their halfcourt sets.

Including this season, he’s spent 13 of his 17 years in the league in the 93rd percentile or better in steal percentage for Bigs.

Catch contests, passing lane contests, anticipation with hands in the window, intentional late hands to bait defenders into believing a window is there, dislodging handoffs…

He is also viable as a hedge big, being able to hedge flat, or hedge out for multiple steps and keep ball handlers from turning the corner, while also impacting the ball with his hand activity and abilities to slide his feet.

These little things, in addition to his activity in time on task, on volume, allow the Suns to attack opponents defensively, and dictate more, rather than reacting in a passive drop.

As he’s gotten older, he has grown more prone to leaning on the activity and chaos-inducing side more, and this fouling more, in contrast to pairing the activity portion with discipline in not fouling when he was younger.

However, with his condensed and concise role in Phoenix, his high foul rate that’s persisted the last two seasons shouldn’t be much of an issue.

In addition to the fouls, he struggles — as noted above — defending bigger players when his activity in doing his work with activity, early, is neutralized.

This is where the length and activity of those around him can be of great help.

There will be some overreliance on the activity portion, to mitigate some of the rebounding issues that have persisted the last few seasons — my rebuttal to it all is that small ball hits different when you have

Offensively

This season, in 103 offensive possessions, he has 229 points created, including 50 assists — which compiles for 229 points created.

Zoom in on the halfcourt, and in 89 possessions he has 42 assists, and is responsible for 190 points.

On this end of the floor, he adds another, more nimble version of Nurkic in the connecting and playmaking realm. He’s spent a majority of his career playing off the elbows, mid-post, block, and short-roll — fitting right into where the Suns frontcourt pieces operate most, as a connector and initiating sets from spots on the floor.

You can run Pistol with him, get into Splits off his post touches, and use him efficiently as an offensive hub. The Raptors were 6.7 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor offensively, while also seeing their assists per 100 possessions go up 2.1, as their turnovers went down by nearly 2.

He’s a steadying hand, and a quick processor (not unlike O’Neale), and his assist-to-usage numbers rank 97th percentile in the aforementioned 16-game stretch of consistent play from him this season, as well as his turnover percentage of 7.0% ranking 95th percentile for “Bigs.”

I think there is a general understanding of his passing abilities, more than the value provided elsewhere.

In screening, he’s great with setting angles to give ball handlers the slightest leverage to turn a corner and has great screen IQ on how to slip and generate new pace in a two-man game. He’s also a master in screen under, stay under, to beat switches or create pace in the pocket when teams put two to the ball, springboarding himself downhill.

Regarding the positive hit he’ll have on efficiency to their shot profile: Nurkic (10th at 6.7 ft) and Eubanks (26th at 7.1 ft) are both top-26 in average shot distance — which is right in Young’s wheelhouse.

From the short mid-range (4-14ft) this season, on 26 attempts, he’s at 61.5%.

He’s sure-handed in the pocket of pick-and-roll or re-spacing to create passing angles off a drive, and his skill in soft touch finishing efficiency is a big piece in how he’s still able to remain effective sans the athleticism of years past.

Because of some regression in the bounce that he once had — which has rendered him more reliant on runners (66.7% on 9 attempts):

As well as hook shots (66.7% on 15 attempts), which have been fairly efficient for him:

He has, however, seen his shot blocked with more frequency than years past show.

He can get into trouble with a big who’s taller and disciplined in not biting on his pump fakes and can absorb the initial hit from him.

Additionally, with the attention garnered by the Big 3 or Allen and Gordon with their drives, and their abilities to engage an opposing Big — pockets will be created for Young to get up his array of soft-touch finishes below the free throw line, on volume.

Pockets like those will optimize Young’s quick processing and skilled methods of operating within an advantage.

He can also help in grab-and-go scenarios after a rebound, generating much-needed pace/tempo/flow, but also can still get out and fill a lane or rim run without the ball.

He’ll hardly be outworked for loose balls, and in general hustle contexts.

(A hidden dynamic to keep an eye on is that he’s left-handed. It makes for a hand-in-glove style of complementary fit to the right-hand dominant guards the Suns have. His strong hand in handoff and playmaking scenarios work perfectly in sync, and naturally, with getting Suns players downhill — an underrated part of how and why Sabonis works so well.)

What the Suns’ Context Provides, for Him

Phoenix alleviates him of the burdens that the Raptors context provided — in the higher demand on his playmaking production and connecting ability, as well as the demand on his defense.

Where he had minimal room for error, he can now be a bit looser in trusting and benefitting from the pieces around him.

With the Suns, his role will be concise in him simply chipping in secondary in playmaking, and marginally elsewhere on offense. The difference, however, is the volume of play in an advantage that he’ll see, compared to Toronto, and the space he’ll be enabled to do so in.

There are complexities to the Suns simplicity. They can run common actions like Zoom — screens and handoffs that flow into each other — and get a drastically different reaction due to the attention garnered by the Big 3, compared to what other teams would see.

Defensively, there will be slightly more demand for his scheme and positional versatility — but having a more veteran-inclined group around as well as a clear franchise direction to win now can oftentimes do the “trick” in getting the most and best out of a piece that fits.

His communication and time on task-ability will steal the plot often.

What will be his role?

Ultimately, I see Thad as Frank Vogel’s change-up or counterpunch, change-of-pace, big.

He won’t be a high-minute earner, but the value he provides will be felt in the minutes he does play.

I can’t see him in more than a 20-minute role, but to spell Nurkic with a different type of two-way versatility that neither Nurkic nor Eubanks can provide presents the Suns with a piece to bridge the gap between a traditional center on the floor, and the “Durant at the 5” lineups.

Durant can certainly play the 5 in spurts, but the more you can mitigate those minutes, while not losing the versatility that said lineups bring defensively, the better.

Young can effectively defend in drop, switch or play switch anchor, or play as the lowman if Durant is up top. The value in that scheme versatility, as well as his positional versatility, prompt communication, and abilities in the passing lane and doing his work early prior to the catch, add up to making him a valued asset that is a contrast to what preceded him.

Film Session

If optimized, Young can play a high-activity 15-20 minutes on a matchup-dependent basis. Some games may only play 5-10 in a spark plugs role. In others, he may be close to or exceed 20.

Vogel’s shown over the last month of play a willingness to adapt to a game’s demands, sometimes even upending his own game plan and getting uncomfortable to win.

He now has optionality in that.

We saw it in their last matchup with Dallas, and multiple times with Sacramento — Young is a piece that should render Vogel more comfortable in doing so, while also providing ample production in areas the Suns didn’t have to the extent he can provide, on versatility.

He’s not the biggest in terms of presenting size in all that he’s able to do on the floor defensively. He doesn’t have the same explosion that made him a defensive wrecking ball in his prime. He isn’t adding to the spacing or shooting of the Suns in any capacity, even if used in small ball almost exclusively in small ball lineups. There is some cause to pause, and there are questions that'll need to be answered in time, but he is certainly a piece that should help to shore up the backend of their playoff rotation while unlocking dynamics in lineups and schemes that did not exist priorly — with plenty of skill.