Game Preview: Suns end mini-Texas road trip in Houston against the Rockets

Who: Phoenix Suns (33-23) @ Houston Rockets (24-31)

When: 6:00 pm AZ Time

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Watch: 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

It was a grim start to the post-all-star break for both the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns last night. Both teams fell to their opponent, with the Suns falling back to the 7th seed in the standings with a loss against the Mavs and the Rockets losing their 7th out of their last 10 games, dropping a game at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coming out of the All-Star Break, the Suns looked creaky and weary on the floor against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night, turning the ball over 16 times and only getting 23 points from Kevin Durant. With the Suns missing Bradley Beal in the battle in Dallas, only Eric Gordon was able to step up with 16 points.

As the story goes all year, the Suns are looking to get healthy again and get things turned around. Looking for a bounce-back game, the Rockets play a key part in the Suns' success getting back on track, as the Suns and Rockets go head-to-head three out of the next four games. After the Suns handled the Rockets in their first matchup on December 27th, can they do it again three more times?

The season is only getting shorter, and the games are becoming more valuable with only 26 left.

Probable Starters

Injury Report

Suns

Bradley Beal (Hamstring) — DOUBTFUL

Jusuf Nurkic (Ankle) — DOUBTFUL

Damion Lee (Knee) — OUT

Rockets

Tari Eason (Lower leg) — OUT

Steven Adams (Knee) — OUT

Uniform Matchup

What to Watch For

After the Suns officially signed Thaddeus Young on the 20th off waivers, there is still one more spot to fill. It will be interesting to see what direction the Suns are headed in, and if they need more size, defense, or playmaking.

Saben Lee might be getting one last chance to prove himself as a backup point guard after grabbing six minutes in last night's game against the Mavericks, but had little to show for it. He is currently a two-way player and hopes to join the Suns on their playoff push. With more minutes tonight, we will see if there is an answer. Some might already say no, but with one last chance, his efforts might guide him to the the playoff bench, wearing Suns warmups.

He was granted 24 minutes in a blowout victory against the Detroit Pistons, grabbing 16 points and 4 steals, before the All-Star Break.

As mentioned before, Young is still looking for his first minutes on the floor for the Suns. A big, who could play the small-ball five, he was a big addition to the Suns. Young should be able to swoop in and steal and replace Eubanks’s minutes soon enough, although with Nurkic being doubtful tonight, that might have to wait. Eubanks will most likely get the starting nod.

Tonight, we hope to see Young out there in Houston, grabbing boards, and helping the Suns to a much-needed victory.

He knows his role, explaining what he will bring to the Valley below:

"Guys are working, guys are communicating, guys are talking and it's a fun group."



️ Thaddeus Young@Verizon | #ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/lNClkXdKdU — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 22, 2024

Keys to a Suns Victory

It starts and ends with turnovers for the Suns.

Staying out of their own way, the Suns can cruise to an easy victory if they can get out to a hot start and manage the game. The Rockets are athletic and young, led by Fred VanVleet who can control a game with his team-high 8.2 assists per game. But that is where it stops when it comes to sharing the ball. It is a young team, so what do you really expect? A young fun team at that.

The Rockets are 26th in the league in assists — averaging 24.9 per game — which is a big reason why this team is unable to finish games strong. They will get there eventually with players like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun leading the way and becoming the building blocks for the franchise.

Amen Thompson WILL be the best player on the Houston #Rockets in 3 years.



He currently has 9 points on 5 shots in just 8 minutes. pic.twitter.com/M9ZRFsTgA8 https://t.co/aEtWp8yZZc — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 23, 2024

That is for the future, and this is where the Suns can’t catch themselves in trouble.

If the Rockets can gain some confidence, it might be a long night for the Suns, who looked old in their loss Thursday against the Mavericks. Managing the game and forcing the Rockets to shoot the three-ball, in hopes that they can get back into the game is key. The Rockets are currently 27th in the league, shooting 35.1% from three.

Prediction

I can see a blowout victory leading to an 11-point win for the Suns. The final score will not show the real truth behind the game, with Durant and Booker on the bench for the fourth quarter.

Suns 123, Rockets 112