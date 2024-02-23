Stephen’s Takeaways — Suns vs. Mavs: Turnovers persist amidst high-volume small play

We’re adding a wrinkle from time to time here at Bright Side. Stephen PridGeon-Garner provides excellent in-depth basketball analysis. If you’ve hung around the site, you’ve almost certainly learned something from his video breakdowns, knowledge of schemes, and communicative way to display Phoenix Suns basketball in a digestible manner.

Following games, Stephen will occasionally be breaking down what we witnessed the night before, allowing you insight into was is working and what isn’t. I know that personally, I absorb these articles, then watch the next game and see topics discussed come to fruition.

Last night the Suns had a poor second half in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. What did Stephen see? Let’s delve...

1.) Ball security remains a point of emphasis

Phoenix saw some hot shot-making from Devin Booker (12 points on 75% true shooting) and a detailed process defensively early on that gave the sense they were all in to set a tone. Issues persisted, however, that served as a microcosm of things to come. The Suns would finish the opening frame with six turnovers, including three from Booker, and two from Durant.

Great ball security in the second with just one turnover saw them take a one-point lead from the first quarter and amass as much as an 11-point lead, at 54-43, midway through the second, ultimately settling on a lead of three at the half.

A 9-0 run that took place to start the second half from Dallas was partly due to Phoenix turnovers. The 9-0 start would grow to Dallas scoring the first 16 in the quarter, as a counter stemming from the lead the Suns saw in the second.

"Start of quarters have been a problem for us all season."



Devin Booker as #Mavs open 3rd on 16-0 run in win over #Suns.



On his 4 turnovers: "Two of my 4 were just bonehead plays."



Dallas scored 29 points off 16 Phoenix turnovers. pic.twitter.com/8FlS43Zsxp — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 23, 2024

Whenever they’d start to find their footing defensively or string together some baskets on offense after the half, an ill-timed giveaway would serve as a stalwart to all progress made.

Phoenix finished this one shooting 52.1/41.7/75.0 on modern shooting splits (2PT FG%/3PT FG%/FT%). You tell anyone that pregame, especially with the context of them taking 36 threes (!) and making 15 while also amassing 24 trips to the line, a win would be assumed.

Add the context of 16 turnovers, including 10 of the live ball variety, and you start to see how sustaining success against a team like Dallas becomes tough. Dallas would convert at a high rate from Phoenix turnovers, compiling 29 points directly from them.

This was Phoenix’s 13th game at 10+ live ball turnovers, with eight of them coming post-Christmas.

Winning a game with the tough shot-makers the likes that Dallas has, while handing them the ball that many times and being out-shot from the field by seven makes for an uphill battle, whether a lead was garnered or you are on the comeback.

2.) Feast and famine of extended small ball stretches

Featuring Nurkic versus the usage of more small ball has been a consistent topic in Suns’ discourse for the last month and a half or more. The beauty of small ball, especially in a Suns context, is how it dictates to opponents and often sparks a run and higher level of defensive activity for Phoenix.

Vogel and company went to three separate variations for relevant time, with the main one (Booker/Allen/Gordon/O’Neale/Durant), which was a healthy +6, but spent 15 minutes on the floor.

Booker/Allen/Gordon/O'Neale/Durant was +6 tonight, but saw 15 (!) minutes on the floor



That's *entirely* too much, & speaks to the overreliance on one specific small ball rendition



This is where Thaddeus Young's dynamics on both ends of the floor make sense as a puzzle piece — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 23, 2024

The other two went -4 in 3 minutes and -6 in 2 and a half minutes.

Those ultimately compiled 20:46 with Durant at the 5, understandable in the process — especially given the struggles of Nurkic and Eubanks — but finding more than just one viable small ball option is where the process grows challenging. This is where the Thaddeus Young addition, should it hit as desired, helps to both bridge the gap and add optionality.

3.) The center rotation is something to gauge as it’ll be a barometer

Phoenix has a bit of a dilemma on its hands against specific opponent types.

These games where Nurkic and Eubanks struggle to stamp an impact on things, if Young can shoulder the brunt and even share the frontcourt with Durant in alternating fashions, have plenty of value. The center rotation grows as valuable as any position-specific layer on the playoffs stage. High variance has been what’s seen of late.

That dynamic of the rotations, especially with the road ahead schedule-wise, will be tested and plenty of film + data will continue to be collected and tested along the way.

Nurkic (0-of-4 at the rim) has to regain the form he’d found prior to the break, especially with the quality of shots created often for him. Avoiding the record scratch misses that both suck the flow out of the offense and also afford opponents opportunity in the open floor the other way is needed.

Eubanks, on the other hand, will certainly be more matchup dependent and that’s become clear, especially with Young coming into the fold. With the way things have trended, with Vogel more comfortable trotting out Durant at the 5 for 20+ minutes mid-February, signs point to a shift coming in the rotation.

Even if that doesn’t prove guaranteed to work, but certainly warrants the grace to see about it.

Next up for the Suns? They stay in the Lone Star State, playing the Houston Rockets tonight. They are 1-0 against them this season and this will be the first of three in the next four games against Houston.