Game Recap: Suns fall short to the Rockets in 114-110 loss

Down to the wire, the Houston Rockets outlasted the Phoenix Suns 114-110.

Shooting a combined 17-46 from the field, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker struggled to stay consistent in hopes to putting the Rockets away early. A Rockets team that hit 15 threes and continued to move the ball with 25 assists.

If a three wasn’t falling, the Rockets banged the boards on the offensive glass, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds and out hustling the Suns for the majority of the game. The Rockets played as a team while the Suns looked for another player to step up in the absence of Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic. That player was Bol Bol.

Bol led the Suns all the way back to take the lead in the fourth quarter with 5:13 left in the game. Ending the game with 25 points and 14 rebounds, Bol was the difference in effort and energy to keep the Suns hopes alive.

With the Rockets hitting a few important free throws with seconds left in the game, the Suns were unable to get a chance to tie or take the lead with a final shot.

Game Flow

First Half

Trying to make up for last nights loss against the Mavericks, Booker and KD tried to force the issue on the offensive end early on, but both were cold to start. KD finished the first quarter 0-3 from three and only had four points. Booker chucked up 12 attempts, and only hit four of them.

The Suns held a 28-20 lead after one quarter, but the turnovers were already an issue to end the first quarter, giving up five. The trend continued into the second quarter, giving the Rockets every chance to get back into the game. With a couple steals to to get cut into the lead, the Rockets closed the gap to four points. The momentum shifted and the Suns had to find their way back. They eventually did, and it was led by Bol Bol.

Bol was a bright spot off the bench for the Suns. He was cleaning up the scraps off the glass, grabbing two offensive rebounds, adding four points. His energy and length kept the Suns ahead of the Rockets halfway through the second.

We’re having fun watching Bol Bol on Playback. pic.twitter.com/34jlTEJQ0q — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) February 24, 2024

Making his first appearance as a Sun, Thaddeus Young grabbed his first bucket on a put-back attempt.

Thaddeus’ first bucket as a Sun pic.twitter.com/RbgN8BDozf — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) February 24, 2024

What was once a 16 point lead for the Suns, fell to a four point lead, then was bolstered back up to 13 with Booker back in the game.

The Suns limited the turnovers and picked up the intensity on the defensive end.

Cutting into the lead again, the Rockets continued to knock down wide-open threes behind Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., forcing the Suns to take a timeout. The Suns only held a five point lead with four minutes left in the second quarter. With Fred VanVleet adding to the chaos behind the arc, the Rockets were only down two, then tied the game after forcing the Suns into an awkward offensive possession.

Feeling the absence of Beal and Nurkic, the Suns offense was horrible ending the first half to say the least. Drew Eubanks was a mess on the defensive and offensive end, throwing the ball away and giving up easy buckets in the paint, Eubanks was living up to his four points and five rebounds heading into the half.

The Rockets continued to light the Suns up from three, hitting 11 of them, taking a 57-52 lead into the half. From the look of things the Rockets should have been up 20, but luckily they are the Rockets and made mistakes to keep the Suns in things.

Shaqtin' a Fool moment from the Rockets pic.twitter.com/Uqio4O1qY5 — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 24, 2024

Second Half

Holding a 13 point lead midway through the third, the Rockets continued to knock down threes as the Suns were lost on defense. Transition to stop the ball or find their man, the Suns were incapable of holding the Rockets to a shot contest or one possession.

VanVleet hit his sixth three of the night leading to a Suns timeout, using the momentum they gathered from the first half, the Rockets looked unstoppable.

If it wasn’t for KD and his tough shot making, the lead might have reached 20 for the Rockets in the third quarter.

Suns get Booker screening for Durant in Slice here, ATO



Houston switches it which is what the Suns want, now Durant has the height advantage, into 2



Good process pic.twitter.com/DhzkUvxDC9 — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 24, 2024

The energy was not there in the third for the Suns. The Rockets took everything they wanted, killing any kind of momentum the Suns started to gain. With Booker trying to light a fire under his teammates along with himself, it still looked like the Suns needed another few hours to wake up.

The Rockets maintained their 13 point lead heading into the fourth, behind 11 offensive rebounds and 22 assists in the first three quarters. The hill the Suns had to climb entering the fourth was steep.

The threes continued to kill the Suns who were relying heavy on KD and Grayson Allen to keep things close. With physical play but missed opportunities around the rim, the Suns were constantly killing their chances at dipping into the lead.

But with force, KD and Allen guided the Suns to within six points of the Rockets, leading to a Rockets timeout with 8:44 left in the game.

Empty the wings in spacing manipulation, allow your scorers to screen for each other



Defense is in conflict because of the tempo



Rinse & repeat pic.twitter.com/x3grcH0J42 — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 24, 2024

Then things started to turn dark for Rockets. With Bol shadowing the rim with moon shots from behind the arc, the Suns took a two point with lead with Bol scoring 11 straight points.

It was an amazing sight to see.

YOU CANNOT STOP BOL BOL YOU CAN ONLY HOPE TO CONTAIN HIM pic.twitter.com/4cLVG7DhwE — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 24, 2024

And it didn’t stop there. It was apparent that the Suns were going to rely on Bol to finish the game and put the Rockets away. Passive, Bol missed opportunities to take the lead with about a minute left in the game.

It was close and came down to the last second, but the Rockets were able to hold on, defeating the Suns 114-110 on made free throws and the Suns not having the last bit of energy to end the game on a strong note.

Up Next

The battle continues for positioning in the west standings as the Los Angeles Lakers visit the valley to take on the Suns. Tip-off at 1:30.