SBN Reacts: If the Suns win two-thirds of their remaining games, history says they’ll get some homecourt

The Phoenix Suns began the homestretch of their final 27 games on Thursday night, and unfortunately it resulted in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. And then they went out and lost to the Houston Rockets on Friday. It is the exact opposite of what you wanted to see coming out of the gate.

With 25 games left, the Suns still possess the hardest remaining schedule, as their opponents have a combined winning percentage of .568. It only gets harder from here on out.

Based on a recent survey, 69% (giggity) of fans believe the Suns will finish the season winning between 18 and 22 of their final 27. That puts Phoenix somewhere between a final record of 51-31 and 55-27.

So what does that mean? 51-31 to 55-27? Sounds like a good opportunity to do some research. Let’s look at the past 10 years of data, shall we? Obviously, we must go by winning percentage due to the COVID years and how that played havoc on final win totals (and, you know, society as a whole). Therefore, we have the hope that the Suns will finish somewhere between 51 and 55 wins. Winning percentage-wise, that’s:

51-31: .622

52-30: .634

53-29: .646

54-28: .659

55-27: .671

As we look into the past 10 years of data, let’s see what the average seeding would be for each one of those winning percentages. Time to go data mining, throw it into a spreadsheet, and report back what I find. Give me a few and I’ll be right back with the results...

...through the magic of writing, the numbers have been crunched!

Always interesting to delve into a decade’s worth of data and here is what I’ve found. First, hitting exactly 52 wins is a weird phenomenon. Only two teams have done that since 2013-14: the 2017-18 Philadelphia 76ers and the 2021-22 Dallas Mavericks. And I do not want to talk about that Mavs team.

Again, COVID made it tough on actual win totals and percentages, but I rounded to the closest percentage in those unique cases. I’ll present the data as win totals, as this makes it easier to consume.

Based on final win totals, here is the average seed obtained by teams over the last 10 years of data:

If the Suns win 18-22 of their final 27 games, that puts them between 51 & 55 wins.



Based on final win totals/%'s, here is the average seed of teams over the last 10 years:



51-31: 3.5 seed

52-30: 3.3

53-29: 2.8

54-28: 3.3

55-27: 3.4



In short? They'd be a 3 or 4 seed. — John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 23, 2024

So what does this mean? If the Suns finished between 51 and 55 wins, we can expect them to be a 3 or 4 seed. I think that is something we can all be happy with. That would equate to a First Round in which the team would have a homecourt advantage, something that is indeed valuable in the postseason.

That feels unattainable at the moment. Given the fact that they’ve lost their first two games post-All-Star break, they would have to go 18-7 to hit that mark. Doable? Yes. Probable. No. But we’ll see.

