Bol Bol or bust for the Phoenix Suns?

A mirage at first, but now a pure image of talent and contribution to the team, Bol Bol is a must-play for the Phoenix Suns. The 7’3” wing continues to squeeze more minutes from head coach Frank Vogel. Not only due to his efficiency, but the play around him from other players will leave Vogel no other option but to experiment with Bol on the floor for the remaining 25 games.

In a quick recap from Friday night’s loss against the Houston Rockets, Bol, in 27 minutes, had 25 points and 14 rebounds (six offensive). With Kevin Durant and Devin Booker struggling for most of the game, the immaculate performance of scoring 11-straight points to give the Suns a two-point lead in the fourth quarter leaves Vogel with something to ponder moving forward.

Stepping up in crucial stretches of the game shows that Bol has taken the next step in maturity and is growing in confidence as long as he can stretch it. 7’8” to be exact.

With players falling to the wayside in crucial games like Drew Eubanks and even Bradley Beal, the Suns must work out a recipe that can cook in the playoffs. They need to find that hidden talent that can carry them through stretches in a seven game series when Beal is hurt and Eubanks is taking up minutes due to an injury, or just because the Suns really don’t have another option.

It is a sad way to look at things, but it is honest. Beal might not make it through a series, and Booker and KD may also end up dealing with something that is lingering. It is part of the game. To maximize the talent that the Suns have, they have to start with a player that can change the course of the game, and it starts with Bol.

Eubanks is at the top of the list of players that are unplayable. His effort on the floor instantly made him a fan favorite to start the season. With posturizing dunks and hustle rebounds, he was the perfect fit behind starting center Jusuf Nurkic.

Those were the good ‘ol days.

What happened? Not too sure, but it is too late to try and sort this situation out. The situation is — can we trust Eubanks? It is sad to say, but no.

In saying that, all hope is not lost for Eubanks, but that hope lies within Bol. Bol is a constant nightmare to box out and to stop around the glass for opposing defenses. That comes with the help of Eubanks playing the five while Bol can stick to the wing three or four, playing alongside KD at times. There are only small sample sizes of this, but it is also very promising. In 47 minutes played together, Bol Bol and KD have a net rating of +12.8.

The only way I see Eubanks as playable is if Bol is on the floor simultaneously. Eubanks is great at doing the dirty work, while Bol can grab the boards and push the pace or grab the offensive board for an easy put-back attempt at the rim.

Last night was a huge step in the right direction, negating any focus on Eubanks as an option to handle the ball and allow Bol to thrive. The only thing that stopped Bol is his tank running low late in the game.

"He was great. There's no other way to put it. We're trying to find the right environments."



Frank Vogel on Bol Bol, who had 25 and 14 in loss.



On taking Bol out late: "He was going to have a heart attack. He was out of gas. I didn't want to take him out. He was rolling." #Suns https://t.co/kgBu2EXmsi pic.twitter.com/Tnmc26lgrk — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 24, 2024

This is why the DNP’s need to stop and the momentum needs to carry, no matter the matchup. The Suns need to take things into their own hands and find their strengths with Bol being one of them.

Bradley Beal (hamstring) pregame.



Will miss 3rd straight Friday at #Rockets with injury suffered last week vs. Kings.#Suns vs. #Lakers Sunday in Phoenix. Hamstrings tricky, but that's an ideal time to return.



Phoenix does has 3 days between Lakers and Thursday vs. Houston. pic.twitter.com/kR1EnZUjz7 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 24, 2024

The struggle is real without Beal, who missed his 3rd straight game due to a hamstring issue. You would think with Booker and KD, the Suns would be okay in handling teams that are below .500. That has not been the case, dropping their first two games after the All-Star Break.

What will it look like in the playoffs when if Beal misses games? A lot like the last two games, I know. That is why I campaign for a player like Bol. Again, it is not the most positive way to look at things, but the Suns need that backup plan.

You don’t replace Beal with Bol, but you have to have that player we can all look forward to in games when Booker and KD are not feeling it. And it will happen in the playoffs when opposing teams are scheming to take them out of it.

Bol was a DNP Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks and is not the reason that the Suns lost. The reason for the annoyance is the Suns adjusting to what the Mavericks wanted to do and not continuing to feed Bol’s confidence.

This is just one of the few examples of a team STILL trying to find themselves offensively.

KD + bench lineups with no Beal...very tough pic.twitter.com/Je7rqwqOQG — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 24, 2024

The Suns only have 25 games to figure it out and make a final push for a top-4 seed in the West. Let us all hope and pray for a strong finish to this season and continued Bol minutes, no matter the opponent.