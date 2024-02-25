Game Preview: Suns look to get back on track at home against the Lakers

Who: Phoenix Suns (33-24) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31-27)

When: Sunday, February 25, – at 1:30 p.m. AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Phoenix Suns struggled down in Texas against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, losing both games. Down Bradley Beal for both games and Jusuf Nurkić against Houston led to rough third-quarter starts for the Valley, and it didn’t help that Luka Dončic, somehow, someway, always has the Suns number. The Slovenian went for a calm 41 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds on Thursday.

The Suns have 25 games left in the season and can’t go on casual losing streaks. They need to avoid the play-in at all costs. The play-in tourney will likely consist of both the teams that employ LeBron James and Steph Curry. It doesn’t matter if you’re the ‘90s Bulls or the 2024 Pistons; you don’t want to face LeBron James or Stephen Curry in a win-or-go-home situation if you can avoid it.

Today’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers is an ideal game for the Suns to get back on track. Playing a Western Conference foe packed with star power right before a four-day break between games is an opportunity for the Suns to play a consistent, intense level of basketball that they have lacked since coming back from All-Star Break.

The Suns are a legitimately good team when fully healthy but they also shouldn’t be this bad when missing guys. Gotta find ways to win when not everything is perfect — Bryan Gibberman (@BryanGibberman) February 24, 2024

Probable Starters

Phoenix

Devin Booker

Eric Gordon

Grayson Allen

Kevin Durant

Jusuf Nurkić

Los Angeles

D’Angelo Russell

Austin Reaves

LeBron James

Rui Hachimura

Anthony Davis

Uniform Matchup

Injury Report

Suns:

Bradley Beal — OUT (Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring Tightness)

Eric Gordon — QUESTIONABLE (Injury/Illness - Left Groin Soreness)

Damion Lee – OUT (Injury/Illness - Right Meniscus Surgery)

Jusuf Nurkić — PROBABLE (Injury/Illness - Right Ankle Sprain)

Lakers:

Anthony Davis — QUESTIONABLE (Injury/Illness - Bilateral Achilles Tendinopathy & Left Hip Spasm)

Jalen Hood-Schifino — OUT (G League Assignment)

LeBron James — QUESTIONABLE (Injury/Illness - Left Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy)

Maxwell Lewis — OUT (G League Assignment)

Cam Reddish — QUESTIONABLE (Injury/Illness - Right Ankle Sprain)

Jarred Vanderbilt — OUT (Injury/Illness - Right Mid-Foot Sprain)

Gabe Vincent — OUT (Injury/Illness - Left Knee Surgery)

Christian Wood — OUT (Injury/Illness - Left Knee Effusion)

What to Watch For

Bol Bol had the best game of his career on Friday, going for 25 points and 14 rebounds in 26 minutes of play on 11/17 shooting. At least for one night, the obscure admiration that Shaquille O’Neal persistently gives the 7’3’’ forward appeared rightfully justified.

Independent of Jusuf Nurkić in the lineup, will the University of Oregon product bring that same level of energy on both ends of the floor will be something to pay attention to.

MY GOODNESS BOL BOL pic.twitter.com/E4hfTfsYPf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2024

Royce O’Neale is shooting 2/12 from three since play resumed. The former Brooklyn Net shooting well is needed for the team to play small. O’Neale has a strong track record of being a good shooter, and when he’s shooting well, he gives the Suns an advantage that Josh Okogie and Nassir Little can’t due to their inconsistencies from behind the arc. It will be interesting to see if he can break out of his mini-slump at home.

Key to a Suns Win

Despite being short-handed, if the Valley avoided mental lapses early in the third quarter in their last two games, they might have won both. The team allowed the Mavericks to make five threes and go on a 16-0 run to start the second half on Thursday. On Friday, the Rockets won the first 4:20 of the third 15-7.

In their last two games, Phoenix has been outscored 68-52 in the third quarter by opponents. On the road against the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets on January 29th and 31st, the Valley outscored both squads in the third quarter by double digits, 38-25 and 42-26. The Suns’ strong third quarters need to return to get back in the win column and out of the loss column.

Prediction

The Lakers’ size has been a problem for the Suns this season. With Nurkić banged up and Beal’s status questionable, the slide seems likely to continue. Give me Los Angeles in another gut-wrenching Phoenix loss.

Lakers 112, Suns 106