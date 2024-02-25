Stephen’s Study: The Bol Bol Effect is sustaining and he’s staking his claim in the main rotation

Bol Bol has a specific skill that is as valuable as anything anyone brings to the table for the Phoenix Suns. It’s not a boxscore one. It’s not going to put him on SportsCenter Top-10. It’s not going to make its rounds on Twitter/X.

It IS, however, one that will take any reservations Frank Vogel has, and force him to put a blind eye to them, in forcing his hand to play him relevant minutes to gauge his play against the gauntlet ahead, down the latter third of the regular season.

That skill is being able to contest shots.

Now, to the casual fan, one might say that contesting shots is something seen on a near-possession basis. While true at the surface level, there is a distinct difference between getting a hand up, and truly impacting shots by invading the proximity (and by way of that, the conscience) of a person attempting to score the basketball.

The Suns have a guard-heavy rotation, and size is an entity of their process that can work against them, with the rotational demands that both their scheme and personnel present on a possession-by-possession basis.

Take Chris Finch — coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves — word for it:

Chris Finch on how defenses can best combat the almost rampant evolution of offense:



Among other things, he mentioned length, being able to cover ground, & consistently contest & bother shots pic.twitter.com/6HSrLAblUg — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 17, 2024

Operative sentences from what coach Finch spoke to me about:

“You have to be elite at the point of attack, or you have to have length.”

The Suns are not elite at the point of attack as presently constructed. It is just not in the cards for them off personnel and roster construct.

What they can compile within their rotation, however, is more length (and activity in it) than before the deadline, by way of players like O’Neale now. Even more drastically though, with Durant, Bol, and Young (!) — especially all on the floor at the same time.

“We’re (Minnesota) an extremely long, tall team. It allows us to cover a lot of ground and contest shots.”

Minnesota is presently on a historic pace with a few defensive metrics, including defensive rating. Where, over the last few seasons, that ranks as one of the absolute best. Via StatMuse:

Look at the 2023-24 Timberwolves and the most effective(by recent history) defenses they’re amidst.

“That’s the other thing, I think defense comes down to your ability to contest shots. No matter how you decide to play pick-and-roll or any scheme you might choose. At some point, they’re gonna get a shot, and you gotta bother it as much as you possibly can.”

His Timberwolves team embodies that exactly, and it’s a dynamic Bol excels at. Going into play on Saturday, per NBA.com, the Timberwolves had a defensive rating of 108.3.

For the Suns, their defensive rating of 108.3 when Bol is on the floor, was the equivalent of the best mark and is now the equivalent of second best, in the league. They’re 8.05 per 100 possessions better in his 184 minutes on the floor (108.3), than when he’s off (116.3).

Now, of course, Bol didn’t play anything more than garbage time prior to the new year. So, if we extract that portion, and assess his 320 non-garbage time possessions, they have a defensive rating of 110.1 (91st percentile) — the equivalent of second-best in the league. Their defense in the halfcourt with Bol on the floor is effective and equivalent to what would be the best in the league, at 88.3.

Of note, the Timberwolves are the best halfcourt defense, at 91.6.

This all suggests that Bol should be having a closer look taken at him, especially with the schedule ahead, to gauge just how much of a “leash” he can be given in the rotation, and how much impact against a multitude of playoff-level teams he can have.

It’s important to note the lineups he’s featured in. Particularly, when he’s paired with Kevin Durant, which is something I mentioned to keep an eye on prior to the All-Star Break

In just 118 mins, the Suns have a 12.9 Net w/ Bol on-court (120.9 Ortg – 108.1 Drtg)



— w/ Durant (16 mins):

123.0 Ortg • 86.8 Drtg • 34.8 Net



— w/ Durant + Nurkic (6 mins):

161.5 Ortg • 84.6 Drtg • 76.9 Net



— w/ Durant + Eubanks (4 mins):

70.0 Ortg • 54.5 Drtg • 15.5 Net — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 7, 2024

Additionally, and to both the Suns' lack of length in some of their main lineups, as well as the emphasis on the need for length and ability to contest shots that Coach Finch shared with me:

Bol + Durant — 48 minutes, DEFRTG of 98.10

- 108 non-garbage time possessions — 97.1 DEFRTG (the equivalent of a 100th percentile tandem), and 81.1 in the halfcourt.

Bol + Durant + Eubanks — 23 minutes, 88.2

This is relevant as, now with Thaddeus Young, there’s solid optionality lineup-wise for Vogel to cycle through, and see which pairing of a center + Bol and Durant is most effective. I feel that those two as a template, can get to different schemes and have a different disruptive feel with each: Allowing Nurkic to be more comfortable and active in drop, same for Eubanks, and Young can be more aggressive to his nature, with (hopefully) switching as we saw vs Houston (we’ll get to that), potential in hedging, and generally shooting gaps, which he’s made a career doing.

Looking back at Bol on the season, defending per position:

vs guards — 46.4% of the time: they shoot 34% on 47 attempts from the field, 45% from three, he’s forced five turnovers and has three blocks

vs forwards — 47.0% of the time: they shoot 40% on 40 attempts from the field, 27.8% from three, he’s forced five turnovers and has a block

vs centers — 6.7% of the time: they shoot 66.7% from the field and he has a block.

The versatility, range, and how he invaded the conscience of whoever has the ball, has infinite deposits of value for this team on that end.

The game against Houston is a template of just that, across multiple lineups and with Durant on the floor.

Let’s take a look at the film to support the stats provided above:

Notice first, the Suns being able to switch with Thaddeus Young on the floor, as I mentioned in my Young piece from last week. The scheme versatility to play in “15” or “red” switching 1-through-5, is important for the Suns defensively, with their point-of-attack woes.

Bol, then being able to switch on to a guard, and, by way of his 7’5 wingspan, can concede as much space as he does to Whitmore, and still get up such an effective contest, spotlights the values he brings in effectiveness defensively.

Also, again, why length is, as Finch mentioned, one of the most effective and valued defensive dynamics to have in the present NBA.

The length on the ball, and his ability to cause even the slightest hesitation in a read for the ball handler, provide infinite value. He’s great with his presentation, and the disposition there, even with the dive cut from Whitmore, may have been there — but didn’t seem so.

The values of Young's understanding of gap presence are on display here too.

Then, after bothering the ball more, Bol toggles to lowman vs empty side pick and roll. Cuts off the baseline, then speeds up the read, forcing a turnover and play in space — which a ton of his defensive activity ultimately leads to optimizing players like himself, as well as Durant, Allen, Beal, and Booker.

Again in “15,” look at how well they’re able to, and he’s able to contain against a drive and alter the read for the ball handler, forcing an errant shot off presence, then the contest in addition to that.

Length is truly invaluable, especially when able to defend without fouling and contain the ball.

Allen is decent with presentation, but, with Whitmore a pass away, he’s tardy in positioning at the nail.

However, take a closer look at the exchange between Booker and Bol.

No Durant here, but O'Neale is there & we can kind of see where Vogels mind is on lineups



Key here though is keeping Bol where he can be optimized, in gaps & near the rim



Notice Booker initially peeled in as the lowman, then communicate to swap roles with Bol, & what ensues https://t.co/ldyZlprajJ pic.twitter.com/iRUqD0aMqK — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 24, 2024

Having him (or Durant) at the nail or as the lowman as much as possible is important and effective to their defensive process — as they’re disruptive and have the chaos-inducing qualities to impact shots, passes, and general vision or feel from opponents across all positions.

Bol is positioned to do just that, by Booker being sure to keep him where he’s most effective in that scenario.

Multiple effective contests in addition to the board (!), Lead to lead flow into offense. Again, his defensive presence facilitates plenty of these open floor-style opportunities, where the Suns can flow into play and generate high shot quality.

Take note of who’s on the floor here, as well as the scheme versatility in play. Switching and Bol is able to roam a bit off-ball and disrupt play. He’s in great positioning, then reads the drive from Whitmore perfectly.

Blocking this one, but keeping it also in play (!) again enables the Suns to play in transition. Leading to Durant's free throws.

Note the lineup again, with Young on the floor, and the Suns getting into switching and flattening out action.

Notice also how hard Whitmore has to work to try and create space, to no avail, then Bol’s chaos-inducing activity in addition to running him off the line, sliding to contain.

More transition play.

More switching. He’s peeled in early as the lowman on the empty corner action initially, then up to the level for the switch onto Van Vleet.

Brooks’ re-drive is funneled *right* into Bol. Great nail help from Okogie on the stunt and swipe. Then Bol finishes it with another great contest.

Then, more flow into offense. They’re able to manipulate space, emptying both the wings and the side for two-man play between Allen and Durant. No help in addition to space enables Durant a clean rip against a closeout on the pop. After solid engagement from Allen.

Durant with space and opportunity sans help is a bucket 80% of the time, especially from there.

Look at his range on this block with the ground covered, but also how well he times the jump to beat the ball to the glass, this is the invaluable nature that length like he possesses, with athleticism and fluid lateral mobility.

As a roamer, and helper to put out fires defensively, at his size, can’t be replicated.

His defending with players like O’Neale, Durant, and Young allows the Suns to be more switchable, and to play with size behind action up top.

Keeping him as well as Durant in the aforementioned nail and lowman defensive roles is imperative to their process, and when one is there, the other can roam with activity to put fires out.

So long as he’s able to minimize the moments where he momentarily falls asleep at the wheel off-ball and concedes either cuts or rebounding positioning to opponents, I can see him carving a mainstay spot in the rotation by way of production, impact, and size.

Will be intriguing to see how his dynamics translate against the teams ahead in the schedule. But what’s known, is that his stature (literally and figuratively) with the Suns can be a great asset in them generating timely and sustained stops across multiple possessions, playing with more pace by way of his disruptive dynamics.

I still have my reservations regarding him in a playoff context, but those will be answered through the finish line of this season's 82-game marathon.