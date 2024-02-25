Game Recap: Suns complete game leads to 123-113 victory over Lakers

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-113, improving their record to 34-24 and capturing their eighth straight at home.

Phoenix needed to take care of business today. The Suns had to refind their mojo after two straight losses and a four-day break between games on the horizon.

Six players scored in double digits for the Valley, including all five starters scoring at least 18. The game was a team effort amid the absence of Eric Gordon and Bradley Beal from the lineup, and the Suns weathered every Lakers run with focus and calmness.

The two main bright spots? Phoenix stayed composed for the entirety of the fourth quarter, playing intense defense and hitting big-time shots. Royce O’Neale had his best game as a member of the Suns, finding his groove from three.

Game Flow

First Half

Jusuf Nurkić’s recent ankle sprain did not stop him from getting off to a strong start. Early on, the big man had eight points, four rebounds, a block, a steal, and an assist, giving Anthony Davis competition down low.

The Valley played with an intensity they consistently struggled to on Friday in the first. O’Neale hit multiple triples, Bol Bol provided an offensive spark, and the Suns were playing fast. After one, Phoenix was up 45-28. The 45 points in the first quarter were the most points the Suns have scored in a quarter all year.

Bol Bol throws it DOWN



Grayson Allen drills the triple to end the 1Q! pic.twitter.com/85jkCLglTc — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 25, 2024

With Devin Booker out at the start of the second, Kevin Durant faced heavy coverage.

Grayson Allen stepped up, knocking down threes and being an option for Durant on kickouts. O’Neale continued to make his threes, an encouraging sign for the team, considering his recent struggles and the draft capital they gave up to get him earlier this month. At the half, Phoenix led the Los Angeles 72-63.

Five Suns scored in double figures, and Devin Booker led the Valley with 13 points.

Stats at the half



Booker: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 REB

Nurkić: 12 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST

O'Neale: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

Bol: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST

Allen: 11 PTS, 1 BLK, 1 STL

Durant: 8 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB pic.twitter.com/KLWM46sVLR — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 25, 2024

Second Half

The Suns’ third-quarter start was not as slow as their last two, but it allowed the Lakers to stay in the game. Numerous challenge calls left people frustrated at the officiating.

I'm at the point where I'd rather we just all agree officials are gonna miss calls and forget the challenge system. Horrendous game flow — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 25, 2024

LeBron James’ dunk fest helped keep the game in reach for the purple and gold. The game became a back-and-forth battle, with the Suns slightly leading throughout.

At the end of three, Phoenix led the lake show 95-90.

Royce O’Neale’s versatility and Jusuf Nurkić’s strength in the paint allowed Phoenix to expand their lead amid LeBron James’ hot shooting. The Suns’ defensive effort in the fourth reflected the level of intensity they were playing with. The team was double-teaming players, blocking shots, and playing physically.

The Lakers cut the lead down to six late. O’Neale’s sixth triple of the game sealed the victory for the Suns.

Allen led the Suns with 24, Nurkić had 18 points along with 22 rebounds and seven assists, and O’Neale had 20 points and 10 boards.

Up Next

The Valley will have a four-day break between games. They will host the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Phoenix lost to Houston 114-110 last Friday.