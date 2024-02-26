Suns Week 18 Stock Exchange: Rolls Royce, declining Book D, and Bol Mania

The first week post-All-Star Break leaves the Phoenix Suns where they started: in the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The journey to get there was tumultuous and in the process they went from three games outside of the fourth spot to four. They are looking up at the Denver Nuggets in hopes that they can leapfrog them and secure home court in the First Round.

If you play the way Phoenix did this past week, you can kiss that thought goodbye. They’ll be lucky not to be a Play-In team. A loss in Dallas. A shocking loss in Houston. A win at home against the Lakers. That was the Week 18 results. Here are the Week 18 numbers:

Week 18 Record: 1-2

Week 18 OFFRTG: 116.1 (10th)

Week 18 DEFRTG: 117.4 (22nd)

Week 18 NETRTG: -1.3 (16th)

It is the first week in quite some time in which statistical returns are sub-par. The negative net rating is of concern, especially considering the level of competition that Phoenix faced. All of these Western Conference opponents were behind them in the standings, but a lack of focus and execution resulted in poor basketball for the majority of the week.

Not what you wanted to experience coming out of the break with 27 games to go, the hardest schedule ahead of you, and a need for winning at the forefront of their minds. The Suns came out like a college kid returning to campus after spring break. Stumbling, mumbling, being late for classes, and trying to grasp what they just experienced at Rocky Point for the past week.

Still, there were some positive things we noticed here at the Suns Stock Exchange that may bode well for the upcoming weeks. The second team unit had solid performances while the first teamers looked discombobulated. Let’s talk about it.

Royce in Noyce: Stock ↑

How valuable has Royce O’Neale’s addition been for the Suns? Week 18 wasn’t the best week for the team as a whole, but it was a great one for Royce. Coming off the bench for two of his games, then starting yesterday against the Lakers, O’Neale averaged 10.3 points and 37.9% three-point shooting.

To think that the Suns gave up a slew of players who couldn’t contribute for somebody who brings energy and shooting is still mind-boggling to me. Although we can’t expect every week to be like the one O’Neale just had, knowing that it is possible will surely assist the team in the weeks to come.

What Royce possesses is the same type of energy that Cameron Payne did, although with much more control. He is intense on the defensive end, a trait that we admired in Payne when he first joined the Suns in the Orlando Bubble. Remember defensively engaged Payne? Full-court pressures, stepping up to the challenge of stopping a defender?

Soon that energy was focused on the offensive end, and with it came the highs and lows of Cam Payne when his performances were positive were negative. He would get his own mind at times, and take himself out of the game. But it was his defensive intensity that we fell in love with.

The same is occurring for Royce. He plays with his head up at all times, analyzing passing lanes, jumping routes defensively, and causing deflections. It is high basketball IQ. Add to the mix that he can knock down the three-point shot with regularity, and it has been a seamless addition for Phoenix. He will be someone who will be a part of the postseason rotation, and based on the matchup, he could potentially even start.

Not too bad for a trade deadline acquisition.

Booker’s Point-of-Attack Defense: Stock ↓

It is something I am noticing more and more and I don’t like what I see. Devin Booker, for all of the great things that he can do offensively, has been hit-and-miss with his point-of-attack defense this season. It was especially noticeable against the Houston Rockets, where Jalen Green continually took him off the dribble and made his way to the paint.

This hurts the defense holistically because no someone else must pick up the slack. The team collapses to the interior to attempt to deter the penetrator's shot, which leaves opposing shooters wide open behind the three-point line. If the defense doesn’t collapse, it becomes a layup line.

And it all starts with the ability of Devin Booker to be able to stop his assignment from blowing by him.

Per B-Ball Index, Booker’s overall defensive impact grades out as an “F”.

His perimeter defense mirrors this. He is in the 16%tile in passing lane defense, 22%tile in deflections per 75 possessions, and 24%tile in three-point contests per 75 possessions. Just a season ago the story was different. He was in the 58%tile in passing lane defense, 52%tile in deflections per 75 possessions, and 32%tile in three-point contests per 75 possessions.

What are those statistics? Hustle stats.

Bol Bol Mani: Stock ↑

I go back to when the Phoenix Suns traded Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs. They did so to open a roster spot up, and it was Bol Bol who filled that roster spot. Knowing that our guard depth, especially at the point guard position was practically nonexistent, his acquisition didn’t make sense. At least, in my eyes. As the early part of the season progressed, his lack of production on both ends of the floor in limited minutes fortified that belief.

Then a switch was flipped.

Bol has found something special and he’s taking us all along for the ride. Not only is his offense astonishing, as Stephen PridGeon-Garner noted, so is his defense. Against the Houston Rockets, he scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

He averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds in Week 18. Coming off the bench. Those are Deandre Ayton starter numbers last year!

His recent success has us questioning whether or not he will be in a postseason rotation for Frank Vogel. Kudos to him for forcing that conversation. It is something I am sure we will discuss at length as the postseason nears, but if your strategy is to go 10 deep, I don’t see how you can’t include him.

If his defense continues to be as effective as it has, most notably from a shot deterrence standpoint from closeouts, he has found a place in the rotation. His offense is exactly what you need for somebody coming off the bench in a limited capacity. He scores. He puts pressure on the defense. He gets the crowd involved and engaged. It’s just a matter of time before fans paint their chests with the letters “B”,”O”, and “L” and sit in the front row.

Week 18 is in the books and we all wish it would’ve gone better than it did. 1-2 weeks are not going to get you where you need to go.

Week 19 will see the Suns play two at home against the Rockets and then host the Oklahoma City Thunder for a Sunday night game. Can we hope for 2-1? Can we pray for 3-0? Is anything less than that a blueprint for disaster moving forward? Hold on the you Suns’ stock. Don’t start selling yet. With 24 games left, anything can happen. It just needs to start happening now.