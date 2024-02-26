Stephen’s Takeaways — Suns vs. Lakers: O’Neale and Allen shine as Suns shut the door on Lakers in fourth

The Phoenix Suns made their return to the Footprint Center and seemed excited to be back. They capped their season series with the Lakers, with a 123-113 win. The season series goes in favor of LA, 3 games to 2.

It was one of their better, thorough, team wins of the season. No dominant scoring performance, yet multiple near-20 point earners, on a compiled efficiency that speaks to the solid offensive process they put forth.

Here are a few of my takeaways:

1.) Nurkic the nuisance

Jusuf Nurkic came into this game following missing one with an ankle injury. The rest seemed to do him well, as he brought the physical, furniture-moving, presence that the Suns desired from him on a nightly basis.

In that, he outplayed Anthony Davis for the second time this season.

A near 20-20 double-double, with him amassing 18 points 7-for-12 from two including 5-for-8 at the cup. Additionally, 22 rebounds and seven on the offensive glass, doubling the Lakers as a whole, and seven assists. Oh yeah, a block and a steal as well.

Every impact he could have on a game was felt in this one. Offensive glass, short-roll, finishing at the basket, connecting, setting the physical tone numerous times — it was all there in droves.

Nurkic is *working* today



At the level on James again. Then plugs the short-roll. Grab & go generates flow into the Durant post up



To finish it off, his quick processing of spacing is high value. Isn't always about spacing on the perimeter



Watch him counter the leverage, for 2 pic.twitter.com/Uvg7mFOiN8 — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 25, 2024

He also saw some impactful reps both at the level of the screen, deterring drives from James, and also rotating back to the basket for blocks and split-second rim protection — showcasing his range of mobility. Also saw him prying guys open with great screening angles that the eye can easily grow numb to seeing, but the consistent separation into pull-up pockets or to get downhill that stem from his screens are abundant.

For the Suns to ultimately gain top-4 seeding and homecourt in the playoffs, as Vogel has communicated, Nurkic sustaining week-long stretches being a force in the middle, then allowing his skill to play off that, will be in the middle of their general process.

2. O’Neale in HERE

Royce O’Neale had a game-high +22, and these occurrences where he’s leading the team in the impact metrics, it’s not by happenstance.

He is the prototypical “glue” guy, on both ends of the floor.

The many defensive values of Royce O'Neale on display here



Lakers flow into high splits, Nurkic is up to the level on James, but look at O'Neale peeled in early (per usual) with size as the lowman



That timeliness haults Davis on the catch, & Nurkic can recover for the block pic.twitter.com/POEYRtI7hc — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 25, 2024

He’s optimized making the rotations needed to cover for a guy for a beat, or completely switch and flatten out (if not disrupt) action defensively, also with the extra effort, “hustle” plays, always.

Royce O'Neale defensively. Initially the lowman, then toggles to playing 2 as Durant's brought over



Look at him playing cat & mouse with LeBron, ultimately getting the deflection & steal pic.twitter.com/IOgLvJFB4P — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 25, 2024

Coming from a 6’6 guy, his efforts and impacts hit differently. When he’s at the nail or is the lowman, it’s a positive and effective contrast to the guard-heavy reps we saw prior to the trade deadline.

His understanding of positioning and gap presence, proactive communication, and activity in it all, help bring balance to the lineups the Suns use most. The positional versatility defensively, to guard against Reaves, James, and Davis, all in even one possession, is a direct example.

He also compiled 10 boards for the Suns today.

“He is one of those guys you can plug right in, and he helps the team,” said Grayson Allen.

“He has been great defensively for us. We have asked him to guard a bunch of different matchups one through five; he has been good. He helps out on the boards, even if it is not him getting the rebound, he is really physical with blocking guys out. He is not afraid to take shots and make them. That was big tonight. Big when he hit the one at the end of the game there to seal the game and put them away.”

Then, offensively he can knock down multiple from range, especially on the shot quality generated by the Suns.

Durant off, so the Lakers (as everyone has been lately) sending random doubles at Booker — switch & double here



Saben Lee has had some really good drives to flatten the defense in the advantage off doubles this half



O'Neale with his signature pumpfake into the 3 pic.twitter.com/S1GSEkzxii — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 25, 2024

Today was his 38th career game with 4+ hits from deep, and his 12th game with double-digit attempts.

This is the hit on the shot profile that I’ve anticipated him having, by way of the volume of ways the Suns can generate threes — when they play off drives and ball movement which optimizes their attack.

O’Neale is also a piece that can pass and does process the game fairly well, with feel in read and react, efficiently.

O'Neale as a screener is a dynamic I'm watching closely. Partly for who typically guards him (& them likely being in show & recover, like here) but also for how well he assesses those scenarios & quickly he processes on the catch there



Burns the coverage on the pop + corner kick pic.twitter.com/HmYryvui1c — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 25, 2024

There is plenty left in the usage of O’Neale offensively. We’ve seen him on the short-roll, vs Sacramento. We’ve seen him connect as the entry passer in the post for Durant, vs Golden State. We’ve also seen him initiate offense a couple of times across games.

As a screener on-ball, especially with who often is guarding him, presents an opportunity to generate an advantage that’ll lead to high shot quality.

His debut as a starter was a needle mover, and it’ll be intriguing to see how the rotation shifts and if lineups do the same, as they lean more into the abundance of two-way values he provides.

3.) Three-point barrage

The Suns got up 40 attempts from deep today, their sixth time doing so this season.

In 6 games this season (5-1) where the Suns have gotten up 40+ attempts from deep, they average:



• 16.2 3PM/gm (equivalent of 1st)

• 27.3 AST/gm (equivalent of 11th)

• 12.8 TO/gm (equivalent of 8th)



Ball/player movement, paint touches-galore, minimize catch & holds. Repeat — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) February 26, 2024

The correlation is not a mistake, as it’s a barometer that also aligns with high assist totals for them — speaking to both the ball movement on display, but also the volume at which they’re keeping a defense in rotation.

The Suns are optimized in their offensive process when the catch-and-hold scenarios — that allow an opposing defense to reset themselves and match up as they desire — are minimized.

“We get over 30 assists, we know the ball is moving and we’re making shots,” said coach Vogel postgame, in regards to being 6-2 when they compile 30+ assists.

“The assist total, sometimes we’re moving the basketball and don’t shoot the ball as well as we did tonight, but when you trust each other and make the extra pass and play extra pass basketball, those are the great possessions and those are the possessions that energize your defense. If it’s too much one-on-one then guys are not as involved and juiced up on the other end, but when we are sharing the ball like that, definitely energizes our defense.”

The Lakers put two to the ball plenty, as we saw above with O’Neale for his pump fake three. However, it was the process from double, to Lee getting the paint touch leading to the three, that is key.

The Suns were able to either navigate below the free throw line or generate paint touches-galore in this one, often. Aside from a Durant post-up, that is the way this team inverts play, to get the defense rotating.

The ball movement, re-drives, respacing, and ability to attack closeouts while garnering long closeouts keep opponents in can’t be right scenarios.

That’s the flow this team has to find a way to generate and sustain, as, mixed in with their pick-and-roll play, and Durant post-ups, they don’t give teams too much of a steady diet of one specific thing.

Notice no specific sets have been mentioned, as those are also another added layer to the overall read-and-react process. They cycled through the elements of their attack fairly well in multiple stretches of this one.

Hat Tip

Shout-out to Saben Lee. He’s earned spot minutes in Beal’s absence and is running with it, literally

Upping pace, getting downhill on nearly every touch, creating positive play as a result, and generally providing a spark with his bam pressure defensively.

It’s always in short sports, but the jolt in fleet-footed and frenetic athleticism hits like an uppercut to the often methodical approach of the Suns.

He’s been +18 in the last two games he's appeared in.

Up next, the Suns have a few days off, before a two-game slate with the Rockets, followed by a Sunday night ESPN matchup with the Thunder to round out a four-game home stand.