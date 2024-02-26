Suns Rumors: The City of Phoenix to host 2027 NBA All-Star Game

For the fourth time in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns are set to host the 2027 NBA All-Star Game, bringing the bright lights associated with the league’s biggest stars squarely to the Valley. The city previously has hosted in 1975, 1995, and 2009.

The news was reported by The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, citing multiple sources.

The NBA is nearing plans for Phoenix and the Suns to host 2027 All-Star Weekend, multiple sources tell me and @MikeVorkunov. One year into new governor Mat Ishbia's ownership, Suns win an NBA All-Star bid. The Phoenix Mercury will also host 2024 WNBA All-Star. pic.twitter.com/1sus5Ked8s — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2024

Phoenix is fortunate to be an attractive location for events like the NBA’s All-Star festivities, with abundant hotel rooms and developed transit infrastructure that the league requires to seriously consider a city’s bid. Add in the fact that the desert weather in February is beautiful, and it is an alluring destination.

While the news is a nice prestige bump for the Suns, it’s an even bigger feather in the cap of the city and surrounding area, which will benefit from a significant economic boost. While it’s difficult to really get an accurate fix on the economic benefits to a city from an event like this, there is little doubt that thousands of visitors spending hundreds of dollars each locally is a nice thing for the area’s hospitality businesses.

The Phoenix Mercury are also set to host the WNBA All-Star Game later this year, so Phoenix is looking a little bit like pro basketball central, for the moment. This has been a goal of new Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia as he is attempting to make Phoenix a basketball destination.

The next two All-Star Games will be in California, with 2025 in San Francisco and 2026 in Los Angeles.