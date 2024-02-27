The Suns’ toughest adversary is their own effort

This hasn’t been the worst season for the Phoenix Suns by any stretch of the imagination. The team is 34-24, after all. Five years ago, when the team finished 19-63, Phoenix was 11-47 at the 58-game mark. At that time we would’ve sold our Hydroflasks and NFTs for a few more Suns’ victories. Perspective, right?

Yet with the weight of the expectations that this team entered the 2023-24 season with, being the fifth seed in the Western Conference feels as if the team is failing. Despite their success relative to record, they are failing. Failing to meet our expectations. Failing to be consistent on so many levels. And failing in their effort. There have been pitfalls and inconsistencies this year that make your blood boil. Lack of consistent effort must sit atop the list.

‘Effort’ is a tough one as it is hard to quantify. It is necessary to be a successful team. It isn’t something you can simply “turn on” as needed like a faucet for water, for if you believe that you can, you will quickly learn that isn’t sustainable. You’ll go thirsty.

It feels as if this has been something the Suns have had a challenge with this season. Due to their elite talent, they waiver in effort throughout periods of a game. Sometimes they can overcome their lack of effort and recover. Other times, they can’t.

Although hard to put numbers to, there are metrics in which you can assume effort wasn’t present. One of those is contested shots. The Suns are currently 26th in the NBA in contested shots, putting a hand up on 41.4 per game. Given that they allow 90.5 shot attempts to their opponent nightly, that is 45.7% that aren’t contested.

It takes effort to close out on shooters. The way the modern NBA player is built and trained, coupled with the speed that players play, means the ball is constantly in motion. They have grown up playing a game focused on generating spacing and finding the guy who has the best chance of shooting with no one around. Pick-and-pops, drive-and-kicks; they will find the open shooter.

Defensively, the Suns have had their issues. They have an issue on the perimeter in stopping opponents from freely entering the paint. This causes collapsing, which opens up shooters. When you consider that 23.2% of all shots attempted by opponents are considered “wide open” — no defender within six feet of them — this is a problem.

Too often we see a member of the team tilt their head back in frustration, letting out what appears to be an “oh, hell” type of sigh because their man is the one taking the shot. Defensive strategy and accountability is one way to stop this from happening. Not allowing your opponent to blow by you is another. Both take...what’s the word I’m looking for? Effort.

Then there is the permitting of offensive rebounding to their opponents.

Do you ever feel like the Suns give up too many boards? Do you find yourself yelling at your television, “Grab the damn rebound” after the opponent misses a shot? You are not alone. Phoenix allows 29.5% of potential rebounds to land in the hands of the other team. That is 22nd in the league. Which is fine if you are not contending for a championship.

The 11.3 offensive rebounds they permit is 4th-most in the league. The 14.7 second chance points are 7th most. Are you putting together why this is an issue?

How do you stop it? Effort on the boards. Phoenix is an elite offensive team and rather than crashing the defensive glass, they are attempting to get out and run. But that isn’t who they are. They play with the 15th highest (or lowest...it is right in the middle) pace in the league. They’re 19th in fast break points at 13.7 per game. So the “getting out running” aspect of their offense isn’t converting into something as impactful as protecting the glass.

Roster construction plays a part in this. Kevin Durant is the power forward, but he plays more like a 7’0” guard/wing. Still, he is second on the team in overall rebounding, but 13th in offensive rebounding. He is not the traditional power forward who helps the center with the rebounding production.

But effort is part of it as well. The team needs to focus on asserting their will on the defensive end, boxing out appropriately, and helping Jusuf Nurkic or Drew Eubanks on the glass.

This isn’t to say that the Suns completely and utterly lack any effort ever. You don’t go 34-24 on talent alone. They do perform well in other areas where effort is quantified. NBA tracks “hustle” statistics. The Suns ranked 12th in deflections, 6th in screen assists, and 1st in loose balls recovered.

What I am speaking to is the margins. If you want to go from a great team to an elite team, that is where you must win: the margins. You must have the mindset that you will out-hustle your opponent and that no matter how hard they try, you will try harder. Effort.

It is something we’ve all heard since our early days of competitive sports. You can only control your attitude and effort. Effort starts with culture. It starts with conditioning, not only just your body but your mind. It’s telling yourself that you are going to impose your will on your opponent. It is then doing so, possession in and possession out.

The Suns need to lock in with their effort. The moment they relax, a team like the Houston Rockets will jump in and out-hustle you. The “give a crap” needs to be visible.

We’ve seen it from Phoenix this year. We’ve seen them lock in, draw a line in the sand, and say, “Not today.” We’ve seen them impose their will. But we need to see it every night. We need to see the hustle. We need to see the effort. When they lose, we need to sit there and say, “hell, at least they tried. It just wasn’t their night,” rather than, “What the heck happened in the fourth?” or “Where was the fight in this team?”.

24 games left. 24 games to find that consistent effort. 24 games to lock in. 24 games against the hardest remaining schedule in the Association. If you can’t do it then — if that isn’t motivation enough — then an early postseason exit is in the cards.