The Suns still have one roster spot to fill as the buyout market deadline nears

The buzz following the NBA trade deadline has subsided as newly acquired players throughout the league have settled in with their new franchises and adopted cities. The same goes for the newest members of the Phoenix Suns, Royce O’Neale and David Roddy. They have some games under their belts and are starting to blend into Frank Vogel’s rotations. Especially that O’Neale guy.

The team needed a bump at the deadline and James Jones masterfully pulled off a deal that added value to a franchise where we thought not much could be added. Just because the deadline came and went doesn’t mean it was the end of a team’s ability to add to their roster, however.

There are two dates left on the calendar to roster construction that is important: March 1 and April 9. This Friday is the first benchmark. Players who are waived after this date are not available for postseason rosters. April 9 is the last day the Suns can sign someone who can be eligible for the postseason roster.

When Phoenix sent four players out in the trade to acquire O'Neale and Roddy, that opened up two roster spots for James Jones to fill. He has filled one, adding long-time target Thaddeus Young.

“I felt like it was the best fit for me to come in and not only just play but help with mentoring young guys as well,” Young said last week. “Coming and helping the team when we decide to go into that small-ball lineup with a smaller 5, which could be me.”

Young adds size and rebounding that is much needed for the second team unit. Like most buyout market acquisitions, the expectation isn’t that they will move the needle, rather, they meet a need around the fringes of the roster. That is what Thaddeus Young has been brought to do. He hasn’t seen much playing time since his acquisition, nor will he see a massive amount moving forward. Again, fringe, roster addition.

The Suns can fill that final roster by mid-April with somebody who will be eligible for their postseason push. The rumors have died down and there hasn’t been much movement on that front. We watch March 1 because that is the when someoen must be released by.

Will James Jones move forward with somebody available? Or will he sign one of the two-way players currently rostered to fill that void? Will Saben Lee, Udoka Azubuike, or Theo Maledon be a part of the postseason roster for the Suns?

Saben Lee has seen an increase in playing time of late. Part of this is due to Bradley Beal being out with a hamstring injury, which opens the door for minutes at the guard position. But part of this could be giving him one final test drive before deciding whether or not to commit to bringing him on the roster full-time.

Saben Lee just made his first three-pointer of the season! — John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 25, 2024

Outside of Phoenix, as is expected in the buyout market, there isn’t a long list of names that get your heart beating. Former first-round selection Killian Hayes is an available point guard. Former Suns Robin Lopez and Danuel House, Jr. are out there as well. Outside of those names, there isn’t much.

Otto Porter, Jr. is reportedly not with the Utah Jazz and could be waived. But would happen in time for a team like Phoenix to scoop him up in time to be eligible for the postseason?

The spot needs to be filled. The clock is ticking and soon we will know the answer. Stay tuned to Bright Side of the Sun for any breaking news about the final roster spot available for Phoenix.