No matter how you slice it, trading for Nurkic was the right move

This past summer, many in the Valley were hot and bothered. It was more than the record-setting heat wave that was occurring, one in which you could quite literally cook eggs on the pavement (note that you can, and I did. It just took 4 hours and I didn’t test if they were truly edible or not). No, the Deandre Ayton Saga was in full swing following comments from the former number-one overall pick about his perception among the Phoenix Suns fan base.

“I feel the whole world hating me,” Ayton stated last July. “I think I’m the guy a lot of people point at. I see it, I feel it. Mainly what I’ve been working on five or six days a week since we’ve lost is just motivating myself to change the narrative of what people think about me.”

He added, “I feel like I have no fans out here. And I can feel it because the whole world is saying it. My goal this whole summer is to change the narrative. Unlock whatever it is.”

We were excited at the possibility of Ayton in a Vogel system. He has been known to take athletic big men and maximize their potential, as seen with Roy Hibbert and Anthony Davis.

Given the state of the roster construction, however, general manager James Jones chose another path for the organization. Rather than pay Ayton $32.5 million this season, with an increasing salary over the next three seasons, he opted to trade the young center for a sum of parts. Out was Ayton, and in were Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, and Nassir Little.

Ayton was the most talented player involved in that side of the trade. Know that Damion Lillard was the ultimate prize that the Portland Trail Blazers parted with the deal, and he ended up with the Milwaukee Bucks as a result. For the mechanics to work, however, they needed a third team to get involved. Ready and waiting were the Suns.

It is very rare when these types of trades occur that the team parting ways with the best talent wins the trade. The “four quarters doesn’t always equal a dollar” logic has stood the test of time in the world of NBA transactions. But for Phoenix, even though the 2023-24 season has yet to come to its conclusion, I’m calling it.

Phoenix won their side of the trade.

There are two sides to this equation that allow me to make this 58-games-in proclamation. I’ll start with what we have received here in Phoenix. The first?

Roster Flexibility

Adding the trio of Nurkic, Allen, and Little allowed the Suns to take what Ayton was making and break it into smaller, more digestible pieces. Nurkic, at 29 years old, is making $16.5 million this season, $18.1 million next year, and $19.4 million in the final year of his contract.

Grayson Allen will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and Nassir Little still has three years and an average of $7.3 million left on his deal.

We felt it at the trade deadline as teams were talking and rumors were swirling. Because Jones made this deal, the Suns had more options at their disposal. Given the nature of their top-heavy structure, options are a good thing. Nay, a great thing. The Suns don’t have many, but when you have mid-tier contracts, you have the ability to come to the negotiating table and talk.

Both in the short term and long term, trading away Ayton for the Nurk/GA/Nas trio was the right move.

Production

I’ll start by acknowledging that Nassir Little hasn’t given the Suns much of anything. He is a project, more or less. An athletic wing who can be inserted in spurts to help change the energy of the game. Even in that capacity, however, we haven’t seen much from the 24-year-old. He’s played in 34 games, starting 2 of them, and is averaging 3.9 points on 45.8/31.7/85 splits.

Grayson Allen, on the other hand, is proving to be the steal of the deal. He is leading the NBA in three-point shooting and has added stability to a starting lineup that has been anything but.

Then there is Nurkic. Had this been a one-for-one deal, I’d be happy with the result. From a price-for-value-pad standpoint, Jusuf Nurkic has been crushing it.

Deandre Ayton had 20+ rebounds four times in his five seasons with the Suns, including three instances when he grabbed 21.



In his two 20+ rebound outings this season, Jusuf Nurkic pulled down 22 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/25u1xaCc6D — John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 26, 2024

He’s scoring 11.8 points a night and grabbing 10.3 rebounds. He fits into what the Suns are trying to accomplish offensively, and he is doing it willingly.

When you mine down to his advanced statistics, you find that his rebounding has been fantastic when compared to the rest of league:

Defensive rebounds per 75 possessions: 10.25 (98%tile)

Defensive rebounds per game: 7.61 (98%tile)

Offensive rebounds per 75 possessions: 3.44 (87%tile)

Offensive rebounds per game: 2.57 (96%tile)

Then there is his interior defense. Can he get played off the court? Sure. Quick guards give him fits. Athletic bigs do as well. The Suns surely lost athleticism when they bid adieu to Deandre Ayton. No longer can they rely on their center to be effective defensively regardless of the matchup. You get what you pay for in this regard.

Still, Nurkic is still an effective interior defender.

Percent of rim shots contested: 46.57% (95%tile)

Rim contests per 75 possessions: 7.6 (88%tile)

Blocks per 75 possessions: 1.26 (82%tile)

Rim points saved per 75 possessions: 0.81 (93%tile)

Nurkic is getting the job done on the interior and the glass. Does he need some support? Certainly. Is he a good quality perimeter defender? Certainly not. But it's not for lack of trying on his part. He is engaged and making a difference.

Less of the D-R-A-M-A

No one likes drama unless they signed up for it as an elective. Perhaps the comment section on Bright Side isn’t as entertaining since the trade, but I’m okay with it.

Here is the part that drives those who believed Ayton was the future crazy. They stood by their man through thick and thin, blindly believing that his stats were worthy of his effort. They’d dig and dig, finding ways to justify the “what” and “why” he was great, or would be great. And I agreed with them until that max contract came in. That was the game changer, at least in my eyes. Price for value paid, right?

Some do not like being wrong and refuse to admit it when it is true. As I hope I’ve proven throughout my time at Bright Side, I try my best to be fair. I call it like I see it. And if my opinion is wrong, I acknowledge it and why. I do my best to see all sides of an argument before I make my personal opinion on it, and even then I can respect what the other side says and feels as I’ve tried to get there with them. No one is perfect in this regard, especially when subjectivity is involved. But I try.

The Great Ayton Debate was one in which, like the majority of us, I wanted him to do well. It would been amazing if he was as dominant as his self-proclaimed nickname. Imagine what we could have been. Yeah, I bought his jersey. I needed him to do well for this franchise.

He didn’t. Sure, he averaged a double-double while in the Valley. He had one great postseason run. Five seasons, 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds. Forgive me if I’m not floored by those numbers from our first-overall selection. It was the subjective areas of gray where my frustration lived. His effort. His shying away from the ball, choosing to live on the weak side of possesions. His fadeaway jumpers with guards defending him. His overall lack of aggression.

Even now those Ayton disciples are reading these words, frustrated that we are still talking about DA. “He’s not on the team anymore, who cares?!”. “He was great in the 202 playoffs!”. “Just let it go!”.

I hear you behind your keyboards. I can’t let it go. I won’t let it go. Ayton was a massive part of this franchise and to see how the Suns recognized his lack of effort and moved him for productive players who provide flexibility is a massive win for this organization.

And now we have Nurkic. Physical. Involved. Walks with an attitude and plays with a chip on his shoulder. Is he less talented than Ayton? You betcha. But his basketball IQ is higher, his motor is more revved up, and he gives a shit.

You then hear the rumors and reports out of Portland. He’s averaging a career-low in points despite his second-highest minute totals. Jason Quick of The Athletic said that Ayton’s first few months in Rip City “were defined by tardiness and tantrums,” and that, like Hassan Whiteside before him, his stats were nice but had “little to no impact on a game.”

Ayton himself said, “I got nothing to prove in this league. I’m a max player, and I’ll continue to be a max player.”

Yeah, Phoenix won their side of the trade.