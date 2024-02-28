Suns Reacts Survey: The fifth starter conundrum for the Phoenix Suns

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Phoenix Suns have an interesting little dilemma on their hands. Recent injuries to Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon have opened the door for a conversation that we had throughout last summer. After all of the chips fell onto the poker table, we began analyzing the pot. In looking at it from numerous angles, the question we kept asking was simple: “Who should the fifth starter be for the Phoenix Suns?”

When healthy, you know that Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic will be in the starting lineup. There’s no question about that.

Grayson Allen has proven to be an ideal fit next to that starting four. Were many argued that Josh Okogie should be thereto add a defensive presence, his lack of offense has been, well, offensive. He’s not operated well next to that group because he has been relied upon to knockdown shots. With the gravity that the starting four brings, you need a fifth starter who can hit an open shot. Grayson Allen is able to do that, leading the league in three-point shooting as a result.

Many are wondering why Allen has had a renaissance in Phoenix. That is the “why”. The way that the Phoenix offense is structured, he sees numerous shots and, given his ability, is he able to knock them down.

But Royce O’Neale has entered the chat.

He got the starting nod this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers and scored 20 points while grabbing 10 rebounds in the game.

It might be just one start for Phoenix, but it does raise an eyebrow. He has the defensive tenacity that JO possesses combined with the ability to actually hit a three-pointer.

Then there’s Eric Gordon. The guy primarily only performs well if he is starting. When you look at his splits, it is puzzling how somebody who once was a Sixth Man of the Year can be so ineffective when he’s coming off the bench.

Gordon the Starter: 24 GP, 33.1 MP, 15.4 PPG, 51.1 FG%, 45.1 3PT%

Gordon the Reserve: 25 GP, 26.7 MP, 9.6 PPG, 39.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT%

So do you put him in the starting rotation to maximize his overall production? A conundrum indeed.

That is the subject of this weeks Suns Reacts Survey. Moving forward, with the assumption that this is a healthy roster, who would you prefer fulfill that fifth starter spot? Do you continue to go with the guy who has performed well the entire season in Grayson Allen? Do you add a spice of defense by putting Rolls Royce in? Or do you keep Gordon in because it’s the best way to get some offensive production from him? Or does it even matter? Is it all about the closing five, not the starting five?

Vote in the poll and let us know your thoughts below!

