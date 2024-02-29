Inside the Suns - Topics: Top rotation players, Bol Bol, the Suns’ final open roster spot

Welcome to ‘Inside the Suns’, your weekly deep down analysis of the current Phoenix Suns team.

Each week the Fantable - a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Phoenix Suns’ latest issues and news.

Fantable Questions of the Week

Q1 - If everyone is healthy, who are your players in a 9-man rotation?

GuarGuar: If everyone is healthy here is my 9 man:

Starters: Booker, Beal, Allen, KD, Nurkic

Bench: Gordon, Royce, Bol, Thad

This is our best group in my opinion. I feel comfortable with all of these guys getting important minutes.

OldAz: Starters are the ones we have seen all along: Book, Beal, KD, Nurk, Allen.

Reserves (6-8): O’Neale, Gordon, Bol.

Reserve #9 is entirely matchup dependent: Okogie, Eubanks, or Young

I know a lot of people want to flop O’Neale for Allen with the starters, but I would go offense to start the games and try to score 50 in the first quarter. I also wouldn’t declare a clear 9th rotation player because there is no need to and no one has truly earned it. Depending on the matchup they may need the extra on point defender/energy of Okogie or the size of Eubanks or the rebounding of Young. No reason to firm it up beyond 8. However, if I have to choose 1 in the spirit of the question I go with one of the centers.

Rod: For now I’d stick with the current ‘healthy’ starting lineup of Beal, Booker, Allen, Durant and Nurkic. It might make more sense to start O’Neale over Allen at times but I’m not sold on making that change yet. For the subs I’m picking O’Neale, Gordon, Bol and Eubanks. Thad Young could eventually replace Eubanks in my 9-man rotation but he’s still too new to the team to put him in that spot right away. And of course I hope Vogel will be flexible enough to at least consider varying his rotations - and even his starters - depending on the opponent.

Q2 - The Suns still have one open roster spot. Why do you think they have not yet filled it?

GuarGuar: I’m confused as well why we haven’t filled out that spot yet. I thought they were just waiting for the buyout market but that time frames seems to have passed. Maybe they are waiting to get a large enough sample size with this group to see if there’s any depth concerns. Waiting to sign that last spot in case an injury occurs so we know what position to add depth to is all I can come up with.

OldAz: For one, no one worth paying is available. Why take up a roster spot for someone to sit on the bench? I believe the team will play up until the last few games of the season and then determine which they need more: the ball handling of Lee or the size of Azubuike, and they will convert one of those 2 right before the playoffs.

Recently, Lee has been getting some run and playing well, but when Beal and Gordon are healthy he will be buried way too deep on the bench to have any value. Azubuike on the other hand, has size that both Eubanks and Young are lacking and may be needed in certain playoff matchups.

In the end I think the Suns will realize size is the greater need and will convert his contract before the end of the regular season. I may be wrong, but I believe after March 1st, the existing 2 way players already with the team are the only ones that can be signed to the regular roster and be playoff eligible.

Rod: I’ve noticed that Saben Lee has been getting more minutes lately which makes me wonder if he isn’t getting the chance to make his case for having his two-way contract converted and take that last spot. Otherwise I think the Suns are just taking their time because there isn’t anyone out there that they think is a “must have” addition to the team. Technically they don’t have to add anyone until the last day of the regular season for them to be playoff eligible (as long as that player was waived by his previous team before March 1) so there’s no big rush to fill that open spot yet.

Q3 - The most that the Suns will be able to offer Bol Bol in the offseason is $3.1 mil. How likely do you think it is that he stays with Phoenix?

GuarGuar: I think there’s a good chance he stays given that it’s this environment where he’s finally become a productive NBA player. Money talks I know but I don’t think anyone is going to offer something crazy at him. The 3 million might be enough to retain him. He’s been a great fit and his development has been awesome to watch. Rooting for him to continue this great play!

OldAz: No one can really answer this except Bol himself. He will certainly get offers for more if he continues to play well, especially if he becomes as integral as Brown was for the Nuggets last season. However, he will need to decide how much money (and years) would be worth trading his long term growth, career prospects, and desire to win.

His skill is undeniable, but his effectiveness this year has been connected to him reigning in his tendency to try and do too much. You see on the court when his instinct would have him drive through traffic but he resets the offense instead and has been consistently making the smart play this year. If he takes bigger money elsewhere, there is a very real chance that he reverts back to the player in Orlando who put up big numbers for half a season and then played himself out of the rotation.

I believe it will be up to Bol to accept a little less for another year (or two) and trade those for more mentoring under KD and explore how high his ceiling actually is. There have only been a few other string bean super tall players like Bol. Most other players over 7’2” have had more weight, but are not nearly as skilled. KD is a great mentor for him as another tall, skinny player who has made the most of those skills over a long career. Then again, if someone offers him multiple (guaranteed) years at $6M or more that would be hard to pass up.

Rod: $3.1 mil doesn’t sound like a lot compared to what other could offer him but their offers will depend greatly on just how well he plays the rest of this season. Although he’s been playing very well lately off the bench, that’s not going to convince many that he’s worth throwing a really big contract at. Not yet anyway. But many other teams could offer him at least twice as much as the Suns which certainly could lure him away.

I believe though that one of the factors in whether he stays or goes will be how much he wants to continue learning from KD. Add to that the fact that after one more year with the Suns they would have his early Bird rights and be able to offer him another new contract starting at around $10-11 mil and I’d say that the Suns have a fairly good chance of retaining him. One other new rule that might help is that teams will now permitted to begin negotiating with their own free agents one day after the NBA Finals conclude. Other teams will still have to wait until July 1 to make their pitch to Bol.

But if he plays out of him mind good for the rest of the season... all bets are off as someone will likely make him an offer that would be very hard to turn down.

As always, many thanks to our Fantable members for all their extra effort this week!

Last Week’s poll results

Last week’s question was, “What type of player should the Suns fill their last roster spot with?”

60% - A point guard.

11% - Another wing.

29% - A big PF or center.

A total of 236 votes were cast.

Suns Trivia

Bol Bol’s double-double against Houston on Feb. 23 was the seventh of his career and his first as a Sun. Bol also became just the third player in franchise history with 25+ points and 14+ rebounds off the bench in a game. The last Suns player to do so was Markieff Morris on Jan. 26, 2014 in a 99-90 win vs Cleveland and the first to do so was Neal Walk way back on Dec. 30, 1972 in a 107-104 win vs Portland.

