SBN Reacts: Suns fifth starter? Survey says it should still be Grayson Allen

The Phoenix Suns have options. That is a good thing. Their team, with the addition of Royce O’Neale, has permitted head coach Frank Vogel an opportunity to mix and match his lineups to either complement each other or adjust to what the opposition is doing. There are thought processes that align with both. Are you imposing your will or adjusting to what is being imposed?

Regardless, the fact remains that James Jones has given Vogel the tools, and with 24 games left in the season, it is on the head coach to pull the right levers, find the right combinations, and use them to win basketball games effectively.

One of those levers must face? Who to start. When healthy, we all know who is in the starting lineup. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Jusuf Nurkic will always get the starting nod (although I’ve made the case that post-injury Beal should be coming off the bench to get his sea legs under him). It is the fifth spot that, with the addition of Royce O’Neale and Eric Gordon’s ability only to be productive when starting, complicates things.

Grayson Allen has held down the fifth spot for the majority of the season. He has played in 52 games for Phoenix this year and started every one of them. In doing so he has set a career-high in minutes played (33.1), points (13.0), assists (3.2), rebounds (4.0), blocks (0.7), field goal percentage (50.8%), and three-point percentage (48.6%). That final number leads the NBA.

His defensive rating, however, is a career-low 115.7, the second worst on the team. He ends up guarding the primary ball handler on 92% of possession, per B-Ball Index, which doesn’t help his defensive effectiveness.

Did you know that, per @The_BBall_Index, Grayson Allen defends the primary ballhandler 92% of the time?



Now you do. pic.twitter.com/qpp6wnBdCL — John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 29, 2024

In his short stint with the Phoenix Suns — 6 games — Royce O’Neale has a defensive rating of 100.9. The career 38.1% three-point shooter has made 40% of his attempts with the Suns. He has given the Suns a boost on both ends of the floor, posting a nice +12.3 net rating.

Vogel himself said yesterday, “I think he’s a great option in the starting lineup. We got a lot of different ways we can go.”

So who do Suns fans think should be the fifth starter? Do you stick with what has worked to this point of the season? Does the new kid on the block deserve a shot with the starting five? Or do you go with Eric Gordon, who has a drastic shift in production when he starts versus when he sits?

The community is sticking with GA.

The community believes that Allen is the right pick moving forward. I must say, I agree.

Allen has brought the perfect compliment to the starting five. They create the space for him and he knocks them down. The defense he plays with might not be at the same intensity that Royce possesses, but having that wrinkle coming off the bench is a nice change of pace.

Go with the guy that got you to this point.

I am sure that we will see Frank Vogel experiment with lineups in these final 24 games. I am sure we will see some Rolls Royce out there with the Core Four. In the final weeks of the season, Phoenix will face some tough opponents. They might need to have him out there. It’

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.