Suns Injury Update: Bradley Beal remains out

The Phoenix Suns excel when they are healthy. This is true for any team. This is not breaking news. I didn’t just rock your world. Something else that hasn’t shocked nor awed is the fact that Bradley Beal has been injury-prone since joining the Suns. Why? Because he came from the Washington Wizards with a reputation for being someone who gets nicks and bruises, strains and sprains.

Prior to joining the Suns, Beal averaged 40 games played over the past three seasons in D.C. That is missing more than you play each year. The 30-year-old has missed 28 of the Suns’ 58 games since arriving in the Valley. That puts him on pace to play in 39.6 games this season.

Right on target.

Beal strained his hamstring while converting a jump shot against the Sacramento Kings on February 13. It didn't appear to be anything serious when it occurred. Brad converted the shot, grimaced in pain, and played a couple more possessions. We had no idea that when it occurred, it would sideline him for over two weeks. One of those weeks was the All-Star Break, a time to truly relax without travel to heal.

Since the break came and went, Beal continued to be sidelined. DNP’s against the Mavericks, Rockets, and Lakers.

Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (groin) OUT. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 1, 2024

And now, with three days off since their last game, Beal will once again miss time as the Suns play the Houston Rockets tonight.

You want Beal healthy for the postseason. You need him healthy. He’s hurt, however, and there isn’t much you can do about it. Whining and moaning that your $46.7 million guard is out doesn’t change the fact that playing him when hurt isn’t the answer.

He needs to heal. And then you hope he can stay healthy during the postseason. What is unfortunate about the injury is it hurts more than his hammy. It hurts team continuity. It hurts identity. It hurts the Suns in the standings and the position they will be in once he returns for the playoffs.

Here I am now, whining and moaning. I guess all I can say is: Get well soon Brad.