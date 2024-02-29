Game Preview: Suns host Rockets seeking revenge

Who: Phoenix Suns (34-24) vs. Houston Rockets (25-33)

When: Thursday, February 29, – at 7:00 p.m. AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Houston Rockets in a rematch of last Friday night’s upset loss. The team likely still holds a sour taste in their mouth after dropping a very winnable game in Houston by a score of 114-110.

The teams will meet for the third time this season, split at 1-1 a piece currently. The teams will play each other three times in nine days, so they will be extremely familiar with each other by the time this stretch ends.

Phoenix is 6-4 in their last 10 games while Houston sits at an uninspiring 2-8 in their last 10, with one of those wins coming against this Suns team.

The Suns have had three full days off between games, with their last contest featuring a convincing win over their rival Los Angeles Lakers.

Vogel Update

"Both participated in the non-contact stuff and we'll see how they respond."



Frank Vogel on Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (groin) are questionable for Thursday's game vs. #Rockets.



Said Jusuf Nurkic's ankle is sore but the 7-footer should be good for Thursday. #Suns https://t.co/88mHkZPn44 pic.twitter.com/1MFxHkt8Ab — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 28, 2024

Injury Report

Phoenix

Eric Gordon: QUESTIONABLE (groin)

Bradley Beal: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Damion Lee: out (knee).

Houston

Tari Eason: OUT (leg)

Steven Adams: OUT (knee).

#Suns injury report vs. #Rockets



Jusuf Nurkić (right ankle sprain) PROBABLE.



Bradley Beal (left hamstring injury management) and Eric Gordon (left groin soreness) QUESTIONABLE.



Damion Lee (knee) OUT. https://t.co/yZmCG1vLA1 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 29, 2024

What to Watch For

Road Struggles

The Rockets enter tonight’s game with a dismal 5-23 road record, one of the worst in the association. Houston can get comfortable since their next meeting will be in Phoenix on Saturday against this same Suns squad.

Phoenix needs to play like the veteran team they are and put Houston in a hole early. Allowing young teams filled with energy to hang around in games they “get up” for can be a critical mistake.

Contesting the three-point line against a team that likes to launch them will be vital.

Bury them early and don’t look back.

Nurkic vs. Sengun

The battle of the bigs seems to be a theme in keys to watch for this season. Nurkic was unavailable in their meeting on Friday, and the Suns had to trot out Drew Eubanks for 25 minutes and give heavy minutes to Thad and Bol to fill that gap.

Nurkic said: “Didn’t play a lot of fourth quarters these past couple weeks. I said, Frank, I’m gonna keep it simple. I’m not going to give you a reason to sub me out.”

In the first meeting between the teams this season, Nurkic was limited to just 14 minutes played against Houston. He did pull down 10 rebounds in those 14 minutes, but Sengun got the better of him posting 24 points in the Rockets’ 129-113 loss to Phoenix.

Bol Time?

I’m all in on Bol Bol at this point. After his monster performance against Houston (in a loss) last week, I’m excited to see him back in action against a team he has confidence facing.

He had an impressive 25-point 14-rebound game against Houston and did all he could to keep the Suns in the game. His emergence has been a pleasant surprise for some, but the Suns showing belief and trust in him has helped make his impact more consistent.

It’s Bol Bol season in the Valley, folks. Here’s to another 20+ minute outing from the 7’3” unicorn.

Superstar duo Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will need to bring their A-game to the table if Bradley Beal is unable to go yet again.

Prediction

Suns take care of business in a convincing fashion 125-111. Devin Booker goes nuclear, because why not?

Time to start a new streak in the desert.