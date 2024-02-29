Game Recap: Suns survive poor second half showing, beat Rockets 110-105

The Phoenix Suns, after three nights off, continued their homestand with a game against the Houston Rockets. Looking to defend last week’s loss, the Suns defeated the Rockets

Three days off for the Phoenix Suns is a long time. In that time, Bradley Beal had an opportunity to heal his hamstring. Unfortunately, he would miss yet another game with the injury. Eric Gordon and Nassir Little joined him on the injured list. Royce O’Neale would get the nod to start in his absence.

Devin Booker scored 35 points, 20 of which came in an electric first quarter. Durant added 22 points on an off-shooting night.

The Suns shot 48.9% in the first half and 43.5% from three. The second half was a different story. Sloppy and discombobulated, the team shot 31% in the second half and 21.4% from deep. Phoenix went 25-of-37 from the line (67.8%).

Jalen Green ended with 34 points and Alpren Sengun had 8 points. He fouled out and then was hit with double techs for arguing the call. Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 5 assists.

The win moves the Suns to 35-24 on the season and keeps them slotted as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. It is the ninth consecutive win at home for Phoenix.

Game Flow

First Half

The first few minutes of the game were a mano-y-mano battle between Devin Booker — whose newest Book 1 dropped today and sold out rather quickly — and speedster Jalen Green. While they weren’t guarding each other, they took turns scoring. Booker had 9 of the Suns’ first 26 while Green had 8 of the Rockets' first 12.

Devin Booker's in his running hook bag tonight. 5 minutes in, he's got 9 of the Suns' first 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 1, 2024

First off the bench for Frank Vogel was Bol Bol. You may recall he went for 25 points and 14 rebounds against the Rockets just a week ago. It didn’t take long for Bol to make an impact, converting a transition layup over the outstretched arm of Alpren Sengun.

Booker continued his white-hot shooting as he knocked down shot after shot. Jumpers, left-handed runners, and the three-ball; everything was working for Book who went 8-of-10 in the quarter. He led all scorers with 20 points in the first, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Phoenix put together a 16-0 run in the first behind Booker’s explosion. The Rockets scored with 7:59 left in the quarter and didn’t score again until Jabari Smith, Jr. hit a free throw with 43.3 seconds left. The Suns were up 33-17 after the one.

Devin Booker 20, Houston 17 after Q1. — John Voita (@DarthVoita) March 1, 2024

20 for Book in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/XjvRZOhwdr — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 1, 2024

Phoenix has had a challenge putting solid halves together. When an offensive explosion occurs in the first, they’ve been unable to step on the opponent's throat. The same was true on Thursday night as they permitted the Rockets to score 36 points in the second quarter.

Bol Bol was assessed his second foul to open the second and a Suns’ turnover resulted in a fastbreak bucket for the Rockets as they opened the period quickly. Kevin Durant answered for Phoenix, however, scoring 5 quick points and assisting Drew Eubanks for a high-percentage dunk.

Jalen Green was feeling it in the first half, conducting himself as a one-man show. He hit 5 of his first 6 three-pointers. He had 21 of their 36 points. His speed led to an impressive dunk off a Durant turnover.

JG taking it to the ! pic.twitter.com/2f51Ii2OLD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 1, 2024

Royce O’Neale had a rough start shooting, missing his first five shots and four three-pointers. However, his effectiveness on the defensive end was felt as he clogged passing lanes and challenged Rocket shooters with his closeouts. Nice to see some effort on that end of the court.

A 7-0 Houston run closed the gap to a 10-point lead for Phoenix midway through the quarter as players not named “Green” began to contribute. Fred VanVleet and Cam Whitmore came to life.

Devin Booker ended the half with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Durant had 10 on 3-of-9, and Jalen Green had 21 points on 7-of-14. Rolls Royce was 1-of-8 from the field but had 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

At the half, the Suns carried an 11-point lead, 64-53.

Second Half

The Suns opened the third on an 11-4 run to establish some order, doing so on the interior as Sengun picked up his fourth foul. Houston came out of the half playing ultra-aggressive and physical. And they were getting called for it.

The Suns were shooting free throws with 5:05 left in the third after Dillon Brook's first foul. Phoenix responded with physicality themselves and the Rockets were shooting free throws with 4:58 left. That was third on both sides of the ball. Fouls and turnovers.

Suns getting a little sloppy here in the third. They had extended their lead for a bit there but the turnovers are giving Houston a window — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 1, 2024

Both teams scored 22 points in the third. The teams combined for 2-of-18 shooting from deep, 11 fouls, 9 turnovers, and 35.7% shooting. Phoenix had 6 of those turnovers, but it only led to 4 Rocket points.

Suns up 86-75 after three.

It took the Suns until the 9:33 mark to score in the fourth. Tell me if you’ve read that book before. Thankfully it was the Rockets, so they only allowed 4 points while they were cold to open the period.

Things got spicy with 6:41 left as, after Devin Booker hit a three-pointer, he and Cam Whitmore started to get into. Booker appeared to be talking some trash and the rookie didn’t take too kindly to it. A shoving match ensued. Booker was assessed a personal foul and both Book and Whitmore received technicals.

Booker hits a pull up 3 and then Whitmore and Booker get it pic.twitter.com/tIGPomFbLI — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 1, 2024

On the next possession, Nurkic blocked Whitemore. Twice. He then locked him up for a jump ball. After winning the jump, Nurk battled for an offensive rebound and earned a trip to the line on an and-1. Like most Suns tonight, he missed the free throw. One reason the Rockets were in the game was, at that point, 15-of-23 shooting from the line (65.2%). Houston was 21-of-23 (91.3%).

Alpren Sengun was hit with his sixth foul, which he didn’t take too kindly to. He was assessed two technical fouls after fouling out. A foul out and an ejection?

Sengun yells at the ref and gets tossed pic.twitter.com/K32rr2Omju — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 1, 2024

Houston started a hack-a-Nurkic strategy as he was having a rough night at the line. Former Sun Jock Landale, who started playoff games for Phoenix a season ago, was now out there to hack Nurk. And it was working. Nurkic missed two consecutive free throws before deciding to stop the tactic himself: he committed his sixth foul. He ended the night with 16 points and 13 rebounds. And 8-of-16 from the line.

Houston cut the Suns’ lead to 6 points with 2:22 left. The Suns held on though, despite being outscored in the quarter, 30-24.

Up Next

The Suns play these same Rockets on Saturday night in downtown Phoenix. We shall see you then!