Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns @ Wizards Post Game Podcast

The long road trip ends with a game in D.C., with Brad Beal returning to where he played for 11 seasons.
- Click the Subscribe button.
- Click the bell to turn on notifications.
Watch right here!
Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here it is in audio form:
Powered by RedCircle
Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.
- Watch livestreams on the Suns JAM Session YouTube channel
- Link to podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3l0XsD7
- Link to podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3kSgP0P
- Link to podcast on Stitcher: https://bit.ly/3sfPXK3
- Link to podcast on Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/2VMMve9
If you use one of those platforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.
#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily
Loading comments...