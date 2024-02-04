Suns vs Wizards Final Score: Bradley Beal’s 43 leads Phoenix to an easy 140-112 win in his return to DC

Bradley Beal’s strong performance led the Phoenix Suns to a 140-112 victory over his old team, the Washington Wizards. Phoenix is now 29-21 on the year.

The former Wizard’s 43 points was a season-high for the three-time All-Star. Jusuf Nurkić had a stellar game with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists, and Kevin Durant chipped in 18.

Postgame, Beal showed love to the Washington community, who passionately cheered him when he exited the game for the final time.

“Just makes you feel appreciated, missed and it’s definitely uplifting,” Beal said. “Encourages me to continue to be who I am, be humble, continue to give back to the community, continue to be impactful as best I can.”

Along with the strong performance from Beal, the Suns officially ended the road trip 4-3. The Suns currently have the best continuity that they have had all year and the offense is scoring at a high rate.

Game Flow

First Half

Fittingly, Phoenix won the tip, and Beal started with the ball, for which he received a flurry of cheers. The Suns got off to a fast start, forcing Wizards Coach Brian Keefe to call a timeout less than two minutes into the game with the Suns up 11-2. It took the Suns less than eight minutes of game time to get to 30 points. Beal was continuously receiving cheers from the people in attendance. Kevin Durant was also repeatedly receiving cheers from the DC crowd, Durant was born in the Nation’s Capital.

After one, the Suns were up 42-28 on the Wizards. Beal had 14, and Devin Booker had 12 in the quarter.

Bradley Beal continued to score at a high rate in the second. Less than four minutes into the quarter, he had 22 points.

The Suns’ offense continued to dominate against the league’s third-worst defense based on defensive ratings. The ball was moving fast and efficiently, and shots were going down. A Josh Okogie basket put the Suns at 70 points with more than three minutes left in the half.

At the half, the Valley was up 79-58. The team’s 79 points were the second most points the team has scored in a half the entire year. Beal had 26 Nurkić had 15, Durant had 13.

Second Half

Bradley Beal scored the Suns’ first seven points of the third quarter for the Suns. The Suns hit 100 points after a Kevin Durant slam with 4:43 left in the third. The Valley lead stayed large and unfettered. After a quick break, Bradley Beal re-entered the game, where he got his point total up to 41, a season-high.

The Suns were up 116-86 after three. The 116 points were the most the Suns have scored through three quarters this season.

Beal exited the game early in the fourth for the final time. He ended the game with 43 points, the most he’s scored since May 8, 2021.

The Suns reserves got an opportunity to play a big chunk of the fourth quarter with the game out of reach for the Wizards, where they helped finalize a 140 to 112 Suns win.

Phoenix is now 29-21 on the year, the Wizards dropped to 9-40.

Next Up

The Valley will play their first home game since January 22, where they will play the Bucks in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. Phoenix ends their seven-game road trip 4-3, with multiple victories against playoff teams.