Ranking the Suns’ seven recent 40-point games by “cool” factor

The Phoenix Suns are hitting their stride offensively right now with most of the squad healthy and shooting well.

Over the last 10 games, the team is 7-3 and has the best offense in the league. Each of the three losses came during a seven-game road trip on the East Coast with two coming to playoff teams.

The Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal have combined to put forth 40-point performances in seven of the 10 games and are each dishing assists as well. Here’s how their averages look over that stretch:

Booker — 32.8 points (42.7% on 7.5 3PA), 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists (1.9 turnovers)

Durant — 26.2 points (43.8% on 6.4 3PA), 6.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists (2.3 turnovers)

Beal (playing the latter half of those games with a nasal fracture) — 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists (2.5 turnovers)

Booker leads the group with four of the 40-point games — including the highest scoring night with 62 in a loss to Indiana — while Durant has added two and Beal has added the most recent standout game in his return to his old Washington Wizards stomping grounds.

But how do the games rank based on coolness?

7. Devin Booker’s 44 in Orlando

Orlando loves to knock guys around, and Booker really took a beating in this game without much relief in the form of officiating (yes, he took 11 free throws, but it very easily could’ve been 20).

He still managed to hit on over 65% of his shots while only needing one 3 to cross the 40-point threshold.

6. Kevin Durant’s 40 over the Pacers

Durant reached his 40 points without ever taking a trip to the free throw line, something that has only happened 11 other times in NBA history.

5. Devin Booker’s 46 over Dallas

It’s always nice to put a smackdown on the Mavericks, and Booker put one on that we might never see again, outscoring Dallas by himself in a dominant third quarter that saw the Suns take a commanding lead over their rivals.

4. Devin Booker’s 52 over New Orleans

The game that sparked this run for Phoenix, Booker put another smackdown on another rival. This is also one of the three times during his own run of four 40-point outings in a six-game span that he tied his career high of six 3s.

3. Devin Booker’s 62 against Indiana

Although the Suns lost this game with a defense that couldn’t hold it together late, this is the game that might’ve sealed his All-Star candidacy as well as his Western Conference Player of the Month award.

In the 62-point outburst — his biggest since his 70-point game as a 20-year-old — Booker scored 29 points in the first quarter on just 14 shots, not only a career-high for any quarter but also the highest in any quarter by any Sun.

2. Kevin Durant’s 43 over the Bulls

I might be a little biased on this one since this was the first game I attended in years, but what a game it was.

The Suns came back from a 23-point deficit fueled by some Drew Eubanks vs. Andre Drummond shenanigans, and Durant fueled the offense the whole way through especially down the stretch.

Durant scored 17 of the Suns’ 32 in the fourth quarter, finishing with 43 and a double-clutch game-winner the night after his 40 against the Pacers.

1. Bradley Beal’s 43 in Washington

No one on the planet needed a big game more than Beal did. Coming into this matchup — a return to a city where he played for his first 11 years — the new Suns guard was just 3-for-24 from 3 since his nasal fracture against the Pacers.

Beal was still making an impact as a distributor, dishing out 7.0 assists per game in those four games, but the scoring was down to 13.5 points on 34.5% from the field and 12.5% from deep.

Luckily he knows just how to rise to the occasion, tallying 41 points through three quarters and finishing his return with 43 on just 21 shots.