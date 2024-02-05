New trade target names linked to the Phoenix Suns

With the trade deadline occurring this Thursday, things are beginning to heat up around the league. Buyers, sellers, rumors, and leaks. It’s a whirlwind week filled with all of the above. The Phoenix Suns are right in the middle of it all as they attempt to increase their chances of bringing a title to the Valley of the Sun for the first time in their 55-year history.

The Suns sit at 29-21 through 50 games, which puts them on pace to win 48 games. Per Basketball-Reference, the team has a 75.3% chance of making the playoffs. Their highest probable odds for seeding? A 26.9% chance of slotting into the 7th seed, which would mean that they are hosting a Play-In Tournament Game.

That is the “why”. Why the Suns are looking to improve their roster, even if on the fringes. The top-heavy build has them needing production from the non-starters, and up until this past week, they weren’t getting it. Therefore they are looking into options to acquire at the trade deadline to help push them over the proverbial hump.

We’ve talked about Royce O’Neale from the Brooklyn Nets, Jae-Sean Tate from the Houston Rockets, and Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets. Their being linked to the Suns fortifies the previous reports that Phoenix is interested in acquiring an athletic wing.

New names are surfacing in rumors which gives us more insight as to who and what Phoenix is looking for. HoopsHype is reporting that the Suns are interested in Dorian Finney-Smith, Isaac Okoro, and Andre Drummond.

Let’s look at each of the players and see if the fit is right...and if the money makes any sense.

Dorian Finney-Smith

6’7”, 220 lb.

2023-24: 42 GP, 28.8 MP, 9.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.4 APG, 41.2 FG%, 38.3 3PT%

Contract: $13.4 million ($14.4 million in 2024-25, Player Option for $15.4 million in 2025-26)

Finney-Smith certainly meets a need for the Suns. That “athletic wing” mold that they’re looking for is personified by DFS, as he is someone who plays with length and can knock down the three-ball. He’s started 31 of his 41 games in Brooklyn this season and you see him slotting into the Suns’ starting lineup with ease if called upon.

It makes sense as to why the Nets are shopping DFS. While he is a solid role player, his contract money and length are something they’d like to move on from at this point in their future. So why not cash in on his value now? That’s their game plan.

Per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, “The Nets have a two-year window where they can potentially add more star power to improve the team. Doing so could shift Bridges to a second or third offensive option, depending on who Brooklyn can acquire.”

While Phoenix’s name is being listed as an interested team, I do not see a path for acquisition. The money? Too much. The return the Suns can provide? Too little.

Isaac Okoro

6’6”, 225 lb.

2023-24: 38 GP, 26.3 MP, 8.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.9 APG, 49.2 FG%, 37.2 3PT%

Contract: $8.9 million (RFA next season, qualifying offer: $11.8 million)

Hmmm...I seem to remember mentioning the Cleveland Cavaliers’ wing player this past offseason as a trade target. I like his game and what he can bring, and seeing as he is a restricted free agent next season, the Cavs are on the clock with making a decision.

“In order to retain Okoro and keep the rest of their roster intact,” Scotto says, “the Cavaliers now have to consider their appetite for going into the tax for the 2024-25 season amid uncertainty surrounding Mitchell’s long-term future in Cleveland.”

Just like DFS, is there anything Phoenix can put together that is appealing enough to Cleveland? And is Okoro enough of a needle mover for Phoenix?

Andre Drummond

6’11”, 279 lb.

2023-24: 50 GP, 15.8 MP, 7.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 0.5 APG, 55.3 FG%

Contract: $3.3 million (UFA next season)

Hey, one that makes sense financially! Oh, and it meets the needs of the team, too? Please, go on.

The Suns need size on the interior and some rebounding from the second-team unit. Drew Eubanks has been serviceable, but Andre Drummond is a body that you can plant down low and know that you are getting the board.

Once you get past all of the Drummond history (he and Eubanks getting into earlier this season, Drummond clowning the Suns in the 2021 First Round as LeBron backed down Jae Crowder) this could be a nice addition for Phoenix. Chicago has become sellers, especially since the news that Zach LaVine is out for the season.

With Drummond being an unrestricted free agent next season, the asking price will not be too high either.

New names. New fits. New opportunities. We’ll see what happens. Stay tuned to Bright Side as we navigate Trade Deadline 2024!