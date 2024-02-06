The will be no Grayson Allen in the Three Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night

NBA All-Star Weekend is coming up, and following the announcement of the All-Star starters, we’re learning who will be participating in the different activities around the game. All-Star Saturday Night, which occurs on February 17, will feature the numerous contests that we’re used to seeing.

Information has slowly been leaking out as to who will be chucking up three-pointers in Indianapolis throughout the week. The first preview was the news that we’d get “Stephen vs. Sabrina,” as Stephen Curry and New York Liberty sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu would compete in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA Three-Point Challenge.

Then more players added their names to the list of those available to shoot it out.

Sources: Among the commitments for the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis:



Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee's Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, New York's Jalen Brunson and Utah's Lauri Markkanen. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2024

Shortly after, Donovan Mitchell added his name to the list of participants.

There is one noticeable name not on the list. It’s that of Phoenix Suns wing Grayson Allen. You know, the guy who is leading the league in three-point shooting? Yeah. That guy.

Once again, despite having one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, the Suns will not have representation. Grayson Allen is shooting 49.1% from deep this season. That is tops in the NBA. It’s just not good enough it appears to gain admission to the contest.

PHNX’s Gerald Bourguet confirmed that Allen will not be participating in the festivities after speaking with Grayson on Tuesday. It doesn’t seem to bother Allen, however.

Grayson Allen confirmed he won’t be in the 3-Point Contest despite leading the NBA in 3P%. Didn’t seem too torn up about it and said he didn’t push particularly hard for a spot since he already had vacation plans with his wife and can now take full advantage of the time off — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) February 6, 2024

It’s not the first time a Suns’ sharpshooter has been snubbed.

When the All-Star break hit last season, it was Suns’ guard Damion Lee who was shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc and was passed over. The previous season? Cameron Johnson was a deadeye from deep, sitting at 43% at the break. Both did not have a chance to participate in the contest.

Some may argue that the Three-Point Contest is the most exciting event during All-Star Weekend, over the Slam Dunk Contest, the Skills Challenge, and even the defense-less game itself. It is an easy measurable challenge that negates subjectivity and awards production.

Dwayne Wade won’t be critically grading you and dishing out a “9” on your form. You simply shoot and try to make the most. Yeah, they’ve thrown bonus balls and bonus racks into the mix to add a flare for strategy, but on the surface, it is the most straightforward contest during the festivities.

Devin Booker won the contest back in 2018, joining Quentin Richardson as the only two Suns to win the award.

Grayson Allen will not have an opportunity to become the third. No, he’ll be on vacation, enjoying time with his family instead of sinking three-balls in Indy. And you know what? Good for him. We all work so hard to earn those precious moments away from work with our family. That is what Grayson is doing, focusing on the moments that mean something more.

Enjoy the vacay, GA.