Suns Reacts Survey: Pondering what the Suns will do at the deadline

It’s trade deadline week in the NBA, and we are all patiently waiting to see who ends up where, how it helps their team, and what moves could ultimately affect who wins a championship this season. The Phoenix Suns are in the thick of it all, holding tightly to the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Their top-end talent can rival the best trios in the NBA. Simply look at their production when playing together.

The best lineup in the NBA right now?



Phoenix Suns Starters — Booker, Beal, Allen, Durant, & Nurkić.



As they reach significant minutes together, of lineups w/ 225+ MIN, none have a better NETRTG than PHX at +15.6 (O-131.8, D-116.1).



…and there’s still so much room to improve. pic.twitter.com/qQpFHuNSaA — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) February 5, 2024

They are now healthy and playing together, and with every game that goes by, they’re learning more about what makes them an effective basketball team. 10-3 in their last 13 games, the Suns are one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the moment.

But does it feel like that?

We watch this team night in and night out and we see the deficiencies they possess. We see the aimless fourth quarters and isolation-heavy approach. We see the lack of defensive rebounding when Nurkic is on the bench, the shyness of second-team unit players to pull the trigger, and the lack of cutting and movement.

The trade deadline is an opportunity to write some wrongs, fine-tune your roster, and get better for a postseason push. Phoenix, for all of the potential that they have, is 29-21 on the season. It has been a season of instability that is finally feeling stable.

We know that the Suns don’t have a plethora of assets at their disposal. We know that they are all in this season and next as Mat Ishbia attempts to win the first championship in franchise history. But is it enough?

That brings us to this week’s NBA Trade Deadline Edition of the SB Nation Reacts poll.

The first question is quite simple. Should the Suns make a trade? Is there something on the roster that needs improving? Do you think they are good as-is or should they try to shuffle the deck via the trade market?

The second one is a little bit more tricky and we’ll soon know the answer by midday on Thursday. Will the Suns make a trade? Will they utilize the limited assets at their disposal to improve the roster on the fringes? Do you believe this will happen, or will we all be playing the buyout market game in a matter of weeks?

Let us know when the polls below!