Price point set for the 2024 NBA Trade Market

The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away. The clock is ticking for many front offices around the league in their quest to improve their squads.

While there haven’t been any earth-shattering moves made yet, a few minor deals took place today to get the party started.

The Phoenix Suns (along with the rest of the league) are taking notes on the cost of acquiring and dealing rotation pieces. The Suns have been linked to several players over the past few weeks, but with their limited assets, it will be an uphill climb to cross the finish line.

Deal #1

The first move of the day came from the Detroit Pistons. Detroit acquired their guy Simone Fontecchio in a trade with the Utah Jazz. In exchange, Detroit sent out a second-round pick (32nd overall currently), Kevin Knox, and the draft rights to Gabriele Procida.

The Utah Jazz are trading Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a 2024 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro said the Suns were indeed interested in Fontecchio but Utah preferred the high-end 2nd round pick over Phoenix’s less desirable 2nd rounders.

Yes the Phoenix Suns did have some interest in Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio, who is going to Detroit. The Pistons just had more to offer. I do not believe Phoenix has interest in Utah's Kelly Olynyk. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 7, 2024

Deal #2

The second deal of the day came from the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies making another deal. Memphis landed Lamar Stevens and two future second-round picks in the trade.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading F/C Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

Tillman is a proven rotation piece who has playoff experience in Memphis and brings toughness to the interior for Boston. He will serve as an insurance policy to Porzingis and Horford. Not a steep price to pay for a playable big.

Deal #3

The third deal of the deadline came in with the Pistons sending Monte Morris to Minnesota. The long-rumored deal finally came to fruition for both sides.

Minnesota sent Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., and a second-round pick in exchange for the veteran point guard to shore up their bench unit.

Timberwolves are sending Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr. and one second-round pick to Detroit for Monte Morris, sources said. https://t.co/sb12v2N1gk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2024

Overall, these are reasonable price points to pay for rotation players who are cheap productive, and relatively young. It will be interesting to monitor the next few trades as dominos continue to fall in the trade market.

There are several candidates Phoenix has been linked to that should be right in this price range, so they’ll need to use their second-rounders wisely.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro stated: “The Phoenix Suns will not trade for a player unless it is someone who can be a part of their 8–9-man playoff rotation - would have to be a difference maker. They are not going to give away assets to have someone who is not going to play.”

