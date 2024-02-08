2024 Suns Trade Deadline News Tracker

We are less than 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline! It’s a day that, in the past, we have counted down to, wondering what moves Suns’ brass has in store for us. This year? Well, we don’t know exactly how the Suns will be operating, given their limited assets.

What we do know is that the trade deadline can come at you fast and furious, and if you’re not living on your phone, you might miss something. Information and moves (potentially) could be flying around like stealth bombers over the Super Bowl in Vegas. Quiet. Deadly. Unexpected. Majestic?

Therefore we’re putting everything related to what the Phoenix Suns do in one spot for you, updating as we go along. Will there be numerous moves? Will the Suns remain quiet? We’ll know in a matter of hours.

Continue to come back to Bright Side to see what the Suns have done and a brief synopsis of how it affects the roster. Any moves will be dissected in due time

But until then. This is your one-stop shop for the Suns trade deadline moves!