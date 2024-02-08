Reports: Suns acquire Royce O’Neale, David Roddy in three-team deal with Nets, Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns made a splash on deadline day, adding two wings with a chance to make the playoff rotation with Royce O’Neale coming from the Brooklyn Nets and David Roddy coming from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the deal, in which the Suns gave up four players, three second-round picks and swap rights on another pick. The move gives the Suns two open roster spots.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro first reported the names of the four players leaving Phoenix: Chimezie Metu, Jordan Goodwin, Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop.

As for the players coming back to Phoenix, O’Neale is a 6-foot-6 30-year-old with a 6-9 wingspan in his seventh season in the NBA with 44 playoff games under his belt. All but four of them came in his first five seasons as a member of the Utah Jazz. His playoff averages sound like 8.0 points (37.2% on 4.1 3PA), 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Last season, O’Neale played 37 games with Kevin Durant on the Nets, averaging 9.4 points (41.1% on 5.6 3PA), 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in those games.

He’s a role playing wing who can be a connective piece offensively and more than hold his own defensively. This season, he’s shooting 39.1% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and 42.3% when they’re open. He also has the best defensive rating on the team among players who have played at least 700 minutes; O’Neale has played 1,202.

Roddy is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound 22-year-old who likely won’t be as impactful come playoff time, but can help in the meantime and beyond.

He does offer slashing with more drives per game than anyone on his team aside from guards and Jaren Jackson Jr., which will be helpful on nights where one or two of the Big 3 is missing. Although Roddy isn’t a great shooter, he does offer a serviceable 36.8% on open catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.

Above all else, Roddy serves as a development piece under contract for two more years after this before hitting restricted free agency that the Suns didn’t really have before.

As a whole, this trade adds some clarity to the rotation as O’Neale puts the playoff rotation at seven or eight players you feel good about with buyout season still ahead of us.