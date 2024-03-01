Should the Suns kick the tires on Patty Mills?

It is buyout season in the NBA and your Phoenix Suns have an open roster spot. So, naturally, any time a vet becomes available, one must wonder whether he would be a fit for the Suns.

Enter Patty Mills, who, yesterday, was released (I know, not a buyout) by the Atlanta Hawks.

Now, I am aware that John Gambadoro has already come out and reaper’ed the idea of Mills joining the Suns…

… but we won’t let Gambo ruin our fun. Let’s still play the game anyway, shall we?

Would Patty Mills be a fit on the Phoenix Suns?

Who is Patty Mills?

Mills is a 6’2”, 180-pound point guard who is in his 15th season in the NBA. Born in Canberra, Australia, he matriculated at St. Mary’s College in Morgana, California. Mills spent only two years as a Gael before declaring for the NBA Draft (a rare move by a player from the West Coast Conference).

He was drafted 55th overall by the Portland Trailblazers but, despite being a late second-round pick, he’s made a nice career for himself in the league. Mills has been with four teams, spending the majority of his career (10 years) with the San Antonio Spurs. Over that decade, he played in 665 games 57 starts), averaging 9.4 PPG and 2.4 APG on 43%/39%/87% shooting splits.

Mills’ tenure with the Spurs ended after the 2020-21 season, and he spent the two following years with the Brooklyn Nets before playing 19 games with the Hawks this season (and was actually traded to the Houston Rockets and then to the Oklahoma City Thunder before finally landing in Atlanta).

The last - and perhaps most - productive season Mills had, however, came in the 2021-22 season with the Nets, when he started a career-high 48 games, averaging 11.4 PPG and 2.3 APG while shooting 40% from three.

Over the last two seasons, Mills has seen his playing time drop drastically, playing just 14.2 MPG over 40 games last season and only 10.6 MPG in 19 games this season, but his three-point acumen remains.

Positives that Mills Could Bring to the Suns

The most obvious thing is his three-point shooting. That has been Mills’ calling card throughout his career and, at the age of 35, is something his game necessarily has to rely on even more. While the attempts have fallen off the last couple of seasons, the percentages have not. So, Mills clearly still has the ability to hit the three consistently and it certainly wouldn’t hurt the Suns to add another guy with that ability.

Picking up Mills would also add another ball handler. Many fans have been clamoring for the Suns to add a “true” point guard to the roster, and here’s their chance. Granted, he’s not exactly an assist machine, boasting a career average of 2.2 APG (and just a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio).

He’s an Aussie. That’s a positive.

Reasons the Suns Should Stay Away

Mills was just waived by the Atlanta Hawks, a team that currently holds the 10-seed in the East and just lost Trae Young for at least the next month. That team needs a point and still decided to let him go. Of course, there is something to the idea that the loss of Young makes a team already hanging onto the bottom spot in the play-in round a lost cause, so why not let Mills go see if he can latch on with a contender?

But let’s not forget that he was not just getting spot minutes throughout the season, but making spot appearances. If Mills couldn’t contribute to a team that is scratching and clawing for a play-in spot, how much can he really bring to this team?

Mills is not particularly athletic, nor is he much of a defender. At 35, he is certainly not going to regain the limited athleticism he had as a younger player, which is just going to magnify his defensive deficiencies. One would have to imagine that could be a reason why he has seen his minutes fall so significantly in the last couple of seasons.

So… Should the Suns Add Patty Mills?

I started this article thinking my answer to this question would be a resounding “yes.” Well, I definitely talked myself out of that.

Can Patty Mills still shoot the ball? Sure. But the possible negatives make me hesitate. And when you consider him against Saben Lee - who he would presumably be competing with for minutes - is he that much of an upgrade, if he is one at all?

I say no.

Patty Mills is, to be blunt, an undersized shooting guard masquerading as a point guard. I’m more than happy for the Suns to sit and see who else may come available.