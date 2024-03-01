Suns vs Rockets Takeaways: A hot Suns start provides just enough late separation for the win

The Phoenix Suns picked back up last night, winning their second straight game in a 110-105 victory against the Houston Rockets. There was plenty of extra-curricular activity in the most competitive parts of this one, but the cooler heads would prevail.

Phoenix would see their 11-point cushion at the half dragged completely into the mud in the second half, but would surface in the winning column in the end by sustaining focus this time.

Here are a few of my quick-hitting takeaways from this one.

1.) Shades of Deja Vu

Not unlike their matchup from last week, the Suns got out to a tone-setting start. They’d win the race to the first timeout, then come out continuing to dictate terms. They’d establish a 15-point cushion behind a hot Devi Booker start. Unlike last time, they’d sustain a solid percentage of that cushion, heading into the half up 11, 64-53.

Phoenix would dominate the advanced metrics early, indicative of what we saw in the first half. A first-half offensive rating of 116.4 (102.4 in the halfcourt), and a defensive rating of 98.1 (83.7 in the halfcourt). High-level marks that aligned well with the eye test.

The second half, however, became a mud fight. Both teams would shoot 31% from the field, and register double-digit foul totals.

The Suns would turn it over 14 times, indicative of the upped pressure from Houston, both in extending it but also the volume of double teams, and a lack of decisiveness from the Suns in their offensive process.

Sub-optimal spacing and cadence to play in initiating, especially late, hamstrung their attack and left them with out-of-rhythm, late-clock, lower-quality shots on goal — on repeat.

The second half was played much more on the terms of the Rockets, but their somewhat youthful mistakes would make for a hurdle in addition to the struggles they saw in putting the ball in the hoop.

Getting back was as important as the initial letdown from last week, and the approach to this one aligned with this method of thought.

2.) “Modest” Booker is best for this rendition.

It was a 20-point outburst from Devin Booker that spearheaded the attack in this one.

Sure, this' one way to close a 20-point Q1 showing



Went 4-for-6 from 2, 4-for-4 from 3 pic.twitter.com/2tyymMqnoh — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 1, 2024

The shot-making display he put on early in this one was wildly impressive; a welcomed addition to the plot that was non-existent in the meeting from last week. It ultimately helped to make a difference in the game.

In 19 games this season where Booker has scored 30+, the Suns are 12-7. Zoom in slightly more, and in the 13 games (the lion's share of the aforementioned 19-game set) where he’s scored in the 30-39 point margin, the Suns are 10-3 — the sweet spot.

That 77.0 win percentage, equated to a season-long scale, is the equivalent of the second best in the NBA — a north of 60-win pace.

That proverbial sweet spot I mentioned is important in the general shot distribution dynamic for the Suns, they don’t need supernova Booker (or Durant, or Beal) on most nights unless there’s significant injury adversity (two of the Big Three missing) or severely cold shooting that demands a spark.

Finding the balance in harmony regarding the scoring output needed from each of those entities, then adding the potential pyrotechnics as we saw from the O’Neale/Allen(Gordon (though he was OUT) realm on Sunday — given the shot quality they’ll see often — is where the balance strikes best

Also, taking the inevitable extra attention, and trusting the pass even 1-beat quicker, will net plenty of rotation-killing cadence that out-paces the defenses.

Case in point here:

Rockets go switch & hit vs 77 from the Suns



Look at the pumpfake, how he moves the defense on the second side with his eyes, then the laser he rips on the overhead skip, to Saben Lee



Creates a long closeout for Lee to attack baseline — O'Neale quick processing & passing values pic.twitter.com/0j6Uj1HQxH — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 1, 2024

Or even more so, here:

Suns short the PnR here



Great spacing + Booker getting off it quickly, with Durant screening (!) in the empty corner nets O'Neale opportunity to connect



Defensive dominos fall right into a Durant to Nurkic assist — ball movement is faster than Houston's rotations pic.twitter.com/4eVNwc0iVF — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 1, 2024

As well as here:

Nurkić now with a well-timed angle flip with VanVleet directional at the POA



Then times the release into the roll very well, & plays the short-roll with precision in timing & accuracy



Boomerang between O'Neale & Durant burns the x-out from Houston — all with great tempo pic.twitter.com/5dGBQvi9rS — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 1, 2024

Gauging that down the gauntlet of a final third of the season stretch ahead will be important.

3.) Pace is good? Pace is good!

Per Cleaning the Glass, this was the second least amount of time — percentage-wise — that the Suns spent in the halfcourt this season. The Suns spent just 73.1% of their possessions in the halfcourt, which ranks in the 92nd percentile. Now, a lot of the flow generated can be attributed to the compilation of misses from the Houston Rockets, who the Suns held to 35.4% on 48 attempts in the first half.

However, the Rockets weren’t clinking wide-open attempts the entire time. The Suns were doing a solid job with their 1-through-4 switching. Nurkić worked to get to his spots defensively, relative to who was handling the ball, and Sengun was again held to frigid shooting numbers, on low volume.

Nurkić was — to a lesser degree than Sunday vs. Davis and the Lakers — dictating with timely physicality to own the paint in stretches, as well as initiating a bit more offense, allowing for more balance and unpredictability to their attack.

Finding ways to lessen the volume at which they often pit themselves against a set defense in the halfcourt — at the 5th worst in regards to the percentage of time going against a set defense this season — allows them to play in the open floor and flow, at worst, flow into action if not get a traditional transition look.

The tempo felt a lot better both in stretches of this one, as well as vs the Lakers on Sunday, with a lot in relation to multiple initiators of offense.

More Nurkic, also Allen, O’Neale, and Lee, in addition to Booker and Durant.

I've emphasized the Suns having a ton more usage they can get out of Nurkic almost all season



The last game & a half were seeing it more + the positive results



Complexity in their simplicity. Simple Nurkic handoff for Durant in the empty corner — gotta be up & can't go under pic.twitter.com/ckH59def40 — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 1, 2024

The diversity in initiating breaks the sometimes mundane and predictable actions they get into, while also giving a defense different off-ball dynamics and decision-making in their process to toggle through.

Their high-volume nature in the halfcourt, in theory, should best equip them for the challenges to come, come postseason play. However, it is fruitful for them to consistently find the lineups and pockets in games where they can up that play and relieve themselves of the pressure they will see increasingly.

In a series-style formatting, the Suns will host these Houston Rockets again, on Saturday. Phoenix is presently up 2-1 in the season series.