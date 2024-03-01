Bradley Beal needs to return soon

Bradley Beal missed his fifth straight game as the Phoenix Suns won their ninth straight at the Footprint Center, defeating the Houston Rockets 110-105 on Thursday night. Despite being up as much as 21, the Valley struggled to put away Houston, allowing the game to be in question more than it should be at points.

As the Suns enter a month where they face the defending champion Denver Nuggets twice on the road, the team with the best record in the NBA in the Boston Celtics twice, and the current two seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder, multiple times, it is imperative that Bradley Beal returns sooner rather than later.

The three-time All-Star’s health concerns are more problematic than ever, even with Phoenix being 3-2 since his latest injury.

The Suns are not a team that can coast the second half of the year; it’s not a guarantee they finish the year avoiding the dreaded play-in and have to face the likes of a Stephen Curry or LeBron James in a one-game standoff.

The Denver Nuggets were 12-11 last after the All-Star break but were the one-seed by a sizable margin when play stopped in February. The Nuggets core had multiple years of playing together, and their head coach, Mike Malone, had been with the squad since 2015.

The Phoenix Suns do not have those liberties, and if they win the title, they would be just the fourth team in NBA history to have their 20th loss come before their 40th win in over 30 years.

Bradley Beal needs to get back. The sloppy wins, the weak ball handling outside of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and the constant blitzes and double teams that Phoenix’s two all-stars endure become alleviated by his presence.

The more time Beal misses, the more Phoenix’s championship window closes. Booker and Durant can’t put their Superman capes on every game. If they could, the Suns would have beaten Denver despite Chris Paul missing time and Deandre Ayton injured for Game 6. This roster is better than last year’s, but not good enough for a long playoff run with a key player missing time.

The playoffs are decided based on matchups as much as they are on health. The more time Beal misses, the more worn down Durant and Booker become. Beal’s availability gives Durant and Booker opportunities to rest on and off the court, lightening their workload.

Beal returning also gives the Suns more reps against tough competition. Phoenix has played just one team in the top four of the Western Conference with the Big Three in the lineup, the Clippers, which was on a back-to-back. Conversely, the Suns have played just one team in the East in the top four, with the Big Three playing the entirety of a game, the Milwaukee Bucks, who were missing Damian Lillard in the contest.

More than ever, Bradley Beal needs to return to play. The playoffs start next month, not in five.