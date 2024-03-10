The start of Daylight Saving Time adds one wrinkle for fans of the Phoenix Suns

This one goes out to my Arizona peeps. You’ll get what I’m about to say. What is more annoying than an 8:00pm Phoenix Suns game? While it might not be as bad as someone ahead of you at Fry’s using paper coupons or flat soda, it can be irritable. Every season, Suns’ fans who live in State Forty Eight have to deal with one irksome thing: daylight savings time.

If you are an out-of-starter or live in another country, you probably think it must be nice for those in Arizona and Hawaii. After all, we don’t have to set our clocks forward or backward, doing everything we can to capture as much sunlight during the hours in which we want. Daylight savings time is observed here unless you are on the Navajo Nation.

I think that’s why the rest of the Northern Hemisphere (with some exceptions), parts of Australia, and regions of South America do it. It is nice. I don’t have to remember the date on which it is to occur or whether we’re going forward or backward.

What you may not realize, however, is the entire country shifts their time around us. We might not notice it...until it comes time to watch the Suns.

When the NBA regular season begins in October, Arizona's clocks are aligned with Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Suns’ games on the West Coast start at 7:00pm, which is the same time as their home city of Phoenix. If they are playing any of our Pacific Division rivals in California? 7:00pm. Is there a big TNT game on and the Suns are featured? Yep. 7:00pm.

But once daylight savings occurs, which is generally the first weekend in November, the entire country sets their clocks back an hour. Except for Arizona. The state is then aligned with Mountain Standard Time (MST). Games that occur on the West Coast are now on at 8:00pm. Big TNT games, like last week against the Denver Nuggets? You got it. A late 8:00pm start.

Why do I bring this up? Because we made it. Effective this morning, the country “spring”ed forward, pushing their clocks back an hour as they begin daylight savings time. We no longer have 8:00pm games, y’all!

For the rest of the world, thank you for listening to this little explanation. I know wherever you consume your Suns content, especially if you are doing so live, you must be rolling your eyes. The odd hours that you must navigate to watch them must make you wonder why I’m talking about an hour change here or there. East Coast fans wait until 10:00pm to watch Suns home games, and if you are in Melbourne, Australia, a game typically comes on at 1:00pm. The next day. And it’ll be 4:00am when the Suns play the Bucks next Sunday (a 10:00am start time in Arizona).

But for us here in AZ...sweet. No more 8:00pm games!