Suns vs Celtics Takeaways: Durant dominates and Beal steadies, though the Suns fail to sustain defensively

The Phoenix Suns had their chances on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics. Even without Devin Booker, who continued to be sidelined with an ankle injury, the Suns were in the game in the final stages. A late 10-2 run from the Celtics, following the Suns cutting the deficit to just five, saw them stamp their identity on this one.

This one saw a barrage of buckets from Durant, Tatum, Brown, and Beal.

Here are a few of my quick-hitting takeaways.

1.) Appreciate Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics are known to be (and have been) one of the most scheme and positionally versatile teams in the NBA — innovative with coverages and seemingly always ahead of the curve interns of creativity within their defensive process, while always fielding a roster that aligns with the requisites needed to see successes in an untraditional approach.

Sans Booker, Durant was directly in their crosshairs, and there was a fun game within the game as the Suns sought out advantageous touches for him, while the Celtics looked to limit his touches and up the physicality while mixing both coverages and matchups on him.

Under head coach Joe Mazulla, double teaming hasn’t been an entity the Celtics have dipped their toes in, a major co-sign to the individual defense and help disposition principles established. It is also a hat tip to the roster compiled, enabling him to establish such a system.

Durant (a game and season-high 45 points, his highest scoring mark as a Phoenix Sun, on 14-for-19 from two, 4-for-7 from three, and a true shooting percentage of 78.6%) saw plenty from Mazulla, and his Rolodex, however, was still able to see great successes — on both volume and efficiency.

Tough contest, after crowded air space following a catch contest, after being top-locked, after heavy denial, after gap help both to his left and right, after switches, after lock and trail coverage on his hip in movement — his air space was non-existent all night.

The composure and wherewithal amidst the chaos-inducing, flow-stagnating nature of the Celtics' personnel and process, speaks to just how special of a talent he is.

Chin to a Durant elbow touch with the wings cleared gets this one going for the Celtics



They hardly send doubles due to their individual defensive abilities, will be fun to track that + Durant's matchups in this one pic.twitter.com/ocUFwj5BOo — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 10, 2024

The Suns do a solid job disguising him as a screener to ultimately net post positioning in the middle third. Works to separation, but that’s a solid contest from Brown — Durant just makes it happen.

The movement from the Suns, with tempo in the halfcourt



Starting with Beal, finishing with Durant pic.twitter.com/BjcpWkF6ko — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 10, 2024

They continue to keep him in movement and that’s a very refreshing dynamic to see them lean more into.

Keep an eye on both the subtle unders to meet handlers on the other side in DHOs defensively for Boston, as well as the nail help from them on empty action from Phoenix



Coverage is different from Denver & Toronto's, making Phoenix work a bit more through play pic.twitter.com/4hTZbgqIEy — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 10, 2024

Notice the composure to counter against the unique under coverage they gave him, to flatten out his drives.

Plenty to watch for in the coming matchup on Thursday, in Boston, but appreciate the chess being played on the floor by both Durant and the Celtics defensively. 20 points in the first half on 8-for-13 from the field, 25 in the second half on 10-for-13 from the field, with the contexts mentioned above — all-time great.

His 1,615 points in 57 games this season are the most by a Suns player through 57 in franchise history. He’s also now 90 points away from Shaquille O’Neal for 8th in the all-time scoring ranks.

2.) Beal Finding his Stride

Not to be outdone, Bradley Beal (4 assists, 1 turnover) was again solid at the helm of the offense. The assist number isn’t gaudy, but the Suns also struggled to shoot aside from him and Durant.

The incessant cadence at which he generates paint touches and can navigate downhill is important to the Suns' need for inverting play. His finishing at the basket is slowly rounding back into form, which is relevant given how often he ends up near the cup and is processing defenses better with each passing game as he re-established his flow.

The Celtics cycled through matchups on him as well, in addition to help especially when Durant was off the floor, but his process — particularly in pick-and-roll — was effective.

He was his usual infinite pressure point, but also doubled a steadying hand as well, and amassed an efficient pick-and-roll exhibition.

Beal has been a problem in PnR tonight



Can tell his rhythm is returning, as well as the 3-point shot



Has looked particularly good running actions the Suns have grown known to run most pic.twitter.com/OBn1WTebNW — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 10, 2024

His three-point shot resurfacing in addition to the efficiency at the rim, the same, speaks to the corners he’s turning in his individual process, ramping up.

This was his 15th game north of 20 points this season (25 on 10-for-20 from the field, 3-for-5 from three). In said games, the Suns are 11-4.

3.) Defensive Detail

Setting a better tone, particularly with the 50-50 ball opportunities, as well as on the glass, is where they can improve in their control. It was also not the most connected shot-contesting display from the Suns, which led to the Celtics shooting 8-for-19 in the second half.

They’d finish this one +6 in makes from deep, making for a big part of the deficit the Suns saw.

Phoenix is a protect-the-paint-style defense. Boston lets it fly from deep, but in a process where they make you rotate a few times prior to getting them up from three. Boston kept the Suns in rotation seemingly every possession, and the Suns weren’t able to keep up consistently.

They pose unique challenges with the talents they’ve compiled, the movement, and how every player is capable of starting an advantage while also playing in one set by someone else — and they blend it into an offensive system that optimizes it all.

Finding early defensive footing, and then keeping themselves solid in containment at the point of attack should be a particular emphasis — things stem from there with them, often.

Will be intriguing to see them up against this team again in a few days.

Up next: The Suns head east for their four-game road trip, starting Monday night in Cleveland.